Spectrometry Market Size to Worth USD 36.30 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrometry is used to investigate and measure a sample's spectrum. Atomic, mass, and molecular spectroscopy are examples. Spectroscopy studies how atoms absorb and release electromagnetic energy. In mass spectrometry, the mass-to-charge ratio determines the chemical sample's mass. Molecular spectrometry measures electromagnetic radiation and materials. Spectrometry can determine a sample's molecular or structural composition in physical and analytical chemistry. Each atom or molecule in the sample has its spectrum analyzed. Contact between electromagnetic radiation and materials provides an electromagnetic spectrum that can be analyzed by wavelength or frequency. By ionizing and isolating a test sample, certain chemicals, contaminants, pollutants, or impurities can be detected. Molecular, mass, and atomic spectroscopy can be used to analyze a sample based on its nature and needs.

Market Dynamics

Continuous Innovation in Spectrometry Methodology to Accelerate Market Growth

In spectrometry, cutting-edge technologies are used. The growth of the global spectrometry market can be ascribed to new handheld and portable instruments. These machines feature high-quality imaging and can be used to examine samples. It saves money and energy over transporting heavy, bulky samples to labs for chemical analysis.

Portable spectrometry equipment is used in drug testing, drug discovery, food quality control, environmental testing, carbon dating, and the defense industry. Increased use of spectrometry in medical trials, protein identification, cellular analysis, proteomics, and toxicology will boost the global spectrometer market.

Mass Spectrometry in Pharma and Biotech

The growing use of mass spectrometry, especially in the life sciences sector, which includes pharmaceutical production, biotechnology, and other fields; the rising demand for new and improved instruments and equipment from end-users around the world; the growing emphasis on R&D in the healthcare industry, which has led to an increase in R&D investments by key market players and regional governments; and the large proportion of mass spectrometry applications in the life sciences sector are Mass spectrometry is widely used in biology. The approach can identify and measure unknown substances or components in a sample using electrons.

During the forecast period, mass spectrometry should be a lucrative subsegment. Atomic spectrometers are used to determine the elemental makeup of the tested materials. The sample must contain components that emit specific wavelengths of light.

Opportunities In Developing Countries

Developing economies like China and India offer several opportunities for the spectrometry market. As a result of Greenfield initiatives in various end-user sectors in China and India, single mass spectrometers and hybrid spectrometry instruments are being used in both countries. Strong biopharmaceutical industries in these countries are expected to boost the spectrometry and chromatography sectors. To maximize this potential and engage with other industry participants in the Asian market, industry leaders are building new manufacturing facilities, R&D centers, and innovation centers. It will create new commercial opportunities.

Regional Insights

The global spectrometry market is split by region into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In 2021, North America led the market and accounted for about 50% of sales. This is owing to the presence of companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, and Agilent Technologies. A variety of organizations and groups that are working in this sector and promoting new revolutionary spectrometry technology and products is another beneficial component of this domain.

Asia-Pacific has a strong research base for creating novel pharmaceuticals, hence this industry is expected to develop the fastest worldwide. It is expected that this will increase the use of this approach in the region. Due to a rise in spectrometry service providers, China, Japan, and India have helped expand the business.

Key Highlights

The global spectrometry market size was valued at USD 19.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 20.63 billion in 2025 to USD 36.30 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). By Type, the Global Spectrometry Market is segmented into Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, and Atomic Spectrometry. Molecular spectrometry held more than 40% of the market's revenue share in 2021.

By Product, the Global Spectrometry Market is segmented into Instrument, Consumables, and Services. Nearly 75 percent of the market share in the year 2021 was generated by instruments.

By Application, the Global Spectrometry Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Analysis, Forensic Analysis, Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Others. For the pharmaceutical analysis category, which accounted for over 40% of the market's revenue in 2021, the CAGR is predicted to be the fastest.

By End-use, the Global Spectrometry Market is segmented into Government & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others. As of 2021, roughly 45 percent of the market's income was generated by the government & academic institutions segment.

By Region or Geography, the Global Spectrometry Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The market was dominated by North America, which is expected to hold a revenue share of about 50% in 2021.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. Bruker Corporation JEOL Ltd. Agilent Technologies Endress+Hauser Group MKS Instruments, Inc. Waters Corporation Shimadzu Corporation FLIR Systems, Inc.

Recent Developments

June 2022 - An announcement had been made by PerkinElmer Inc., a worldwide leader committed to drive innovation for a healthier world, that it has collaborated with Novartis, the world's leading medicines organization, to strengthen new-born screening for the sickle cell disease (SCD) in sub-Saharan African region.

March 2022 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global leader in scientific services, and Symphogen, had officially confirmed the continuation of their agreement to provide biopharma discovery as well as development laboratories with cutting-edge tools as well as streamlined workflows for the effective identification of complicated therapeutic proteins.

Segmentation

By Type

Molecular Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectrometry

By Product

Instrument

Consumables

Services

By Application

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Forensic Analysis

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Others

By End-Use

Government & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

