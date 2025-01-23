2024 Logging in Canada Industry Research Report

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logging in Canada - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Loggers supply goods such as timber, pulpwood and wood chips to sawmills and pulp mills to be processed and manufactured into various wood products. Despite growing harvest levels, weak demand for paper, a key product of downstream pulp markets, has lowered demand for industry products.
Revenue fell significantly in 2020 as exports sharply decreased during COVID-19. Logging revenue has decreased at a CAGR of 1.3% to $13.2 billion through the end of 2023, including a 7.2% decrease in 2023 alone.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
- Canfor Corporation
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
