UK E-Commerce & Online Auctions Market Research Report 2025 Featuring Amazon.com and Ocado Retail

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce & Online Auctions in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Companies in the E-Commerce and Online Auction industry sell a diverse range of goods through online portals. Over the past decade, the industry has undergone considerable change, switching from focusing on mail orders and direct TV and telephone sales to e-commerce, driven by the expansion and accessibility of internet services. The increasingly integrated nature of the internet and smartphones in everyday life has been pivotal in developing mobile applications and driving growth.

Over the five years through 2022-23, e-commerce revenue is expected to expand at a compound annual rate of 8% to reach £47.4 billion. Companies in this industry retail a wide variety of products via the internet, mail order, TV and phone. Online auction sites are included, but the sale of motor vehicles and associated parts is not covered. The industry excludes sales made through bricks-and-mortar stores. Purchased products can be either directly downloaded from the internet or physically delivered to the customer.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

Amazon.com Inc

Ocado Retail Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5wyhl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.