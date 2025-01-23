Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market to Worth Over US$ 1,546.42 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cone beam computed tomography market was valued at US$ 705.5 million and is expected to reach US$ 1,546.42 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The cone beam computed tomography market exhibits strong demand from dental and medical institutions seeking precise imaging solutions for procedures in maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, otolaryngology, and implantology. Many private dental clinics in the United States, such as those affiliated with Dental Associates and ClearChoice clinics, have adopted compact CBCT devices for faster diagnostic evaluations. The Food and Drug Administration’s 510(k) database shows that 20 newly developed CBCT systems gained clearance in early 2024, underscoring the steady influx of advanced equipment. Several device providers, including Dentsply Sirona and Carestream Health, reported extended product lines featuring integrated software for improved workflow. Morita’s signature Veraview X800 platform is noted in the professional radiology community for its enhanced resolution in endodontic imaging. The European Academy of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology confirms that 78 training programs at academic institutions now offer courses on specialized CBCT usage.

Many multidisciplinary hospitals in China, for example Peking Union Medical College Hospital, have incorporated at least one CBCT unit in their outpatient departments to enhance precise surgical planning. The Chinese National Medical Products Administration documented 116 new CBCT machine registrations in 2023, indicating gradual uptake across major cities. Dedicated imaging centers in Germany cone beam computed tomography market, such as Radiologie München, embrace fully digital CBCT devices that operate with optimized radiation protocols. Leading brands, including Planmeca, Vatech, and Danaher’s KaVo division, encounter growing interest in smaller-scale units designed for all-in-one facial scanning. Prominent challenges involve training demands, as many general dentists require specialized certification to operate these systems. Some professional associations, such as the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, highlight concerns about consistent radiation dose monitoring across diverse device models. Despite these complexities, the market continues to show resilience, with patient-driven demand fueling ongoing adoption across multiple clinical fields.

Key Findings in Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 1,546.42 million CAGR 9.13% Largest Region (2024) North America (48%) By Application Dental Implantology (27%) By Patient Position Seated (55%) By End Use Dental Clinics (64%) Top Drivers High-resolution imaging strongly supports complex endodontic and orthodontic treatment solutions.

Specialized intraoral scanning propels precise implant positioning and prosthetic fabrication methods.

Expanding 3D integration accelerates multimodal surgical planning across multiple clinical fields. Top Trends Increasing use of low-dose protocols elevates patient safety and scanning efficiency.

Emergence of portable CBCT machines enhances community-based dentistry and rural outreach.

New post-processing software refines complex bone segmentation and accurate anatomical modeling. Top Challenges Limited interoperability disrupts data sharing among varied CBCT software platforms worldwide.

Evolving image archiving demands extensive digital storage infrastructures in clinical settings.

Scattered device calibration approaches complicate consistent outcomes across dissimilar hardware configurations.

Orthodontics Shaping Rapid Growth and Dominance In CBCT Applications

Orthodontics leverages cone beam computed tomography market for precise 3D visualization, enabling practitioners to plan interventions for malocclusion, impacted teeth, and maxillofacial discrepancies. Many orthodontic specialty clinics in Japan, like those under the Kono Orthodontic Group, prioritize CBCT for customized bracket placement and detailed facial analysis. Researchers at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry utilized CBCT scans to document morphological changes in adolescent patients, providing invaluable data for long-term case tracking. In 2023, three recognized orthodontic journals, including the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, featured peer-reviewed articles comparing conventional panoramic imaging to CBCT for improved root resorption detection. The demand for smaller-field imaging systems has led Planmeca to release a compact iteration of its ProMax 3D lineup specifically tailored to orthodontic needs. At the 2024 International Orthodontic Congress in Paris, Morita showcased a specialized software plugin to streamline cephalometric tracing from CBCT datasets.

Leading associations in the cone beam computed tomography market, including the World Federation of Orthodontists, emphasize that the discipline’s reliance on precise imaging has contributed to widespread CBCT adoption among private practice owners. In South Korea, an orthodontic chain known as Yeson Dental observed a noticeable decrease in retreatment rates after adopting Vatech’s dedicated orthodontic imaging systems in the . The Dental Council of India also mandated that postgraduate orthodontic programs include hands-on training with at least one CBCT unit for maxillofacial diagnostics. Patients seeking comprehensive evaluations before aligner therapies often gravitate toward providers advertising the latest CBCT capabilities. Some orthodontic software solutions, such as Dolphin Imaging, incorporate artificial intelligence tools to convert raw CBCT scans into full 3D craniofacial models for faster simulation of treatment progress. Orthodontists thus garner a reputational edge by offering customized care through advanced imaging platforms that minimize guesswork and maximize efficiency.

Supine Position Expected To Surge As Preferred CBCT Imaging Technique

Supine CBCT scanning aligns the patient flat on the gantry, ensuring consistent stabilization and uniform radiation distribution in examinations of the skull, temporomandibular joints, and cervical spine. An Italian imaging center, Studio Radiologico Mazzatta, integrated a supine-position device from NewTom to maintain steady patient posture during full maxillofacial assessments. To further highlight its advantages in the cone beam computed tomography market, one orthodontic practice in London, The Walpole Clinic, documented improved scan reproducibility in patients requiring long-term comparative imagery for complex bite corrections. A study published in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery in 2024 demonstrated reduced motion artifacts in supine imaging, especially for children undergoing sedation. The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has referenced supine-position CBCT for more precise visualization in orthognathic procedures. Planmed’s Verity system offers a specialized supine module, catering to surgeons seeking exact reference points during preparatory evaluations.

A leading reason for its rapid adoption in the cone beam computed tomography market is the direct adaptability for multi-part imaging sequences where patient movement must be minimized. Orthopaedic institutes, such as the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, documented the incorporation of supine CBCT for complex upper cervical spine evaluations. Hospitals in Singapore, including the National Dental Centre Singapore, adopted the supine approach for pediatric patients with special needs, reducing additional sedation requirements. The Minimally Invasive Spine Institute in Texas notes that supine scanning can simplify surgical planning by accurately mapping bone architecture without extraneous tilt. Portable supine CBCT devices are in limited circulation, but one manufacturer, CurveBeam, has begun distributing specialized upright-and-supine hybrid units for foot and ankle imaging. Such direct evidence of application success indicates that the supine position is primed to gain traction as professionals continue recognizing its optimal control over patient posture and imaging precision.

India And China Strengthening Their Position In Asia Pacific CBCT Production

India’s push toward local production of CBCT systems has gained momentum as manufacturers in the cone beam computed tomography market like Skanray, PreXion India, and Ranbaxy Medical Engineering invest in specialized radiology facilities. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization granted official registration for 14 newly developed CBCT models focusing on dental applications in 2024. Several hospitals, including Apollo Hospitals and Manipal Hospitals, adopt Indian-made units in their out-patient radiology wings, noting improved service support and localized training. In China, Shanghai’s CareRay Medical Systems introduced advanced CBCT devices geared for triplanar imaging of head and neck structures. The National Medical Products Administration highlighted that 116 new registrations for CBCT hardware came through from both domestic and international companies. Several academic institutions in Beijing, like Peking University’s School of Stomatology, partner with Chinese-based manufacturers to study advanced implementations in digitized orthodontics.

Both nations benefit from extensive local supply chains, which minimize delays in obtaining spare parts and reduce overall maintenance downtime. India’s Department of Biotechnology has facilitated research grants to private imaging developers, propelling the integration of CBCT with telehealth platforms for remote diagnostics. Meanwhile, city-level authorities in Shenzhen collaborate with well-known radiology brands, including Vatech China, to refine scanning protocols across municipal hospital networks. Affordable labor and robust engineering talent pools in Guangzhou and Bengaluru cone beam computed tomography market spur continued improvements in hardware design, leading to multiple product iterations each year. Dental surgeons in high-volume clinics, such as Clove Dental in India, champion domestic solutions for their reliability and cost-effectiveness. Collectively, these efforts underscore why India and China stand as pivotal contributors to both manufacturing growth and widespread adoption of cone beam computed tomography systems throughout Asia Pacific.

Four Major Producers Elevating Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Standards Today

Dentsply Sirona, based in the United States, stands out for its Orthophos and Galileos line of cone beam computed tomography market used in wide-ranging dental applications. The company’s IDS 2023 showcase in Cologne featured a software update enabling 3D implant planning that integrates seamlessly with CEREC workflows. Morita, headquartered in Japan, has developed Veraview-brand scanners celebrated for their high-fidelity resolution in endodontic and orthodontic imaging. The manufacturer published clinical findings with Tokyo Medical and Dental University, demonstrating noteworthy improvements in mapping impacted molars. Planmeca, incorporated in Finland, introduced its ProMax 3D range with an emphasis on smaller footprint devices for private practices looking for advanced tech without large-space requirements. At least 12 Planmeca service centers across Europe offer immediate calibration assistance, which shortens downtime for large group clinics.

Carestream Health, a subsidiary of Onex Corporation originally spun off from Eastman Kodak, has gained traction with the CS 9600 series, often cited for its user-friendly interface and multi-functional scanning protocols. The company collaborated with the University of the Pacific’s Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry to refine CBCT usage guidelines in complex restorative cases. Carestream’s open-architecture software environment has earned accolades for seamless integration with leading CAD/CAM programs. Morita’s specialized headrest design stands as a recognized attribute, sharply reducing motion artifact in patients with limited mobility. Meanwhile, Planmeca invests in research, co-authoring papers with the University of Turku on advanced volumetric algorithms to enhance clarity in maxillofacial scans. Each of these four companies in the cone beam computed tomography market leverages global distribution channels to cement their presence, while focusing on immediate practitioner needs like error minimization, adaptable field-of-view, and patient comfort.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Key Players:

CurveBeam AI, Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

J. MORITA MFG. CORP.

VATECH

Carestream Health Inc. (ONEX Corporation)

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Application

Orthodontics

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Endodontics

General Dentistry

Dental Implantology

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders

Periodontics

Forensic Dentistry

Others

By Patient Position

Seated Position

Standing Position

Supine Position

By End-use

Dental Clinics

Hospitals & Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

