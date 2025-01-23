Australia Online Food Ordering and Delivery Platforms Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Just Eat, DoorDash, and Uber

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Food Ordering and Delivery Platforms in Australia - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Online food ordering and delivery platforms have developed from an almost unknown service to a $1.3 billion industry over the past decade. Industry revenue has boomed at an annualised 26.5% over the five years through 2022-23.

Australians lead busy lives due to their work and family commitments, which has driven up demand for convenient meal options. Food ordering and delivery platforms have benefited from this trend by filling a gap in the food delivery market. Lockdowns and restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the industry's growth, leading to online food ordering and delivery platforms becoming a permanent fixture of the food-service sphere.

Industry players facilitate meal orders and deliveries by operating online food ordering and delivery platforms. These platforms connect users with food-service providers and delivery drivers, who operate as independent contractors. Industry firms take a percentage of the total transaction value booked through their platforms to generate revenue. The industry excludes grocery delivery platforms, farm-to-table services, and meal kit ordering and delivery services.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Just Eat (Acquisitions) Pty Ltd
  • DoorDash Technologies Australia Pty Ltd
  • Uber Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dr9cds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Fast Food and Take Out
                            
                            
                                Food Delivery
                            
                            
                                Food Delivery App
                            
                            
                                Food Ordering and Delivery
                            
                            
                                Grocery
                            
                            
                                JustEat
                            
                            
                                Meal Kit
                            
                            
                                Online Food Ordering
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data