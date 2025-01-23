United States Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Hellofresh, Relish Labs, Blue Apron, and Sun Basket

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meal Kit Delivery Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Meal kit delivery services includes distributing meal kits that that contain pre-portioned ingredients and instructions that consumers use to cook at home. Healthier eating habits and the growing popularity of ecommerce spurred demand from this industry.

While revenue was already increasing rapidly, COVID-19 became the catalyst for success as consumers ordered meal kits as an alternative to grocery shopping. Revenue grew at a CAGR of 18.8% to $8.3 billion over the past five years, including a 4.6% increase in 2023 alone.



Companies in this industry distribute meal kits that contain pre-portioned ingredients and instructions that consumers use to cook at home. This industry does not include grocery or cooked meal delivery.



