Greyhill Real Estate LP Expands Northern Ontario Portfolio with $38.4 Million Strategic Acquisition

Five-property deal strengthens Greyhill's position in Northern Ontario adding 236 units.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greyhill Real Estate LP ("Greyhill"), a leading private equity firm specializing in multi-family and commercial real estate investments, today announced the successful acquisition of a portfolio comprising five properties for $38.4 million. This strategic move, completed in two phases during 2024, significantly enhances Greyhill's presence in Northern Ontario

The acquired portfolio includes:

367 Sutherland Way, Haileybury

1214 Riverside Drive, Timmins

641 Cedar Street N, Timmins

820 Suzanne Street, Timmins

860 Suzanne Street, Timmins



This acquisition adds 236 residential units and 6,770 square feet of commercial space to Greyhill's portfolio, increasing its assets under management to approximately $83 million as of December 2024.

"These properties align with our strategy of identifying assets and markets that are overlooked or undervalued,” said Liam Dougherty, Managing Partner of Greyhill Real Estate LP. "Northern Ontario's economic transformation, driven by critical mineral production, population growth and strategic infrastructure investments, makes it an exceptionally attractive region for long-term real estate investment. We're committed to enhancing these properties and contributing to the communities we serve."

The expansion into Haileybury and Timmins reinforces Greyhill's commitment to Northern Ontario, complementing its existing presence in Sudbury and North Bay. This move capitalizes on the region's emerging role in Canada’s economy accounting for over 25% of Canada’s total mineral production value.

For more information about Greyhill Real Estate LP and its investment strategies, please visit www.greyhillpartners.com.

About Greyhill Real Estate LP:

Greyhill Real Estate LP is a private equity firm specializing in acquiring and optimizing multi-family and commercial real estate assets in secondary markets. With a focus on Northern Ontario, Greyhill leverages its vertically integrated active management platform to create value for investors and contribute to local community development.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Greyhill Real Estate LP

info@greyhillpartners.com

+1 (647) 371-5507

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any investment decisions should be made only after careful consideration and consultation with professional advisors.