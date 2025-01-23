Memcyco Announces Next-Gen, AI Solution to Combat Fraud and Impersonation Attacks in Real Time





NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memcyco’s AI-based solution enables organizations of all sizes to better protect their customers from phishing, impersonation fraud and online scams.



Memcyco has announced its next-generation digital impersonation protection solution, the latest innovation in its suite of protection solutions. The next-gen offering fundamentally changes how scam-targeted organizations not just detect, but disrupt digital impersonation attempts and fraud attacks in real time, protecting themselves and their customers.



Digital impersonation attacks have become one of the most common attacks for cybercriminals in recent years, utilizing various attack vectors such as phishing emails and websites or malicious ads to lure unsuspecting users to fake websites, where they are tricked into giving away sensitive personal and financial information. A report from Egress revealed that impersonation was the most widespread phishing tactic in 2024, while Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Report indicated that it only takes users 21 seconds to click on a phishing link, and 28 seconds to submit sensitive data.



Traditional scan-and-takedown solutions, and even recent solutions based on prediction, are detached from the real-time evolution of attacks, inhibiting their ability to fully protect companies and their users. Memcyco changes this dynamic, enabling companies to be present at the time of attacks by identifying them as soon as they begin and tracing them from start to finish, thanks to its proprietary, AI-based “nano defenders” and device DNA technology. By closely monitoring the incident timeline, Memcyco’s agentless software is uniquely able to aggregate events as the attack unfolds, presenting them in a comprehensible, easy-to-consume manner. Companies are able to accelerate their investigations with real-time reports and take down phishing sites with unprecedented speed before any damage is done — and more importantly, protect their customers while the phishing attacks are unfolding until the takedown is completed, and beyond.



Among other techniques, Memcyco protects companies and their customers who visit phishing sites impersonating their brands by scrambling the sensitive information they enter, instead sending marked, decoy data to the attackers. Memcyco also offers the option for companies to use red alert pop ups that warn users who visit an impersonated version of their site. In all events, Memcyco provides full details of the attack, including the identity of each individual victim, the attacker, and the type and scope of the attack committed.



With its next-gen solution, Memcyco offers a new approach to combating digital impersonation attacks, combining real-time protection with real-time visibility, generating previously unobtainable insights into the attackers and their methods and enhancing company incident reporting and investigative capabilities. From a financial perspective, Memcyco helps companies save exponentially by decreasing operating expenses, reducing fraud damages (including reimbursement costs), and shielding revenue.



“Memcyco’s proactive solutions enable organizations to go on the offensive and keep themselves and their customers safe,” said Israel Mazin, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Memcyco. “With our next-gen platform, companies gain sophisticated tools that allow them to seek out and take down malicious actors before they can launch their attacks, while achieving compliance with new customer protection regulations. It’s an entirely new way of combating phishing and digital impersonation that throws attackers into disarray.”



Furthermore, Memcyco is one of the only solutions that, in addition to protecting companies, also provides customer protection, which is a glaring blindspot in cybersecurity. Its breakthrough capabilities raise this bar, reinforcing companies’ reputations as trustworthy brands that always have their customers’ backs.



Memcyco provides AI-driven solutions that protect businesses and their customers from fraud scams emanating from digital impersonation tactics. Its patented technology enables real-time, proactive defense and visibility, securing revenue and brand reputation in an increasingly digital world. With a focus on transactional websites across industries such as financial services, retail, and airlines, Memcyco helps companies maintain trust with their customers and proactively defend against emerging phishing threats.

