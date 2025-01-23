Nutritional Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 816.57 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional supplements are specially designed products meant to enhance the diet and provide necessary nutrients that may be lacking or insufficient in a person's regular diet. These supplements are specifically formulated to augment the usual food intake and improve overall health, well-being, performance, or the prevention and treatment of specific ailments. Diverse types of nutritional supplements are accessible, including pills, capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. These products typically consist of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or other dietary components intended to enhance the nutritional content of one's diet.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/nutritional-supplements-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Nutritional Deficiencies Drives the Global Market

The rising incidence and effects of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, cancer, and other problems, pose a substantial barrier to the global healthcare system and economy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases result in the annual demise of 17 million adults below the age of 70. Nutritional supplements can help prevent or manage many diseases by providing essential nutrients, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory chemicals, and other beneficial components that can modulate risk factors and improve results.

Moreover, there is a prevalent prevalence of dietary insufficiencies, such as iron, iodine, vitamin A, and others, specifically in low- and middle-income countries. These shortcomings substantially influence the well-being and progress of millions of individuals. A survey published in NLM reveals that about 2 billion people globally suffer from iodine deficiency (ID), and approximately 50 million display clinical symptoms. Nutritional supplements can efficiently correct these deficiencies and improve the affected individuals' nutritional status and overall well-being. Hence, these factors drive the global market.

New Product Launches Create Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, prominent companies have escalated the launch of novel dietary supplements on the market, motivated by a rising inclination towards preventive healthcare. For instance, in October 2022, Bayer's consumer health division introduced Supradyn Immuno+, a daily supplement designed to enhance the body's immune system. This addition broadens the spectrum of multivitamin supplements offered by the Supradyn brand. These supplements possess qualities that improve both daily and long-term immune function.

Moreover, in October 2023, Ancient Nutrition, a well-known company in the field of health and wellness, introduced the world's first nutritional supplement formulas that have received triple certification. This collection comprises 16 probiotics and herbal functional mushroom items, all of which have received the esteemed Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™), USDA Organic, and Non-GMO certifications. Ancient Nutrition strives to serve as a model for other companies to emulate, offering consumers a choice that supports a larger movement of products that go beyond organic. Consequently, these launches are anticipated to create lucrative market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global nutritional supplements market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. This can be attributed to surging disposable income, urbanization, increased health consciousness, and rising demand for natural and herbal products. The market participants are also actively involved in strategic activities to enhance their market domination. In September 2022, Centrum debuted in India through Haleon, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. The company has introduced the Centrum Multivitamin range in India, acknowledging the varied nutritional needs based on gender and age. The series has four different types of multivitamins: Centrum Women, Centrum Men, Centrum Adults 50+, and Centrum Kids.

Furthermore, in December 2023, Vitals Brand Co., Ltd launched a new e-commerce site that combines high-quality nutritional supplements to cater to the needs of the contemporary generation and health-conscious clientele. The website aims to establish itself as the foremost destination in Thailand for supplements. The tagline, "Live life to the fullest with Vitals," encourages folks to embrace a vibrant and health-conscious way of living. Such factors propel regional market growth.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/nutritional-supplements-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global nutritional supplements market size was valued at USD 481.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 510.40 billion in 2025 to USD 816.57 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on product type, the global nutritional supplements market is bifurcated into sports nutrition, dietary supplements, functional food, fat burner, and others. The functional food segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

Based on form, the global nutritional supplements market is segmented into powder, tablets, capsules, liquid, soft gels, and others. The powder segment is the most significant contributor to the market.

Based on consumer groups, the global nutritional supplements market is bifurcated into infants, children, adults, pregnant, and geriatric. The adult segment owns the highest market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the global nutritional supplements market is bifurcated into brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. The brick-and-mortar segment contributed to the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global nutritional supplements market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Glanbia PLC Abbott Nestlé Health Science PepsiCo Herbalife International of America, Inc. Clif Bar & Company Science in Sport plc THG PLC Amway Corp. CSN

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Shaklee, a prominent company in the health and wellness industry, introduced a novel range of supplements specifically formulated to address various health and wellness issues prevalent in today's society. These supplements target concerns such as stress, mood, energy, sleep, gut health, hair, skin and nails, healthy aging, and women's health.

Shaklee, a prominent company in the health and wellness industry, introduced a novel range of supplements specifically formulated to address various health and wellness issues prevalent in today's society. These supplements target concerns such as stress, mood, energy, sleep, gut health, hair, skin and nails, healthy aging, and women's health. In September 2023, Dnine Sports introduced a collection of products specifically tailored to cater to the distinct requirements of athletes, especially those who play cricket at a professional level. The company has introduced nutrition supplements, such as whey protein, all of which have undergone thorough testing by FSSAI, ISO, and GMP.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Fat Burner

Functional Food

Others

By Forms

Powder

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Soft Gels

Others

By Consumer Group

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel

Brick and Mortar

E-commerce

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/nutritional-supplements-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter