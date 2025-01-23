Ecore Leads the Industry’s Circular Economy

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if all the rubber we ever needed has already been made?

This question lies at the heart of Ecore’s mission and serves as the driving force behind its leadership in the circularity movement. By reclaiming end-of-life rubber and transforming it into innovative raw materials and high-performance products, Ecore proves that circularity isn’t just a concept – it’s a viable, profitable and sustainable reality. Through its groundbreaking processes, the company closes the loop on rubber waste, creating a continuous cycle that benefits people, the planet and all stakeholders involved. While companies around the world strive for circularity, Ecore is a leader in circularity today.

Evolving for a New Era

In a bold move prioritizing circularity as a fundamental business strategy Ecore appointed Shweta Srikanth as Chief Circularity Officer in 2024, becoming one of the first companies ever to add a dedicated circularity executive to its leadership team.

Further reinforcing its position as a leader in the circularity movement, Ecore has unveiled a comprehensive corporate rebrand to more prominently convey its commitment to eliminating rubber waste through continuous recycling. This strategic emphasis can be seen in a vibrant new visual identity, including a distinctive and innovative logo and website, all designed to embody the company’s forward-thinking ethos and dedication to environmental stewardship.

“While our focus will always remain first-and-foremost on providing value to our customers, it’s time to broaden our narrative to a more expansive and visionary tale that champions circularity,” stated Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore. “Our rebranding is not just a new look; it’s about living up to our more than 150-year legacy of innovation and sustainability while also leaning fully into our role as a leader in the rubber circularity space.”

Elements of Ecore’s brand evolution include:

New Logo : Ecore’s elevated sense of company purpose is visually represented in a bold, new logo characterized by a progressive blue hue and dynamic wordmark signifying the company’s dedication to leadership, innovation, trustworthiness, and the power of connection between reclamation, transformation, manufacturing, and designing and building.



: Ecore’s elevated sense of company purpose is visually represented in a bold, new logo characterized by a progressive blue hue and dynamic wordmark signifying the company’s dedication to leadership, innovation, trustworthiness, and the power of connection between reclamation, transformation, manufacturing, and designing and building. New Symbol: The design is further reinforced by the introduction of a circularity symbol, underscoring Ecore’s potential to set global benchmarks in circular materials development. Featuring staggered, concentric rings, the new symbol of perpetual evolution reflects the three pillars of Ecore’s story, the people who are reimaging what’s possible, our partners who are future-proofing their businesses, and our planet which is evolving its relationship to materials.



“These are just the first steps in rebranding a company that has been evolving and advancing for more than a century and a half, and now stands at the forefront of a new circular economy. We are daring to lead with courage, vision and the magic of rubber – a material with a storied past and a future full of potential,” added Dodge. “As we look ahead, we’re committed to achieving a world free of rubber waste, not just by transforming materials but by changing the way people think about circularity. It’s exciting to think about what the next 150 years will bring.”

Paving the Path to a Circular Economy

Ecore has built a legacy of continuous evolution, transforming from a small, family-owned cork business into an innovative industry leader, reclaiming and repurposing used rubber to develop over 1,500 diverse products that people use every day. The company’s self-sustaining circular business model emphasizes the reclaiming, transforming, manufacturing and designing and building of used rubber into high-value, innovative materials and spaces, thereby fostering a closed-loop system of reuse.

“Ecore is one of the pioneering architects of circularity,” stated Dodge. “For more than 150 years, we’ve been transforming waste materials into high-performance products that enhance people’s lives. People interact with our products every day, whether you are in a gym, on a playground or a field, in a school, a hospital or playing pickleball on a new resilient Ecore court. Together with our sustainably-minded customers, vendors and suppliers, we are living our mission to improve people’s lives.”

Ecore’s TRUcircularity™ program embodies its commitment to sustainability by transforming end-of-life rubber into new, high-performance products. This reclamation initiative partners with customers to ensure used rubber surfaces are responsibly disposed of and reintroduced into Ecore’s manufacturing process. The result is a continuous cycle that minimizes waste, maximizes resource efficiency and reinforces Ecore’s leadership in advancing a circular economy.

“By partnering with organizations who share our vision, we can transform the way end-of-life rubber is managed and turn it into a resource with infinite use and value,” added Dodge. “Together, we can make a significant difference in creating a planet free of rubber waste while improving the performance and safety of the spaces where we live, work and play.”

Ecore’s dedication to reclaiming rubber materials has already yielded impressive environmental results, including the avoidance every year of over 9.5 million pounds of CO 2 emissions and the diversion of over 430 million pounds of rubber from landfills annually.

To learn more about Ecore, visit www.ecoreintl.com .

About Ecore

Ecore is a transformational rubber circularity company. Built on a legacy that began in 1871, we are leading our industry’s circular economy founded on the magic of rubber - a material with a proven past and the potential to reinvent the future. Like rubber itself, we are constantly flexing and finding new challenges to solve, new performance properties to engineer and new uses for this infinitely reusable material. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Ecore serves customers in more than 75 countries, designing innovative technologies and solutions for many industries, including rubber reclamation services, rubber materials, commercial and performance flooring, play surfacing, industrial components, transportation, and agricultural products. Ecore brands include Ecore Athletic, ECOsurfaces, Centaur, QT Sound Insulation, A-Turf, Surface America, SpectraTurf, Ecore Industrial, Ecore Reclamation, Ecore Materials, itsTRU® Technology, and TRUcircularity™. Learn more at www.ecoreintl.com .