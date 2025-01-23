Military and Aerospace Sensors Industry Research 2025: Market to Reach $10.78 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Infrared, Pressure, and Temperature Sensors, & Rising Defense Spending

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military and Aerospace Sensors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Military and Aerospace Sensors Market was valued at USD 7.55 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.12%

The global military and aerospace sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies in defense and aerospace applications. As militaries around the world strive to enhance their operational capabilities, sensors are crucial for improving situational awareness, precision targeting, navigation, and communication. The need for real-time data processing in various defense systems such as radar, sonar, and surveillance equipment has accelerated the adoption of sensors.







Military forces across the globe with rising defense budget, are investing in technologies like infrared, pressure, and temperature sensors, which are essential for detecting threats, monitoring aircraft systems, and enhancing security measures. For instance, the United States led global military spending in 2023, allocating USD 916 billion, which accounted for over 40% of the world's total military expenditure of USD 2.4 trillion. This represented 3.5% of the U.S. GDP, a lower percentage compared to countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel, Algeria, and Russia.



China ranked second with USD 296 billion, followed by Russia in third place. Military spending worldwide has steadily increased, reaching USD 2.44 trillion in 2023, driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions in the South China Sea, and the war in Gaza. The U.S. defense budget is projected to rise to USD 1.1 trillion by 2033, with the Navy and Air Force receiving the largest allocations. In 2024, the U.S. Air Force budget alone was nearly USD 260 billion, reflecting North America's dominant role in global military expenditure.



Technological advancements play a major role in shaping the market. Innovations in sensor technologies, such as miniaturization, integration, and the development of multi-functional sensors, are enabling better performance in harsh and challenging environments. These sensors are used in diverse military platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fighter jets, and satellite systems. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is further boosting the capabilities of sensors, allowing for smarter data analysis and decision-making. With enhanced capabilities, sensors are becoming a key enabler of autonomous systems, making them vital for future defense strategies.



The demand for sensors in the aerospace sector is also increasing, driven by the need for safety, efficiency, and advanced performance in aircraft and spacecraft. As the aerospace industry pushes toward more sustainable and cost-effective operations, sensors are essential for monitoring engine health, fuel efficiency, and navigation systems. Moreover, the growing interest in space exploration and satellite technologies requires precise and reliable sensors to collect and transmit data from space.

However, the market faces challenges such as high development cost, the need for specialized materials, and maintaining sensor reliability in extreme environments, which may hinder growth. Despite these obstacles, the continuous innovation in sensor technologies presents substantial opportunities for the market's expansion.

Segmental Insights

Platform Insights



The military and aerospace sensors market is segmented by platform, including land, airborne, naval, and space, each with unique requirements and sensor applications. In land-based platforms, sensors are used extensively in defense vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and surveillance systems. These sensors help detect and track threats, monitor environmental conditions, and enhance situational awareness. Ground-based military platforms rely on sensors such as radar, infrared, acoustic, and pressure sensors to detect movement, monitor terrain, and identify potential threats in challenging environments.



Airborne platforms encompass a wide range of applications, including fighter jets, drones, and surveillance aircraft. Sensors in airborne platforms are essential for navigation, targeting, communication, and monitoring aircraft systems. Radars, infrared sensors, and altimeters are commonly used to improve flight safety, assist in target identification, and enable accurate data collection. These platforms often require advanced sensor systems that operate in high-speed, high-altitude environments, ensuring real-time information processing and decision-making capabilities. In the case of drones, sensors are crucial for autonomous operations, enabling precise navigation, data gathering, and payload deployment.



Naval platforms include submarines, surface ships, and naval drones, where sensors play a key role in detecting underwater threats, tracking other vessels, and providing navigation support in challenging marine environments. Sonar sensors are widely used in submarines for detecting objects and terrain under the water's surface, while radar systems are employed on surface vessels for long-range tracking and surveillance. Temperature, pressure, and motion sensors are often incorporated into naval systems to monitor ship performance, environmental conditions, and structural integrity. These sensors are vital in ensuring the safe operation of naval forces in both military operations and defense systems.



Space platforms, such as satellites, space probes, and space stations, rely on specialized sensors to gather data from outer space, monitor satellite health, and ensure the safety of astronauts. These sensors must operate reliably in harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures and radiation. Remote sensing, imaging, and environmental monitoring sensors are widely used for space exploration, while communication and navigation sensors ensure proper data transmission and vehicle positioning. With space exploration and satellite systems becoming increasingly critical for global communications, Earth observation, and defense surveillance, the role of sensors in space platforms continues to grow.



Regional Insights



In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the military and aerospace sensors market. The region's strong defense sector, advanced technological capabilities, and significant investments in aerospace and defense research have driven the demand for cutting-edge sensor technologies. The U.S. military, in particular, is a major consumer of advanced sensors, utilizing them in a variety of platforms, including land-based vehicles, unmanned systems, aircraft, naval ships, and satellites. North America's defense budget, one of the highest globally, allows for extensive integration of innovative sensor technologies, which are crucial for maintaining situational awareness, precision targeting, and operational efficiency in defense missions.



The aerospace sector in North America also plays a crucial role in the dominance of the region. The United States and Canada are home to leading aerospace manufacturers and research institutions that contribute to the development and deployment of advanced sensor systems. These sensors are integral to a wide range of applications, from aircraft and spacecraft to surveillance and reconnaissance systems. With increasing investments in autonomous systems, the demand for advanced sensors in both military and civilian aerospace applications continues to rise. Space exploration, in particular, has seen substantial investments, requiring specialized sensors for monitoring satellite health, data collection, and space missions.



North America's strong defense and aerospace industries are further bolstered by its ongoing efforts to modernize military systems and integrate next-generation technologies. The increasing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous systems in defense applications is driving the need for more advanced sensors. These technologies enable more precise data collection, faster decision-making, and enhanced operational capabilities, all of which are vital for military success.

The region's focus on innovation, combined with its extensive research and development initiatives, positions it as a leader in the military and aerospace sensor market. As the demand for sophisticated, high-performance sensors grows in North America, the region is likely to maintain its dominant position in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

RTX Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Eaton Corporation plc

Safran SA

Crane Company

Viooa Imaging Technology Inc.

VectorNav Technologies, LLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales SA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Military and Aerospace Sensors Market, By Application:

Intelligence and Reconnaissance Systems

Communication and Navigation

Electronic Warfare

Command Control

Military and Aerospace Sensors Market, By Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

Military and Aerospace Sensors Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware

Military and Aerospace Sensors Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Vietnam

South Korea

Thailand

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlxf3r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment