Swift Navigation and MIKROE Join Forces to Simplify Precision GNSS Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology, and MIKROE, a global leader in embedded development tools, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the evaluation and integration of Swift’s Skylark® Precise Positioning Service. Through this collaboration developers gain seamless access to reliable centimeter-level GNSS accuracy via MIKROE's user-friendly Click Boards™, equipped with GNSS modules from leading manufacturers including Quectel, Septentrio, and u-blox.

Developers purchasing Skylark-compatible MIKROE evaluation kits from amongst MIKROE’s comprehensive suite of GNSS Click Boards will receive a six-month free trial of Skylark. This dramatically reduces the effort required to integrate Skylark into their solutions, enabling rapid prototyping and testing across industries.

“Our partnership with MIKROE represents a significant step forward in making precise positioning accessible to embedded developers,” said Holger Ippach, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation. “By combining Swift’s Skylark service with MIKROE’s user-friendly development tools, we’re enabling developers to evaluate and adopt precision GNSS with ease, driving innovation while saving time and resources.”

MIKROE’s GNSS Click Boards provide a standardized platform for GNSS integration, compatible with a wide range of microcontroller platforms via the mikroBUS™ socket.

“Precision GNSS is transforming industries, and Skylark is leading the way,” said Aleksandar Mitrovic, Head of Click Board Development Team at MIKROE. “We’re thrilled to partner with Swift Navigation to enable faster prototyping and shorter time to market for precision-enabled products.”

The six-month Skylark trial will be available with Skylark-compatible MIKROE GNSS Click Boards and evaluation kits starting today. Developers can learn more and get started at https://www.mikroe.com/blog/mikroe-swiftnav-partnership .

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift’s Skylark is the only global cloud-based precise positioning service built from the ground up to unlock new mass market use cases across industries at scale. ISO-certified to meet automotive safety standards for L2+ autonomy and delivered through carrier-grade networks with full redundancy in every system and connection, Skylark delivers reliable, centimeter-accurate positioning for more than 8 million safety-critical devices globally. Skylark is highly configurable, compatible with a wide range of GNSS chipsets, modules, and receivers, and packaged into rigorously tested and proven solutions for multiple industries. Visit swiftnav.com/skylark to learn more.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki ™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS ™; mikroSDK ™; SiBRAIN ™ and DISCON ™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4656b9f3-19dc-435b-bfb3-f9f42a5dd57e