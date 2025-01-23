Deadline Alert: ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 3, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (“ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities between October 30, 2024 and November 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On November 26, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report which alleged that ASP Isotopes is “using old, disregarded laser enrichment technology to masquerade as a new, cutting-edge Uranium enrichment.” The report quoted a former employee of Klydon (the company ASP Isotopes purchased its “proprietary” technology from) as stating scientists “did not think it would work on Uranium.” The report revealed a series of experts interviewed stated the Company’s reported cost estimates and timeline for building its HALEU uranium facilities was misleading to the point of being “delusional.” The report further alleged the Company had significantly overstated the significance of its agreement with TerraPower, which was only a “non-binding” memorandum of understanding entered into to “put pressure on [TerraPower’s] real suppliers.” The report quoted a former TerraPower executives as stating that ASP Isotopes was “missing the manufacturing; They are missing the processes as well; They still have to develop the HALEU…the most important part.” Finally, the report revealed that the Company’s subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy, which operates its nuclear fuels segment and to which the Company assigned the TerraPower memoranda of understanding, was completely absent from its registered South African address. The report revealed there were “zero signs” of their presence and “security guards and neighboring business about them all told us they had never heard of the companies.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.80 or 23.53%, to close at $5.85 per share on November 26, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock continued to fall on the subsequent trading date, falling $0.83 or 14.19%, to close at $5.02 per share on November 27, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated the potential effectiveness of its enrichment technology; (2) the Company overstated the development potential of its high assay low-enriched uranium facility; (3) the Company overstated the Company’s nuclear fuels operating segment results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 3, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

