Patriot Winery Announces the Release of Vintage 21: Ralph Dangelmaier Unveils Signature Blend for Spring 2025

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Winery, a distinguished producer of premium wines, is excited to announce the upcoming release of its latest creation, Vintage 21. This exceptional wine, personally crafted under the guidance of owner Ralph Dangelmaier, is a masterful blend of three classic grape varietals: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. Scheduled for release in spring 2025, Vintage 21 embodies the winery's dedication to quality and innovation.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded by Ralph Dangelmaier, Patriot Winery has its roots in a profound appreciation for fine wines and a commitment to excellence. After 25 years of exploring and tasting various wines around the world, Dangelmaier decided to create a wine that embodies his personal taste and experiences. This passion led to the development of the signature Red Meritage, setting the stage for future innovations like Vintage 21.

The Art of Blending

Vintage 21 is a testament to the art of blending, combining the robust flavors of Cabernet Sauvignon, the aromatic nuances of Cabernet Franc, and the smooth finish of Merlot. This harmonious blend results in a wine that is both complex and approachable, appealing to both connoisseurs and casual wine enthusiasts. The meticulous selection of grapes and the careful crafting process reflect Patriot Winery's unwavering commitment to quality.

Anticipated Release

Wine enthusiasts can look forward to the release of Vintage 21 in spring 2025. The wine will be bottled and ready for sale, offering a new and exciting option for those seeking a distinctive and high-quality wine experience. To stay informed about the release date and upcoming tasting events, individuals are encouraged to join Patriot Winery's mailing list.

About Ralph Dangelmaier

Ralph Dangelmaier is a seasoned leader in the financial technology industry, based in Waltham, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, he has carved out a reputation for driving innovation, building high-growth businesses, and delivering exceptional results. His passion for wine led him to establish Patriot Winery, where he applies the same dedication and pursuit of excellence that marked his corporate career.

About Patriot Winery

Patriot Winery is dedicated to producing exceptional wines that reflect the unique characteristics of their Napa Valley vineyards. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, the winery has developed a reputation for creating wines that are both distinctive and memorable. The upcoming release of Vintage 21 continues this tradition, offering a new blend that showcases the best of what Patriot Winery has to offer.

Contact Information

For more information about Vintage 21 or to learn more about Patriot Winery, please visit https://patriotwinery.com or contact:

Email: info@patriotwinery.com



