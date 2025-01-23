Exco Technologies Limited 2024 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 22, 2025. A total of 25,621,079 Common Shares or 66.5% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld/Against
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|95.7%
|4.3%
|Darren M. Kirk
|98.9%
|1.1%
|Robert B. Magee
|98.9%
|1.1%
|Colleen M. McMorrow
|99.0%
|1.0%
|Brian A. Robbins
|97.7%
|2.3%
|Tommy J. Skudutis
|99.2%
|0.8%
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|Source:
|Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
|Contact:
|Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Telephone:
|(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
|Website:
|http://www.excocorp.com
|Appendix A
|VOTING RESULTS - 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes
Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
|24,237,631
|95.7
|1,097,400
|4.3
|Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
|25,064,377
|98.9
|270,654
|1.1
|Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
|25,055,825
|98.9
|279,206
|1.1
|Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
|25,091,386
|99.0
|243,645
|1.0
|Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
|24,741,544
|97.7
|593,487
|2.3
|Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director
|25,118,196
|99.2
|216,835
|0.8
|Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
|25,080,311
|97.9
|540,768
|2.1
|Notes:
|(1) Based on proxies submitted
|(2) 286,048 shares were not voted for Directors
|(3) 25,621,079 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy