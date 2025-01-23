Exco Technologies Limited 2024 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 22, 2025. A total of 25,621,079 Common Shares or 66.5% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

 Votes
For
 Votes
Withheld/Against
 
Edward H. Kernaghan95.7% 4.3% 
Darren M. Kirk98.9% 1.1% 
Robert B. Magee98.9% 1.1% 
Colleen M. McMorrow99.0% 1.0% 
Brian A. Robbins97.7% 2.3% 
Tommy J. Skudutis99.2% 0.8% 
     

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

 Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
 Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
 Telephone:(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
 Website:http://www.excocorp.com

 

Appendix A
      
VOTING RESULTS - 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
 
ResolutionVotes For
Votes
Withheld/Against
#
%
#%
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director24,237,631
 95.7 1,097,400 4.3 
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director25,064,377
 98.9 270,654 1.1 
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director25,055,825
 98.9 279,206 1.1 
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director25,091,386
 99.0 243,645 1.0 
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director24,741,544
 97.7 593,487 2.3 
Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director25,118,196
 99.2 216,835 0.8 
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors25,080,311
 97.9 540,768 2.1 
         
Notes:        
(1) Based on proxies submitted
(2) 286,048 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,621,079 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy