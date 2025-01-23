GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 23, 2025
Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2024:
- 50 shares
- € 2,813,059.00
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,018
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,833
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 131,189 shares for € 17,319,189.33
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 132,039 shares for € 17,435,288.24
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2024:
- 900 shares
- € 2,696,960.00
