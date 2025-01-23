Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store





MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move for the gaming and blockchain industries, Artyfact , an AI-powered GameFi platform, is gearing up for its launch on the Epic Games Store on January 24, 2025. This isn't just another game release; it's a leap into a universe where AAA quality gameplay meets innovative GameFi mechanics. Players dive into a world where each session is unique, thanks to the depth of gameplay offered by Artyfact, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Artyfact Gameplay: Immersive and Innovative

At its core, Artyfact is a AAA-quality gaming experience offering unique gameplay and innovative Play-and-Earn modes. Players can immerse themselves in richly designed environments, battle for supremacy in competitive modes, and attend dynamic in-game events like eSports tournaments and interactive challenges. Artyfact goes beyond being just a game—it's a living, breathing metaverse that brings players together in a shared digital world.

With AI NPCs, advanced game mechanics, and an emphasis on player-driven progression, Artyfact ensures every gaming session feels fresh, engaging, and rewarding. This approach cements Artyfact as a leader in combining high-quality gaming with cutting-edge technology.

Artyfact's NFTs: Enhancing Player Experience

While NFTs are an integral part of Artyfact, they are carefully designed to enhance gameplay rather than overshadow it. Players can acquire character skins, weapon upgrades, vehicles, and more, each crafted to enrich the gaming experience. These NFTs are more than just collectibles—they provide players with functional advantages in-game, offering a seamless blend of ownership and utility.

What truly sets Artyfact apart is its revenue-sharing model: 50% of profits from NFT sales are directed into a prize pool, which is distributed among active players. This creates a fair and rewarding ecosystem where NFTs are tied to meaningful player engagement and achievements.

AI in Artyfact: Enhancing Every Interaction

Artyfact leverages advanced AI technologies to elevate every aspect of the gaming experience. Far from being a background feature, AI plays a central role in game development and gameplay, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for players. Key AI applications include:

AI NPCs: Lifelike characters that interact dynamically with players.

AI Cheat Detection: Ensuring a fair competitive environment.

AI Player-Experience Modeling: Customizing challenges and progression based on player behavior.

AI Data Analysis: Continuously improving gameplay through player feedback and insights.

AI is not just a tool—it’s a core element of Artyfact’s commitment to innovation and quality, allowing for scalable development and ensuring players remain at the center of every decision.

The $ARTY Token: Powering the Ecosystem

The $ARTY token powers the entire Artyfact ecosystem, acting as the primary currency for in-game transactions, rewards, and governance. Key features of $ARTY include:

Ecosystem Currency: Buy and sell NFTs, pay for in-game assets, and more.

Gaming Rewards: Earn $ARTY through Play-and-Earn modes.

Governance: Participate in decision-making through the Artyfact DAO.

Staking and Token Burning: Opportunities to earn passive rewards and contribute to token scarcity.

With a market cap of $17M and a limited total supply of 25M $ARTY tokens, the tokenomics of $ARTY ensure long-term sustainability and value for holders.

Community and Future of Artyfact

Artyfact’s thriving community spans platforms like X, Discord, and Telegram, with regular updates, events, and opportunities for engagement. The upcoming milestones highlight the project’s ambitious roadmap:

Epic Games Store Launch: Bringing Artyfact to millions of gamers worldwide.

New NFT Collection: Exclusive designs that enhance gameplay and collectibles.

Play-and-Earn Leaderboard Tournament: Season 1 kicks off with exciting prizes.

eSports Tournaments: Competitive gaming events for players to showcase their skills.

Console and Mobile Expansions: Launching on PlayStation, Xbox, App Store, and Google Play.



These milestones reflect Artyfact’s commitment to continuous innovation and expanding its reach to gamers across platforms.

Conclusion

Artyfact’s mission is clear: to create a gaming experience where cutting-edge technology meets player-driven ecosystems. With its AI-enhanced gameplay, innovative GameFi modes, and dynamic community engagement, Artyfact is shaping the future of gaming.

As the launch on the Epic Games Store approaches, Artyfact invites gamers, developers, and visionaries to be part of this transformative journey. Visit Artyfact’s official website to learn more and become part of the revolution.

