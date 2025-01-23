Coherent Showcases Thought Leaders at Photonics West 2025

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in lasers and photonics solutions, showcases expert talks, workshops, technical presentations, and event feature presentations at Photonics West 2025. Committed to driving innovation across industries, experts from Coherent will address critical trends shaping the photonics landscape and share developments that redefine technological boundaries.

Photonics West, the premier event for the photonics community takes place on January 26 to 29, 2025 in San Francisco’s Moscone Center. Attendees will gain unparalleled access to industry-leading expertise and groundbreaking research from Coherent.

Event Highlights

EPIC Summit on Optimizing and Scaling Photonics Manufacturing

Topic: “A Journey to Excellence in Photonics Manufacturing”

“A Journey to Excellence in Photonics Manufacturing” Speaker: Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers Segment

Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers Segment Date: Monday, January 27, 2025, 8:30 AM – 8:50 AM PST



SPIE Global Business Forum

Topic: “Materials-Inspired Photonics Driving Exciting Megatrends”

“Materials-Inspired Photonics Driving Exciting Megatrends” Speaker: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer Date: Monday, January 27, 2025, 11:40 AM – 12:10 PM PST



Plenary Event

Topic: “Enhancing AR/VR Experiences: Advanced Sensing, Display, and Manufacturing Solutions”

“Enhancing AR/VR Experiences: Advanced Sensing, Display, and Manufacturing Solutions” Speaker: Dr. Gerald Dahlmann, Senior Director, Consumer Electronics Vertical

Dr. Gerald Dahlmann, Senior Director, Consumer Electronics Vertical Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 8:55 AM – 11:10 AM PST



Technical Presentations and Workshops

Contributions to Photonics West include numerous papers, workshops, and poster presentations covering groundbreaking topics:

January 26:

High-power diode laser modules for DPAL pumping (Speaker: Tobias Könning)

Solid State Laser Technology (Speaker: Norman Hodgson)

January 27:

Innovations in Ultrafast lasers for nonlinear microscopy (Speaker: Mantas Butkus)

Industrial Ultrafast Lasers and Applications for Micro-Processing (Speaker: Norman Hodgson)

High-brightness semiconductor laser diodes for LIDAR application (Speaker: Sujoy Paul)

Direct diode laser solutions for drying applications (Speaker: Bernd Köhler)

Multi kW high efficiency high filling factor 870nm and 940nm QCW semiconductor diode laser bar for inertial fusion energy applications (Speaker: Guoli Liu)



January 28:

UV and DUV laser cutting of OLED displays for an enlarged active area (Speakers: Fabian Sörensen & Oliver Haupt)

Damage free UV-laser pretreatment of thermoplastics for paint applications (Speaker: Ralph Delmdahl)

January 29:

PLD grown diamond-like carbon coatings for wear protection (Speaker: Ralph Delmdahl)



Coherent invites attendees to connect with its team to explore how photonics innovations can address key challenges across industries such as AR/VR, micro-processing, display manufacturing, and energy applications.

For more details and a complete schedule of featured sessions led by Coherent at Photonics West, visit https://www.coherent.com.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.