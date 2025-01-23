Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

To access the conference call by phone, please visit this phone registration link to receive dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate in the conference call live, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@onepeloton.com