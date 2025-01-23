Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast

Southfield, Michigan, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we expect to issue a news release with our fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025, after the market closes. A webcast is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter 2024 earnings.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access:

Only persons accessing the webcast by telephone will be able to pose questions to the presenters during the webcast. To participate by telephone, you must pre-register using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa9a65d89cd7e4a4192d3cecb8f0d2b67

or through the link posted on the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com . Upon registering you will be provided with the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the webcast by telephone.

Webcast Access:

The webcast can also be accessed live by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com .

Additionally, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived in the “Investor Relations” section of our website.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.