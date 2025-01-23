3D Systems & Daimler Truck | Daimler Buses Innovations Maximize Vehicle Uptime by Decentralizing Spare Part Production

Collaboration between Daimler Truck | Daimler Buses, 3D Systems, Oqton, and Wibu-Systems yields unique remote spare part production solution, protecting Daimler Buses’ intellectual property through digital rights management, expanding manufacturing footprint

Solution enables Daimler Buses-certified 3D printing partners to produce parts on-demand to overcome supply chain bottlenecks, reduce delivery time by up to 75%

3D Systems’ solutions driving growth of additive manufacturing use in automotive industry — total market expected to grow to $7.9 billion by 2027



ROCK HILL, S.C. and LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), a leading additive manufacturing solutions provider, and Daimler Truck | Daimler Buses, one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, announced a revolutionary solution to facilitate remote spare part printing. The solution combines Daimler Buses’ production and maintenance expertise for automotive serial additive manufacturing parts for trucks, buses, and motorcoaches with 3D Systems’ expertise in 3D printing technology, materials, and applications, Oqton’s software leadership, and the pioneering work of Wibu-Systems in digital rights and IP management. This collaboration enables Daimler Buses to deliver enhanced service capabilities to its certified additive manufacturing (AM) partners while protecting its valuable intellectual property (IP) and competitive position. By utilizing this solution, Daimler Buses’ certified 3D printing partners will be able to manufacture spare parts locally for various underhood and cabin interior applications, including pins, covers, and inserts. As a result, these service partners can increase flexibility and efficiency while reducing time to parts in hand by up to 75%. Commercial truck, bus, and touring coach companies will also realize substantial indirect cost savings by minimizing vehicle downtime due to maintenance.

“We are very pleased that we are expanding the revolutionary solution with 3D Systems, one of the world’s leading 3D printer manufacturers, and realizing our vision for decentralized spare parts production,” said Ralf Anderhofstadt, head of center of competence additive manufacturing, Daimler Truck and Buses. "The Digital Rights Management enables us to shorten service times through decentralized production in order to further maximize productivity and revenue for commercial vehicle companies. In addition, the sensible use of industrial 3D printing results in reducing the complexity in the supply chains. Through our collaboration with 3D Systems, Oqton and Wibu-Systems, we are setting another important milestone in the expansion of decentralized 3D printing production."

Before introducing this solution, service providers often bear the risk of significant downtime when vehicles require even a few but critical specific parts, such as three inserts and a fuse box cover. Limited by local supply chain infrastructure and inventory, not having these parts in stock could result in delays of several weeks, impacting operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With the implementation of Daimler Buses’ advanced solution, service providers can now collaborate with nearby service bureaus to quickly produce the necessary parts on demand, drastically reducing wait times and enhancing overall productivity.

Bus/motorcoach companies or a service bureau can join Daimler Buses’ network of 3D printing certified partners by purchasing a license for 3DXpert through Daimler Buses’ Omniplus 3D-Printing License eShop. 3DXpert is an all-in-one, integrated additive manufacturing software that streamlines the complete workflow, from part design to printing. The prepare and print license enables the customer or service partner to decrypt the design files for the parts needed for a specific repair job and only produce the exact quantity needed. Currently, the solution is designed to 3D print parts on 3D Systems’ SLS 380. In the future, Daimler Buses anticipates service bureaus will be able to connect any 3D Systems’ polymer or metal 3D printer to the solution.

“By commercializing this digital service solution, Daimler Buses is not only adopting a new technology; they’re fundamentally reshaping the supply chain for greater resilience and efficiency,” said Jaime Garcia, additive solutions manager – automotive and commercial transportation, 3D Systems. “Our SLS 380 is a high throughput additive manufacturing solution with unprecedented levels of throughput, consistency, performance, and yield. I’m pleased that this is the first 3D Systems technology to be integrated into Daimler Buses’ workflow. I look forward to seeing how the capabilities grow as we add other polymer as well as metal 3D printers in the future.”

Roy Sterenthal, vice president, industrial additive, Oqton commented, “Our 3DXpert software is renowned as an all-in-one solution to streamline the additive manufacturing production workflow. By combining this capability with Wibu-Systems' robust digital rights management solution, we're helping Daimler Buses safeguard its intellectual property while accelerating its supply chain. I’m pleased that we can be part of this innovative solution to produce on-demand critical components, reduce reliance on global logistics, and ultimately return vehicles to service faster than ever.”

According to Markets and Markets1, the additive manufacturing market in the automotive sector was valued at $2.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $7.9 billion by 2027. Additive manufacturing is well-recognized for its ability to shorten design cycles and deliver high-quality, reliable, and high-performance components that meet or exceed design criteria. 3D Systems has extensive experience helping customers in the transportation industry meet these goals through its additive manufacturing solutions comprising materials, 3D printing technologies, software, and services. As a result, manufacturers can produce parts more efficiently while reducing costs.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers, who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at https://www.3dsystems.com.

About Daimler Truck | Daimler Buses

We are one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with over 40 production sites around the globe and more than 100,000 employees. We offer light, medium and heavy duty trucks, city and intercity buses, coaches and bus chassis. Tailored financial services are also part of our portfolio. More details about the company are available at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en.

