Elme Communities to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, February 13th

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 13, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10:00 am ET. There will also be a webcast presentation with slides. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:888-506-0062
International Toll Number:973-528-0011
Entry Code853210
Webcast:ir.elmecommunities.com


Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:59 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:877-481-4010
International Toll Number:919-882-2331
Conference ID:51840
Webcast Replay:ir.elmecommunities.com


About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com