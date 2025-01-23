MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary1

  • Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share.
    • Return on average assets of 1.03%.
    • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.43%;2 Core net interest margin expanded 85 bps to 3.26%.2
    • Efficiency ratio improved to 59.06%2 from 70.32%2 in the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits and core deposits increased 3.7% and 2.3%, respectively.
  • Classified loan ratio improved 54 bps to 2.57%; nonperforming assets ratio remained stable at 0.40%; net charge-off ratio was 0.06%.
  • Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio improved 82 bps to 10.73%.

Full Year 2024 Summary1

  • Noninterest bearing deposits and core deposits increased 6.1% and 3.9%, respectively. 
  • Investment services and trust activities revenue increased 15.9% to $14.2 million.
  • CET1 ratio improved 114 bps to 10.73%.
  • Classified loan ratio improved 150 bps to 2.57%; nonperforming assets ratio improved 7 bps to 0.40%; net charge-off ratio was 0.07%.
  • Completed a common equity capital raise, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of $118.6 million to facilitate a balance sheet repositioning.

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results which highlight the successful execution of our balance sheet repositioning, as well as the continued momentum of our strategic initiatives. Return on average assets eclipsed the 1.0% threshold, driven by significant expansion of our net interest margin, thus net interest income. Our core deposit franchise expanded, with noninterest bearing deposits increasing for the second consecutive quarter, reflecting our Treasury Management initiatives and strong branch network. Our Wealth Management focus, including our Investment Services and Private Wealth teams, continues to bear fruit as revenue increased 16% year-over-year. In addition, asset quality metrics improved from the third quarter, as the classified loans ratio improved 54 bps and the charge-off ratio was only 0.06%."

Mr. Reeves continued, "2024 was an outstanding year of transformation and execution for MidWestOne. As we enter 2025, we are well positioned to become a consistent, high performing organization for the benefit of our stakeholders.” 

_________________________________________
1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2024 Summary compares to the full year 2023 unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

     
  As of or for the quarter ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Financial Results          
Revenue $59,775  $(92,867) $36,421  $69,290  $162,595 
Credit loss expense  1,291   1,535   1,768   8,782   5,849 
Noninterest expense  37,372   35,798   32,131   144,496   131,913 
Net income (loss)  16,330   (95,707)  2,730   (60,289)  20,859 
Adjusted earnings(3)  16,112   9,141   7,265   37,954   35,311 
Per Common Share          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.78  $(6.05) $0.17  $(3.54) $1.33 
Adjusted earnings per share(3)  0.77   0.58   0.46   2.23   2.25 
Book value  26.94   27.06   33.41   26.94   33.41 
Tangible book value(3)  22.37   22.43   27.90   22.37   27.90 
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality          
Loans In millions $4,315.6  $4,328.8  $4,126.9  $4,315.6  $4,126.9 
Investment securities In millions  1,328.4   1,623.1   1,870.3   1,328.4   1,870.3 
Deposits In millions  5,478.0   5,368.7   5,395.7   5,478.0   5,395.7 
Net loan charge-offs In millions  0.7   1.7   2.1   3.1   3.7 
Allowance for credit losses ratio  1.28 %  1.25 %  1.25 %  1.28 %  1.25 %
Selected Ratios          
Return on average assets  1.03 % (5.78)%  0.17 % (0.92 )%  0.32 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(3)  3.43 %  2.51 %  2.22 %  2.66 %  2.46 %
Return on average equity  11.53 % (69.05)%  2.12 % (11.08 )%  4.12 %
Return on average tangible equity(3)  14.80 % (82.78)%  3.57 % (12.45 )%  6.14 %
Efficiency ratio(3)  59.06 %  70.32 %  70.16 %  63.44 %  67.28 %
                     

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue       Change Change
       4Q24 vs 4Q24 vs
(Dollars in thousands) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 3Q24 4Q23
Net interest income $48,938  $37,521  $32,559  30 % 50 %
Noninterest income (loss)  10,837   (130,388)  3,862  n/m 181 %
Total revenue, net of interest expense $59,775  $(92,867) $36,421  n/m 64 %
(n/m) - Not meaningful          
           

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $152.6 million from the third quarter of 2024 and increased $23.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income. Excluding the pre-tax securities loss of $140.4 million that was recorded in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with balance sheet repositioning efforts, total revenue increased $12.3 million from the linked quarter. 

Net interest income of $48.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $11.4 million from the third quarter of 2024, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $16.4 million, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.43%3 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.51%3 in the third quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning assets yield during the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 60 bps from the third quarter of 2024 due primarily to an increase of 171 bps in total investment securities yields. Funding costs during the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 35 bps to 2.52%, due to reductions of 43 bps, 23 bps and 17 bps in long-term debt, short-term borrowings and interest bearing deposit costs, to 6.48%, 4.53% and  2.41%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.43%3 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.22%3 in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning assets yield increased 106 bps from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases of 172 bps and 52 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Funding costs decreased 13 bps to 2.52%, due to short-term borrowing costs of 4.53% and long-term debt costs of 6.48%, which decreased 38 bps and 31 bps, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2023.

_______________________________________
3 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

          
Noninterest Income (Loss)      Change Change
      4Q24 vs 4Q24 vs
(In thousands)4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 3Q24 4Q23
Investment services and trust activities$3,779  $3,410  $3,193  11 % 18 %
Service charges and fees 2,159   2,170   2,148  (1)% 1 %
Card revenue 1,833   1,935   1,802  (5)% 2 %
Loan revenue 1,841   760   909  142 % 103 %
Bank-owned life insurance 719   879   656  (18)% 10 %
Investment securities gains (losses), net 161   (140,182)  (5,696) n/m n/m
Other 345   640   850  (46)% (59)%
Total noninterest income (loss)$10,837  $(130,388) $3,862  n/m 181 %
          
MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)$164  $(1,026) $(105) (116)% (256)%
(n/m) - Not meaningful         
          

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $141.2 million from the linked quarter, due primarily to the securities impairment of $140.4 million recognized in the linked quarter related to the Company's balance sheet repositioning, and increases of $1.1 million and $0.4 million in loan revenue and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The increase in loan revenue stemmed from a favorable quarter-over-quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by growth in assets under administration and transaction fees. Partially offsetting these increases in noninterest income was a decrease of $0.3 million in other revenue.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $7.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increases of $5.9 million, $0.9 million and $0.6 million in investment securities gains (losses), net, loan revenue, and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The increase in investment securities gains (losses), net stemmed primarily from a balance sheet repositioning loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in loan revenue was driven by an increase of $0.6 million in SBA gain on sale, coupled with a favorable year-over-year change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by growth in assets under administration and transaction fees. Partially offsetting these increases in noninterest income was a decrease of $0.5 million in other revenue, due primarily to a $0.3 million decline in swap origination fee income.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense      Change Change
      4Q24 vs 4Q24 vs
(In thousands)4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 3Q24 4Q23
Compensation and employee benefits$20,684  $19,943  $17,859  4 % 16 %
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,772   2,443   2,309  13 % 20 %
Equipment 2,688   2,486   2,466  8 % 9 %
Legal and professional 2,534   2,261   2,269  12 % 12 %
Data processing 1,719   1,580   1,411  9 % 22 %
Marketing 793   619   700  28 % 13 %
Amortization of intangibles 1,449   1,470   1,441  (1)% 1 %
FDIC insurance 980   923   900  6 % 9 %
Communications 154   159   183  (3)% (16)%
Foreclosed assets, net 56   330   45  (83)% 24 %
Other 3,543   3,584   2,548  (1)% 39 %
Total noninterest expense$37,372  $35,798  $32,131  4 % 16 %

 

Merger-related Expenses     
     
(In thousands)4Q24 3Q24 4Q23
Equipment$21  $  $ 
Legal and professional    127   180 
Data processing 10       
Marketing       38 
Other    6   27 
Total merger-related expenses$31  $133  $245 
            

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.6 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits and occupancy expense of premises, net, which increased $0.7 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in medical benefit expense compared to the linked quarter, as well as an increase in incentives and commissions. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily driven by elevated property tax expense and building maintenance expense.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $5.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The largest contributors to the increase in noninterest expense were compensation and employee benefits, other expense, and occupancy expense of premises, net, which increased $2.8 million, $1.0 million, and $0.5 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was primarily driven by an increase in headcount, annual compensation adjustments, incentive expense due to improved performance, and medical benefit expense. The increase in other expense was driven by an increase of $1.0 million in customer deposit expense. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily driven by higher property tax expense, partially offset by a reduction in building rental expense, which stemmed from the sale of our Florida banking operations and the consolidation of our legacy Denver branch.

The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 26.5% in the linked quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate reflected the impact of the investment security impairments that were recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-24%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.24 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $6.55 billion at September 30, 2024 and $6.43 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by lower securities balances due to the sale of securities, with the proceeds from the sale being used to pay-off Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings and purchase higher yielding securities, as part of balance sheet repositioning efforts. Compared to December 31, 2023, the decrease was primarily driven by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations and lower securities balances due to balance sheet repositioning transactions, partially offset by the assets acquired in the Denver Bankshares, Inc ("DNVB") acquisition, as well as higher cash and loan balances.

Loans Held for InvestmentDecember 31, 2024  September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total 
(Dollars in thousands)        
Commercial and industrial$1,126,813 26.1% $1,149,758 26.6% $1,075,003 26.0%
Agricultural 119,051 2.8   112,696 2.6   118,414 2.9 
Commercial real estate              
Construction and development 324,896 7.5   386,920 8.9   323,195 7.8 
Farmland 182,460 4.2   182,164 4.2   184,955 4.5 
Multifamily 423,157 9.8   409,544 9.5   383,178 9.3 
Other 1,414,168 32.7   1,353,513 31.2   1,333,982 32.4 
Total commercial real estate 2,344,681 54.2   2,332,141 53.8   2,225,310 54.0 
Residential real estate              
One-to-four family first liens 477,150 11.1   485,210 11.2   459,798 11.1 
One-to-four family junior liens 179,232 4.2   176,827 4.1   180,639 4.4 
Total residential real estate 656,382 15.3   662,037 15.3   640,437 15.5 
Consumer 68,700 1.6   72,124 1.7   67,783 1.6 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income$4,315,627 100.0% $4,328,756 100.0% $4,126,947 100.0%
               
Total commitments to extend credit$1,080,737    $1,149,815    $1,210,796   
                  

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, remained stable, reflecting a slight decrease of $13.1 million, or 0.3%, to $4.32 billion from $4.33 billion at September 30, 2024, primarily due to payoffs during the quarter.  

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $188.7 million, or 4.6%, to $4.32 billion from $4.13 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by loans acquired in the DNVB transaction, organic loan growth, and higher line of credit usage. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline stemming from the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations. 

         
Investment SecuritiesDecember 31, 2024  September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total 
Available for sale$1,328,433 100.0% $1,623,104 100.0% $795,134 42.5%
Held to maturity  %   %  1,075,190 57.5%
Total investment securities$1,328,433    $1,623,104    $1,870,324   
                  

Investment securities at December 31, 2024 were $1.33 billion, decreasing $294.7 million from September 30, 2024 and $541.9 million from December 31, 2023. The decrease from each prior period stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities as part of the balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. 

         
DepositsDecember 31, 2024  September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total 
Noninterest bearing deposits$951,423 17.4% $917,715 17.1% $897,053 16.6%
Interest checking deposits 1,258,191 22.9   1,230,605 23.0   1,320,435 24.5 
Money market deposits 1,053,988 19.2   1,038,575 19.3   1,105,493 20.5 
Savings deposits 820,549 15.0   768,298 14.3   650,655 12.1 
Time deposits of $250 and under 826,793 15.1   844,298 15.7   752,214 13.9 
Total core deposits 4,910,944 89.6   4,799,491 89.4   4,725,850 87.6 
Brokered time deposits 200,000 3.7   200,000 3.7   221,039 4.1 
Time deposits over $250 367,038 6.7   369,236 6.9   448,784 8.3 
Total deposits$5,477,982 100.0% $5,368,727 100.0% $5,395,673 100.0%
                  

Total deposits increased $109.3 million, or 2.0%, to $5.48 billion, from $5.37 billion at September 30, 2024. Core deposits increased $111.5 million, while noninterest bearing deposits increased $33.7 million from September 30, 2024. Total deposits increased $82.3 million, or 1.5%, from $5.40 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to $224.2 million of deposits assumed in the DNVB acquisition, partially offset by $133.3 million of deposits divested as part of the sale of our Florida banking operations and a decline of $21.0 million in brokered deposits.

         
Borrowed FundsDecember 31, 2024  September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total  Balance % of Total 
Short-term borrowings$3,186 2.7% $410,630 78.1% $300,264 70.9%
Long-term debt 113,376 97.3%  115,051 21.9%  123,296 29.1%
Total borrowed funds$116,562    $525,681    $423,560   
                  

Borrowed funds were $116.6 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $409.1 million from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $307.0 million from December 31, 2023. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the payoff of BTFP borrowings. The decrease compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the pay-off of BTFP borrowings, coupled with lower overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and scheduled payments on long-term debt.

      
CapitalDecember 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)2024(1) 2024 2023
Total shareholders' equity$559,696  $562,238  $524,378 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,762)  (58,842)  (64,899)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated     
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.15%  8.78%  8.58%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.73%  9.91%  9.59%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.59%  10.70%  10.38%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 14.07%  12.96%  12.53%
MidWestOne Bank     
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 10.12%  9.69%  9.39%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.86%  11.83%  11.54%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.86%  11.83%  11.54%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 14.02%  12.88%  12.49%
(1)Regulatory capital ratios for December 31, 2024 are preliminary     
      

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024 decreased $2.5 million from September 30, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024 increased $35.3 million from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

On January 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period September 30, 2024 through December 31, 2024 or for the subsequent period through January 23, 2025. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of December 31, 2024, $15.0 million remained available under this program.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit QualityAs of or For the Three Months Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)2024 2024 2023
Credit loss expense related to loans$1,891  $1,835  $1,968 
Net charge-offs 691   1,735   2,068 
Allowance for credit losses 55,200   54,000   51,500 
Pass$4,056,361  $4,016,683  $3,846,012 
Special Mention 148,462   177,241   113,029 
Classified 110,804   134,832   167,906 
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing$9,378  $11,940  $10,778 
Nonperforming loans$21,847  $21,954  $26,359 
Nonperforming assets 25,184   25,537   30,288 
Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.06%  0.16%  0.20%
Classified loans ratio(2) 2.57%  3.11%  4.07%
Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.51%  0.51%  0.64%
Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.40%  0.39%  0.47%
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.28%  1.25%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6) 254.32%  260.84%  198.91%
(1)Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2)Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3)Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4)Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5)Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
 

Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios remained stable at 0.51% and 0.40%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter, while the classified loans ratio improved 54 bps to 2.57%. In addition, special mention loan balances decreased $28.8 million, or 16%. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios decreased 13 bps and 7 bps, respectively, while the classified loan ratio improved 150 bps. Special mention loan balances increased $35.4 million, or 31%. The net charge-off ratio decreased 10 bps from the linked quarter and 14 bps from the same period in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $55.2 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.28%, compared with $54.0 million and 1.25%, respectively, at September 30, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected additional reserve primarily related to additions to nonperforming loans, offset by a reduction of $0.6 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

      
Nonperforming Loans Roll ForwardNonaccrual 90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing Total
(Dollars in thousands)  
Balance at September 30, 2024$20,702  $1,252  $21,954 
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 9,824   312   10,136 
Proceeds related to repayment or sale (7,802)  (65)  (7,867)
Charge-offs (1,003)  (273)  (1,276)
Transfers to foreclosed assets (16)     (16)
Transfer to nonaccrual    (1,084)  (1,084)
Balance at December 31, 2024$21,705  $142  $21,847 
            

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, January 24, 2025. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=edad992a&confId=75837.  After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 135335 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 24, 2025 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 395859. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of DNVB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of changing inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including changes in interpretation or prioritization, and any changes in response to the failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by our borrowers; (24) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company's cost of funds; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) changes in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(In thousands)2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$71,803  $72,173  $66,228  $68,430  $76,237 
Interest earning deposits in banks 133,092   129,695   35,340   29,328   5,479 
Federal funds sold          4   11 
Total cash and cash equivalents 204,895   201,868   101,568   97,762   81,727 
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,328,433   1,623,104   771,034   797,230   795,134 
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost       1,053,080   1,064,939   1,075,190 
Total securities 1,328,433   1,623,104   1,824,114   1,862,169   1,870,324 
Loans held for sale 749   3,283   2,850   2,329   1,045 
Gross loans held for investment 4,328,413   4,344,559   4,304,619   4,433,258   4,138,352 
Unearned income, net (12,786)  (15,803)  (17,387)  (18,612)  (11,405)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,315,627   4,328,756   4,287,232   4,414,646   4,126,947 
Allowance for credit losses (55,200)  (54,000)  (53,900)  (55,900)  (51,500)
Total loans held for investment, net 4,260,427   4,274,756   4,233,332   4,358,746   4,075,447 
Premises and equipment, net 90,851   90,750   91,793   95,986   85,742 
Goodwill 69,788   69,788   69,388   71,118   62,477 
Other intangible assets, net 25,019   26,469   27,939   29,531   24,069 
Foreclosed assets, net 3,337   3,583   6,053   3,897   3,929 
Other assets 252,830   258,881   224,621   226,477   222,780 
Total assets$6,236,329  $6,552,482  $6,581,658  $6,748,015  $6,427,540 
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest bearing deposits$951,423  $917,715  $882,472  $920,764  $897,053 
Interest bearing deposits 4,526,559   4,451,012   4,529,947   4,664,472   4,498,620 
Total deposits 5,477,982   5,368,727   5,412,419   5,585,236   5,395,673 
Short-term borrowings 3,186   410,630   414,684   422,988   300,264 
Long-term debt 113,376   115,051   114,839   122,066   123,296 
Other liabilities 82,089   95,836   96,430   89,685   83,929 
Total liabilities 5,676,633   5,990,244   6,038,372   6,219,975   5,903,162 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Common stock 21,580   21,580   16,581   16,581   16,581 
Additional paid-in capital 414,987   414,965   300,831   300,845   302,157 
Retained earnings 217,776   206,490   306,030   294,066   294,784 
Treasury stock (21,885)  (21,955)  (22,021)  (22,648)  (24,245)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,762)  (58,842)  (58,135)  (60,804)  (64,899)
Total shareholders' equity 559,696   562,238   543,286   528,040   524,378 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,236,329  $6,552,482  $6,581,658  $6,748,015  $6,427,540 
                    

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)2024
 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest income             
Loans, including fees$62,458  $62,521  $61,643  $57,947  $54,093  $244,569  $202,179 
Taxable investment securities 11,320   8,779   9,228   9,460   9,274   38,787   38,978 
Tax-exempt investment securities 728   1,611   1,663   1,710   1,789   5,712   7,540 
Other 3,761   785   242   418   230   5,206   916 
Total interest income 78,267   73,696   72,776   69,535   65,386   294,274   249,613 
Interest expense             
Deposits 27,324   29,117   28,942   27,726   27,200   113,109   85,764 
Short-term borrowings 115   5,043   5,409   4,975   3,496   15,542   11,119 
Long-term debt 1,890   2,015   2,078   2,103   2,131   8,086   8,558 
Total interest expense 29,329   36,175   36,429   34,804   32,827   136,737   105,441 
Net interest income 48,938   37,521   36,347   34,731   32,559   157,537   144,172 
Credit loss expense 1,291   1,535   1,267   4,689   1,768   8,782   5,849 
Net interest income after credit loss expense 47,647   35,986   35,080   30,042   30,791   148,755   138,323 
Noninterest income             
Investment services and trust activities 3,779   3,410   3,504   3,503   3,193   14,196   12,249 
Service charges and fees 2,159   2,170   2,156   2,144   2,148   8,629   8,349 
Card revenue 1,833   1,935   1,907   1,943   1,802   7,618   7,214 
Loan revenue 1,841   760   1,525   856   909   4,982   4,700 
Bank-owned life insurance 719   879   668   660   656   2,926   2,500 
Investment securities gains (losses), net 161   (140,182)  33   36   (5,696)  (139,952)  (18,789)
Other 345   640   11,761   608   850   13,354   2,200 
Total noninterest income (loss) 10,837   (130,388)  21,554   9,750   3,862   (88,247)  18,423 
Noninterest expense             
Compensation and employee benefits 20,684   19,943   20,985   20,930   17,859   82,542   76,410 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,772   2,443   2,435   2,813   2,309   10,463   10,034 
Equipment 2,688   2,486   2,530   2,600   2,466   10,304   9,195 
Legal and professional 2,534   2,261   2,253   2,059   2,269   9,107   7,365 
Data processing 1,719   1,580   1,645   1,360   1,411   6,304   5,799 
Marketing 793   619   636   598   700   2,646   3,610 
Amortization of intangibles 1,449   1,470   1,593   1,637   1,441   6,149   6,247 
FDIC insurance 980   923   1,051   942   900   3,896   3,294 
Communications 154   159   191   196   183   700   910 
Foreclosed assets, net 56   330   138   358   45   882   13 
Other 3,543   3,584   2,304   2,072   2,548   11,503   9,036 
Total noninterest expense 37,372   35,798   35,761   35,565   32,131   144,496   131,913 
Income (loss) before income tax expense 21,112   (130,200)  20,873   4,227   2,522   (83,988)  24,833 
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,782   (34,493)  5,054   958   (208)  (23,699)  3,974 
Net income (loss)$16,330  $(95,707) $15,819  $3,269  $2,730  $(60,289) $20,859 
              
Earnings (loss) per common share             
Basic$0.79  $(6.05) $1.00  $0.21  $0.17  $(3.54) $1.33 
Diluted$0.78  $(6.05) $1.00  $0.21  $0.17  $(3.54) $1.33 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 20,776   15,829   15,763   15,723   15,693   17,030   15,678 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 20,851   15,829   15,781   15,774   15,756   17,030   15,725 
Dividends paid per common share$0.2425  $0.2425  $0.2425  $0.2425  $0.2425  $0.9700  $0.9700 
                            

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

 As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Earnings:         
Net interest income$48,938  $37,521  $32,559  $157,537  $144,172 
Noninterest income (loss) 10,837   (130,388)  3,862   (88,247)  18,423 
Total revenue, net of interest expense 59,775   (92,867)  36,421   69,290   162,595 
Credit loss expense 1,291   1,535   1,768   8,782   5,849 
Noninterest expense 37,372   35,798   32,131   144,496   131,913 
Income (loss) before income tax expense 21,112   (130,200)  2,522   (83,988)  24,833 
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,782   (34,493)  (208)  (23,699)  3,974 
Net income (loss)$16,330  $(95,707) $2,730  $(60,289) $20,859 
Adjusted earnings(1)$16,112  $9,141  $7,265  $37,954  $35,311 
Per Share Data:         
Diluted earnings (loss)$0.78  $(6.05) $0.17  $(3.54) $1.33 
Adjusted earnings(1) 0.77   0.58   0.46   2.23   2.25 
Book value 26.94   27.06   33.41   26.94   33.41 
Tangible book value(1) 22.37   22.43   27.90   22.37   27.90 
Ending Balance Sheet:         
Total assets$6,236,329  $6,552,482  $6,427,540  $6,236,329  $6,427,540 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,315,627   4,328,756   4,126,947   4,315,627   4,126,947 
Total securities 1,328,433   1,623,104   1,870,324   1,328,433   1,870,324 
Total deposits 5,477,982   5,368,727   5,395,673   5,477,982   5,395,673 
Short-term borrowings 3,186   410,630   300,264   3,186   300,264 
Long-term debt 113,376   115,051   123,296   113,376   123,296 
Total shareholders' equity 559,696   562,238   524,378   559,696   524,378 
Average Balance Sheet:         
Average total assets$6,279,975  $6,583,404  $6,459,705  $6,552,420  $6,475,360 
Average total loans 4,307,583   4,311,693   4,080,243   4,334,163   3,993,389 
Average total deposits 5,464,900   5,402,634   5,443,323   5,465,718   5,455,609 
Financial Ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.03% (5.78) %  0.17% (0.92) %  0.32%
Return on average equity 11.53% (69.05) %  2.12% (11.08) %  4.12%
Return on average tangible equity(1) 14.80% (82.78) %  3.57% (12.45) %  6.14%
Efficiency ratio(1) 59.06%  70.32%  70.16%  63.44%  67.28%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 3.43%  2.51%  2.22%  2.66%  2.46%
Loans to deposits ratio 78.78%  80.63%  76.49%  78.78%  76.49%
CET1 Ratio 10.73%  9.91%  9.59%  10.73%  9.59%
Common equity ratio 8.97%  8.58%  8.16%  8.97%  8.16%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.57%  7.22%  6.90%  7.57%  6.90%
Credit Risk Profile:         
Total nonperforming loans$21,847  $21,954  $26,359  $21,847  $26,359 
Nonperforming loans ratio 0.51%  0.51%  0.64%  0.51%  0.64%
Total nonperforming assets$25,184  $25,537  $30,288  $25,184  $30,288 
Nonperforming assets ratio 0.40%  0.39%  0.47%  0.40%  0.47%
Net charge-offs$691  $1,735  $2,068  $3,139  $3,749 
Net charge-off ratio 0.06%  0.16%  0.20%  0.07%  0.09%
Allowance for credit losses$55,200  $54,000  $51,500  $55,200  $51,500 
Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.28%  1.25%  1.25%  1.28%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 254.32%  260.84%  198.91%  254.32%  198.91%
          
(1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average Balance Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                 
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3)$4,307,583 $63,443 5.86% $4,311,693 $63,472 5.86% $4,080,243 $54,939 5.34%
Taxable investment securities 1,080,716  11,320 4.17%  1,489,843  8,779 2.34%  1,593,699  9,274 2.31%
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4) 109,183  896 3.26%  313,935  1,976 2.50%  338,243  2,217 2.60%
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,189,899  12,216 4.08%  1,803,778  10,755 2.37%  1,931,942  11,491 2.36%
Other 309,904  3,761 4.83%  52,054  785 6.00%  22,937  230 3.98%
Total interest earning assets(2)$5,807,386 $79,420 5.44% $6,167,525 $75,012 4.84% $6,035,122 $66,660 4.38%
Other assets 472,589      415,879      424,583    
Total assets$6,279,975     $6,583,404     $6,459,705    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                 
Interest checking deposits$1,252,481 $2,205 0.70% $1,243,327 $3,041 0.97% $1,305,759 $2,991 0.91%
Money market deposits 1,046,571  7,197 2.74%  1,047,081  7,758 2.95%  1,103,637  7,954 2.86%
Savings deposits 799,931  3,158 1.57%  761,922  3,128 1.63%  639,766  1,493 0.93%
Time deposits 1,410,542  14,764 4.16%  1,430,723  15,190 4.22%  1,463,498  14,762 4.00%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,509,525  27,324 2.41%  4,483,053  29,117 2.58%  4,512,660  27,200 2.39%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,640  8 0.87%  5,812  12 0.82%  8,661  17 0.78%
Other short-term borrowings 6,465  107 6.58%  415,961  5,031 4.81%  273,963  3,479 5.04%
Total short-term borrowings 10,105  115 4.53%  421,773  5,043 4.76%  282,624  3,496 4.91%
Long-term debt 116,018  1,890 6.48%  116,032  2,015 6.91%  124,495  2,131 6.79%
Total borrowed funds 126,123  2,005 6.32%  537,805  7,058 5.22%  407,119  5,627 5.48%
Total interest bearing liabilities$4,635,648 $29,329 2.52% $5,020,858 $36,175 2.87% $4,919,779 $32,827 2.65%
Noninterest bearing deposits 955,375      919,581      930,663    
Other liabilities 125,536      91,551      98,027    
Shareholders’ equity 563,416      551,414      511,236    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,279,975     $6,583,404     $6,459,705    
Net interest income(2)  $50,091     $38,837     $33,833  
Net interest spread(2)    2.92%     1.97%     1.73%
Net interest margin(2)    3.43%     2.51%     2.22%
                  
Total deposits(5)$5,464,900 $27,324 1.99% $5,402,634 $29,117 2.14% $5,443,323 $27,200 1.98%
Cost of funds(6)    2.09%     2.42%     2.23%
                     

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $456 thousand, $378 thousand, and $207 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.5 million, $1.4 million, and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $985 thousand, $951 thousand, and $846 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $168 thousand, $365 thousand, and $428 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

 Year Ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS           
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3)$4,334,163 $248,409 5.73% $3,993,389 $205,189 5.14%
Taxable investment securities 1,411,411  38,787 2.75%  1,684,360  38,978 2.31%
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4) 268,175  7,028 2.62%  355,454  9,353 2.63%
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,679,586  45,815 2.73%  2,039,814  48,331 2.37%
Other 103,679  5,206 5.02%  22,791  916 4.02%
Total interest earning assets(2)$6,117,428 $299,430 4.89% $6,055,994 $254,436 4.20%
Other assets 434,992      419,366    
Total assets$6,552,420     $6,475,360    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Interest checking deposits$1,273,518 $11,281 0.89% $1,398,538 $8,990 0.64%
Money market deposits 1,067,109  30,841 2.89%  1,037,123  23,924 2.31%
Savings deposits 748,868  11,006 1.47%  624,990  2,802 0.45%
Time deposits 1,439,697  59,981 4.17%  1,443,770  50,048 3.47%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,529,192  113,109 2.50%  4,504,421  85,764 1.90%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,019  41 0.82%  94,563  975 1.03%
Other short-term borrowings 318,037  15,501 4.87%  199,530  10,144 5.08%
Total short-term borrowings 323,056  15,542 4.81%  294,093  11,119 3.78%
Long-term debt 118,877  8,086 6.80%  131,137  8,558 6.53%
Total borrowed funds 441,933  23,628 5.35%  425,230  19,677 4.63%
Total interest bearing liabilities$4,971,125 $136,737 2.75% $4,929,651 $105,441 2.14%
Noninterest bearing deposits 936,526      951,188    
Other liabilities 100,607      88,770    
Shareholders’ equity 544,162      505,751    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,552,420     $6,475,360    
Net interest income(2)  $162,693     $148,995  
Net interest spread(2)    2.14%     2.06%
Net interest margin(2)    2.66%     2.46%
            
Total deposits(5)$5,465,718 $113,109 2.07% $5,455,609 $85,764 1.57%
Cost of funds(6)    2.31%     1.79%
              

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.4 million and $522 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $6.3 million and $3.7 million for the  year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $3.8 million and $3.0 million for the  year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.3 million and $1.8 million for the  year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

           
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value          
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
Total shareholders’ equity $559,696  $562,238  $543,286  $528,040  $524,378 
Intangible assets, net  (94,807)  (96,257)  (97,327)  (100,649)  (86,546)
Tangible common equity $464,889  $465,981  $445,959  $427,391  $437,832 
           
Total assets $6,236,329  $6,552,482  $6,581,658  $6,748,015  $6,427,540 
Intangible assets, net  (94,807)  (96,257)  (97,327)  (100,649)  (86,546)
Tangible assets $6,141,522  $6,456,225  $6,484,331  $6,647,366  $6,340,994 
           
Book value per share $26.94  $27.06  $34.44  $33.53  $33.41 
Tangible book value per share(1) $22.37  $22.43  $28.27  $27.14  $27.90 
Shares outstanding  20,777,485   20,774,919   15,773,468   15,750,471   15,694,306 
           
Common equity ratio  8.97%  8.58%  8.25%  7.83%  8.16%
Tangible common equity ratio(2)  7.57%  7.22%  6.88%  6.43%  6.90%
                     

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

     
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Net income (loss) $16,330  $(95,707) $2,730  $(60,289) $20,859 
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)  1,075   1,090   1,081   4,561   4,685 
Tangible net income (loss) $17,405  $(94,617) $3,811  $(55,728) $25,544 
           
Average shareholders’ equity $563,416  $551,414  $511,236  $544,162  $505,751 
Average intangible assets, net  (95,498)  (96,706)  (87,258)  (96,699)  (89,539)
Average tangible equity $467,918  $454,708  $423,978  $447,463  $416,212 
           
Return on average equity  11.53% (69.05) %  2.12% (11.08) %  4.12%
Return on average tangible equity(2)  14.80% (82.78) %  3.57% (12.45) %  6.14%
                 

(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

     
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin		 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Net interest income $48,938  $37,521  $32,559  $157,537  $144,172 
Tax equivalent adjustments:          
Loans(1)  985   951   846   3,840   3,010 
Securities(1)  168   365   428   1,316   1,813 
Net interest income, tax equivalent $50,091  $38,837  $33,833  $162,693  $148,995 
Loan purchase discount accretion  (2,496)  (1,426)  (765)  (6,335)  (3,729)
Core net interest income $47,595  $37,411  $33,068  $156,358  $145,266 
           
Net interest margin  3.35%  2.42%  2.14%  2.58%  2.38%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)  3.43%  2.51%  2.22%  2.66%  2.46%
Core net interest margin(3)  3.26%  2.41%  2.17%  2.56%  2.40%
Average interest earning assets $5,807,386  $6,167,525  $6,035,122  $6,117,428  $6,055,994 
                     

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

     
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Loan interest income, including fees $62,458  $62,521  $54,093  $244,569  $202,179 
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)  985   951   846   3,840   3,010 
Tax equivalent loan interest income $63,443  $63,472  $54,939  $248,409  $205,189 
Loan purchase discount accretion  (2,496)  (1,426)  (765)  (6,335)  (3,729)
Core loan interest income $60,947  $62,046  $54,174  $242,074  $201,460 
           
Yield on loans  5.77%  5.77%  5.26%  5.64%  5.06%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)  5.86%  5.86%  5.34%  5.73%  5.14%
Core yield on loans(3)  5.63%  5.72%  5.27%  5.59%  5.04%
Average loans $4,307,583  $4,311,693  $4,080,243  $4,334,163  $3,993,389 
                     

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

     
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Total noninterest expense $37,372  $35,798  $32,131  $144,496  $131,913 
Amortization of intangibles  (1,449)  (1,470)  (1,441)  (6,149)  (6,247)
Merger-related expenses  (31)  (133)  (245)  (2,332)  (392)
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $35,892  $34,195  $30,445  $136,015  $125,274 
           
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $50,091  $38,837  $33,833  $162,693  $148,995 
Plus: Noninterest income (loss)  10,837   (130,388)  3,862   (88,247)  18,423 
Less: Investment securities gains (losses), net  161   (140,182)  (5,696)  (139,952)  (18,789)
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $60,767  $48,631  $43,391  $214,398  $186,207 
           
Efficiency ratio(2)  59.06%  70.32%  70.16%  63.44%  67.28%
                     

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

     
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
Adjusted Earnings December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Net income (loss) $16,330  $(95,707) $2,730  $(60,289) $20,859 
Less: Investment securities gains (losses), net of tax(1)  119   (103,988)  (4,272)  (103,818)  (14,092)
Less: Mortgage servicing rights gain (loss), net of tax(1)  122   (761)  (79)  (817)  (66)
Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1)  23   99   184   1,730   294 
Less: Gain on branch sale, net of tax(1)           8,122    
Adjusted earnings $16,112  $9,141  $7,265  $37,954  $35,311 
           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  20,851   15,829   15,756   17,030   15,725 
           
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $0.78  $(6.05) $0.17  $(3.54) $1.33 
Adjusted earnings per common share(2) $0.77  $0.58  $0.46  $2.23  $2.25 
                     

(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

