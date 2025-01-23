ACNB Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2024 Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $6.6 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a $2.5 million, or 61.0%, increase, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and a $609 thousand, or 8.5%, decrease compared to net income of $7.2 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Corporation reported net income of $31.8 million, or $3.73 per diluted earnings per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $158 thousand, or 0.5%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The financial results for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by $885 thousand and $2.0 million, respectively, in merger-related expense due to the pending acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by a $2.8 million reversal of the provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments. Financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were impacted by a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio in which ACNB sold approximately $51.1 million in book value of available for sale investment securities generating an after-tax loss of approximately $3.5 million.

2024 Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 1.31% and return on average equity was 10.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.79% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 4.07% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

  • Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, was 0.40% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during the current year.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were 0.02% for both the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 10.72% at December 31, 2024 compared to 9.48% at December 31, 2023. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $47.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to a net unrealized loss of $50.2 million at December 31, 2023.

  • ACNB and ACNB Bank capital levels remain well in excess of ACNB’s internal minimums and those required to be categorized as a well-capitalized institution by our bank regulators.

“We are excited to share a strong year of operating results with our shareholders. Our continued focus on community banking principles have produced another year of solid financial performance and continued strong returns for our shareholders. In addition, we were successfully able to announce the strategic acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. that will create one of the largest community banks in Pennsylvania with assets less than $5 billion. We currently expect the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. to be effective February 1, 2025,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As we turn our focus to 2025, we look forward to successfully integrating Traditions Bank’s customers and employees into the ACNB model as we expand our presence in York and Lancaster counties. We are confident that this acquisition will complement our current operations with profitable growth opportunities and will contribute to our commitment of enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Helt continued, “We would like to express our gratitude for the continued support of our shareholders, customers and employees that have enabled us to fulfill our vision to be the independent financial services provider of choice in the markets that we serve by building relationships and finding solutions.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $21.1 million, an increase of $170 thousand, or 0.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 driven by an increase in the FTE net interest margin over the same period. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 3.81%, an increase of 4 basis points from 3.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in FTE net interest margin was driven primarily by the recognition of nonaccrual interest income on a commercial loan removed from nonaccrual status, a decrease in average short-term borrowings, a decrease in a time deposit promotional rate and an increase in seasonal, lower-cost deposits. Total average loans decreased $4.4 million, or 0.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The yield on total loans was 5.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 5 basis points compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total average borrowings decreased $15.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in September 30, 2024. A short-term $25.0 million FHLB advance was paid off during August of 2024. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 4.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 4 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total average interest-bearing deposits increased $14.3 million, or 1.1%, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period September 30, 2024 driven primarily by a $10.5 million increase in average time deposit balances due to an ongoing promotion and an increase in brokered time deposits. In October of 2024, ACNB Bank issued $24.1 million in brokered time deposits. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.96% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 4 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $83.6 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 5.3%, from $88.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 driven by a decrease in the FTE net interest margin over the same period. The FTE net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 3.79%, a 28 basis points decrease from 4.07% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was driven primarily by a higher cost of funds and an increase in long-term borrowings. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.83% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 58 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 4.36% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 74 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Total average borrowings increased $162.5 million, or 127.2%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.86% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 41 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Total average loans grew $94.9 million, or 6.0%, and the yield increased 36 basis points for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $5.8 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 15.1%, from the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by insurance commissions and wealth management income. Insurance commissions for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $2.1 million, a $682 thousand, or 24.5%, decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to seasonality in policy renewals. Wealth management income was $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a $181 thousand, or 15.2%, decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2024 driven primarily by lower estate income.

Noninterest income, excluding net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $24.7 million, an increase of $976 thousand, or 4.1%, from the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. On December 15, 2023, ACNB completed a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio by selling $51.1 million in book value of AFS debt securities, consisting of lower-yielding agency debt securities, for an estimated pre-tax loss of $4.5 million. The increase in noninterest income, excluding net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities, was driven primarily by wealth management income, insurance commissions and gain from mortgage loans held for sale. Wealth management income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $4.2 million compared to $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by portfolio market appreciation, estate income and new business generation. Insurance commissions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $9.8 million compared to $9.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase of $435 thousand was driven primarily by growth in commissions on policy renewals and new business. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, gains from mortgage loans held for sale increased $245 thousand, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a higher volume of mortgage loans sold.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $18.4 million, an increase of $144 thousand, or 0.8%, from the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by equipment and other expenses partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits. Equipment expenses increased $626 thousand, or 36.9%, driven primarily by higher core processing and software expenses and incremental purchases of office equipment related to the upcoming Traditions acquisition of $355 thousand. Other expenses increased $169 thousand, or 8.4%, driven primarily by a decrease in the net asset value of a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) investment and an increase in marketing, miscellaneous employee and director expenses. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $699 thousand, or 6.3%, driven primarily by lower base wages and employee health insurance expense. Merger-related expense totaled $885 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased $4.6 million, or 7.0%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by merger-related and salaries and employee benefits expenses. Merger-related expense totaled $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to none for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $2.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 driven primarily by higher employee health insurance expense and higher base wages. Additionally, equipment expense increased $807 thousand, or 12.4% due to higher core processing and software maintenance expenses coupled with incremental purchases of office equipment related to the upcoming Traditions acquisition of $355 thousand. Professional services expense decreased $180 thousand, or 7.8%, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 driven primarily by a decrease in consulting expenses.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.8 million, or 0.3%, from September 30, 2024 and an increase of $54.9 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2023. The increases from both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were driven primarily by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio in our core markets and was spread throughout the Bank’s geographic footprint and across various property types. The commercial real estate portfolio grew $70.8 million, or 7.9%, in 2024. The collateral for these loans is primarily spread across our Pennsylvania and Maryland market areas. Despite the intense competition in the Corporation’s market areas, management continues to focus on asset quality and disciplined underwriting standards in the loan origination process.

Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments were $249 thousand and $44 thousand, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $81 thousand and $40 thousand, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, there were reversals to the provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $2.4 million and $326 thousand, respectively, compared to a provision for credit losses of $860 thousand and a $16 thousand reversal to the provision for unfunded commitments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year was driven primarily by updated estimates utilized as input assumptions within the Current Expected Credit Loss “CECL” model calculation. These estimates, which were based on more current information available during 2024, drive input assumptions which are used in the determination of the Corporation’s allowance for credit losses and the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Non-performing loans were $6.8 million, or 0.40%, of total loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2024 compared to $6.6 million, or 0.39%, of total loans at September 30, 2024 and $4.2 million, or 0.26%, of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by one loan that moved to greater than 90 days past due and still accruing partially offset by the movement of one relationship back to accruing status. The increase in non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was driven primarily by one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during the year. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 0.04% of total average loans compared to 0.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs for both the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were 0.02% of total average loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $1.79 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.1%, since September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $69.3 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2023. Included in total deposits were $1.34 billion interest-bearing deposits at December 31, 2024 which increased $13.2 million, or 1.0%, from September 30, 2024 and decreased $20.5 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2023. Time deposits, included in interest-bearing deposits, increased $16.3 million, or 6.3%, and $40.9 million, or 17.6%, since September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. In October of 2024, ACNB Bank issued $24.1 million in brokered time deposits to offset outflows of municipal deposits during the quarter. Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $451.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $463.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $500.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Total borrowings were $271.2 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $21.9 million, or 7.5%, compared to September 30, 2024 and an increase of $19.0 million, or 7.5%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total borrowings from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by a seasonal decrease in repurchase agreements. The increase in total borrowings from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in FHLB borrowings to fund balance sheet activity.

The average rate on total borrowings was 4.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 4.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 4.06% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the average rate on total borrowings was 4.36% compared to 3.62% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity was $303.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $306.8 million at September 30, 2024 and $277.5 million at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value2 per share was $29.51, $29.90 and $26.44 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. ACNB did not repurchase shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 ACNB repurchased 6,842 shares of ACNB common stock. As of December 31, 2024, there were 187,667 shares remaining under the current plan.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.39 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 27 community banking offices and two loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

ACNB #2025-1
January 23, 2025

 
 
ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
BALANCE SHEET DATA         
Assets$        2,394,830   $        2,420,914   $        2,457,753   $        2,414,288   $        2,418,847  
Investment securities         459,472           483,604            483,868            490,626            517,221  
Total loans, net of unearned income         1,682,910            1,677,112            1,679,600            1,664,980            1,627,988  
Allowance for credit losses         (17,280)           (17,214)           (17,162)           (20,172)           (19,969) 
Deposits         1,792,501            1,791,317            1,838,588            1,835,224            1,861,813  
Allowance for unfunded commitments         1,394            1,349            1,310            1,569            1,719  
Borrowings         271,159            293,091            304,286            272,605            252,174  
Stockholders’ equity         303,273            306,755            289,331            279,920            277,461  
INCOME STATEMENT DATA         
Interest and dividend income$        27,381   $        27,241   $        26,869   $        25,974   $        25,284  
Interest expense         6,269            6,299            5,905            5,381            3,791  
Net interest income         21,112            20,942            20,964            20,593            21,493  
Provision for (reversal of ) credit losses         249            81            (2,990)           223            786  
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments         44            40            (259)           (151)           (242) 
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments         20,819            20,821            24,213            20,521            20,949  
Noninterest income         5,803            6,833            6,427            5,667            970  
Noninterest expenses         18,388            18,244            16,391            17,662            17,173  
Income before income taxes         8,234            9,410            14,249            8,526            4,746  
Provision for income taxes         1,639            2,206            2,970            1,758            649  
Net income$        6,595   $        7,204   $        11,279   $        6,768   $        4,097  
PROFITABILITY RATIOS         
Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits         93.89 %          93.62 %          91.35 %          90.72 %          87.44 %
Return on average assets (annualized)         1.08            1.17            1.86            1.12            0.68  
Return on average equity (annualized)         8.57            9.63            16.12            9.76            6.09  
Efficiency ratio3         63.83            60.56            58.61            66.18            62.48  
FTE Net interest margin         3.81            3.77            3.82            3.77            3.93  
Yield on average earning assets         4.93            4.90            4.89            4.74            4.62  
Yield on investment securities         2.58            2.59            2.65            2.70            2.36  
Yield on total loans         5.61            5.56            5.53            5.37            5.29  
Cost of funds         1.19            1.19            1.12            1.02            0.71  
PER SHARE DATA         
Diluted earnings per share$        0.77   $        0.84   $        1.32   $        0.80   $        0.48  
Cash dividends paid per share         0.32            0.32            0.32            0.30            0.30  
Tangible book value per share3         29.51            29.90            27.82            26.70            26.44  
CAPITAL RATIOS4         
Tier 1 leverage ratio         12.52 %          12.46 %          12.25 %          11.91 %          11.57 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio         16.27            16.07            15.78            15.40            15.16  
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio         16.56            16.36            16.07            15.69            15.45  
Total risk based capital ratio         18.36            18.15            17.86            17.68            17.41  
CREDIT QUALITY         
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)         0.04 %          0.01 %          0.00 %          0.00 %          0.02 %
Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income5         0.40            0.39            0.19            0.24            0.26  
Total non-performing assets to total assets6         0.30            0.29            0.14            0.18            0.19  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income         1.03            1.03            1.02            1.21            1.23  


 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$        16,352  $        24,636  $        21,442 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks         30,910           33,456           44,516 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents         47,262           58,092           65,958 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values         919           947           928 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value         393,975           418,079           451,693 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $56,924, $59,038 and $59,057)         64,578           64,578           64,600 
Loans held for sale         426           1,080           280 
Total loans, net of unearned income         1,682,910           1,677,112           1,627,988 
Less: Allowance for credit losses         (17,280)          (17,214)          (19,969)
Loans, net         1,665,630           1,659,898           1,608,019 
Premises and equipment, net         25,454           25,542           26,283 
Right of use asset         2,663           2,110           2,615 
Restricted investment in bank stocks         10,853           10,853           9,677 
Investment in bank-owned life insurance         81,850           81,344           79,871 
Investments in low-income housing partnerships         877           909           1,003 
Goodwill         44,185           44,185           44,185 
Intangible assets, net         7,838           8,142           9,082 
Foreclosed assets held for resale         438           406           467 
Other assets         47,882           44,749           54,186 
Total Assets$        2,394,830  $        2,420,914  $        2,418,847 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$        451,503  $        463,501  $        500,332 
Interest-bearing         1,340,998           1,327,816           1,361,481 
Total Deposits         1,792,501           1,791,317           1,861,813 
Short-term borrowings         15,826           37,769           56,882 
Long-term borrowings         255,333           255,322           195,292 
Lease liability         2,764           2,110           2,615 
Allowance for unfunded commitments         1,394           1,349           1,719 
Other liabilities         23,739           26,292           23,065 
Total Liabilities         2,091,557           2,114,159           2,141,386 
      
Stockholders’ Equity:     
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023                    —           — 
Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,945,293, 8,940,133, and 8,896,119 shares issued; 8,553,785, 8,548,625, and 8,511,453 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively         22,357           22,344           22,231 
Treasury stock, at cost; 391,508 at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, and 384,666 at December 31, 2023         (11,203)          (11,203)          (10,954)
Additional paid-in capital         99,163           98,697           97,602 
Retained earnings         234,624           230,752           213,491 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss         (41,668)          (33,835)          (44,909)
Total Stockholders’ Equity         303,273           306,755           277,461 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$        2,394,830  $        2,420,914  $        2,418,847 


 
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME       
Loans, including fees       
Taxable$        23,294  $        21,303  $        90,547  $        79,433 
Tax-exempt         289           336           1,232           1,405 
Investment securities:       
Taxable         2,555           2,534           10,748           10,985 
Tax-exempt         284           285           1,136           1,168 
Dividends         231           135           970           331 
Other         728           691           2,832          3,318 
Total Interest and Dividend Income         27,381           25,284           107,465           96,640 
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits         3,279           1,808           11,194           3,695 
Short-term borrowings         12           334           859           898 
Long-term borrowings         2,978           1,649           11,801           3,727 
Total Interest Expense         6,269           3,791           23,854           8,320 
Net Interest Income         21,112           21,493           83,611           88,320 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses         249           786           (2,437)          860 
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments         44           (242)          (326)          (16)
Net Interest Income after Provisions for (Reversal of) Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments         20,819           20,949           86,374           87,476 
NONINTEREST INCOME       
Insurance commissions         2,105           1,948           9,754           9,319 
Wealth management         1,007           872           4,226           3,644 
Service charges on deposits         1,084           1,007           4,144           3,958 
ATM debit card charges         815           846           3,303           3,348 
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance         506           479           1,979           1,878 
Gain from mortgage loans held for sale         107           25           301           56 
Net (losses) gains on sales or calls of investment securities                    (4,501)          69           (5,240)
Net (losses) gains on equity securities         (28)          40           (9)         18 
Gain on assets held for sale                    —                      337 
Other         207           254           963           1,127 
Total Noninterest Income         5,803           970           24,730           18,445 
NONINTEREST EXPENSES       
Salaries and employee benefits         10,318           10,596           42,929           40,931 
Equipment         2,324           1,730           7,321           6,514 
Net occupancy         1,096           927           4,162           3,908 
Professional services         586           720           2,140           2,320 
Other tax         360           304           1,446           1,269 
FDIC and regulatory         337           456           1,425           1,388 
Intangible assets amortization         304           352           1,244           1,424 
Merger-related         885           —           2,045           — 
Other         2,178           2,088           7,973           8,318 
Total Noninterest Expenses         18,388           17,173           70,685           66,072 
Income Before Income Taxes         8,234           4,746           40,419           39,849 
Provision for income taxes         1,639           649           8,573           8,161 
Net Income$        6,595  $        4,097  $        31,846  $        31,688 
PER SHARE DATA       
Basic earnings$        0.78  $        0.48  $        3.75  $        3.72 
Diluted earnings$        0.77  $        0.48  $        3.73  $        3.71 
Weighted average shares basic         8,511,253           8,477,525           8,503,473           8,507,803 
Weighted average shares diluted         8,549,691           8,510,548           8,536,965           8,536,125 


 
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
 
 Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest7 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest7 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest7 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest7 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest7 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                             
Loans:                             
Taxable$        1,619,245  $        23,294          5.72% $        1,618,879  $        23,108          5.68% $        1,612,380  $        22,675          5.66% $        1,573,109  $        21,470          5.49% $        1,559,411  $        21,303          5.42%
Tax-exempt         57,683           366          2.52           62,401           394          2.51           64,276           396          2.48           65,825           404          2.47           69,058           425          2.44 
Total Loans8         1,676,928           23,660          5.61           1,681,280           23,502          5.56           1,676,656           23,071          5.53           1,638,934           21,874          5.37           1,628,469           21,728          5.29 
Investment Securities:                             
Taxable         431,338           2,786          2.57           441,135           2,868          2.59           442,390           2,913          2.65           467,466           3,151          2.71           453,713           2,669          2.33 
Tax-exempt         54,453           359          2.62          54,549           359          2.62           54,644           359          2.64           54,740           359          2.64           54,835           361          2.61 
Total Investments9         485,791           3,145          2.58           495,684           3,227          2.59           497,034           3,272          2.65           522,206           3,510          2.70           508,548           3,030          2.36 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks         60,104           728          4.82           48,794           670          5.46           50,851           684          5.41           54,156           750          5.57           50,225           691          5.46 
Total Earning Assets         2,222,823           27,533          4.93           2,225,758           27,399          4.90           2,224,541           27,027          4.89           2,215,296           26,134          4.74           2,187,242           25,449          4.62 
Cash and due from banks         20,413               21,684               21,041               20,540               21,578     
Premises and equipment         25,679               25,716               25,903               26,102               25,983     
Other assets         181,180               184,105               187,937               187,075               191,329     
Allowance for credit losses         (17,153)              (17,147)              (20,124)              (19,963)              (19,232)    
Total Assets$        2,432,942      $        2,440,116      $        2,439,298      $        2,429,050      $        2,406,900     
LIABILITIES                             
Interest-bearing demand deposits$        519,833  $        511          0.39% $        518,368  $        552          0.42% $        513,163  $        275          0.22% $        512,701  $        264          0.21% $        560,510  $        275          0.19%
Money markets         251,781           747          1.18           246,653          692          1.12           248,191          613          0.99           248,297           536          0.87           274,226           707          1.02 
Savings deposits         315,512           34          0.04           318,291           26          0.03           327,274           30          0.04           335,215           29          0.03           348,244           28          0.03 
Time deposits         268,559           1,987          2.94           258,053           1,842          2.84           263,045           1,725          2.64           244,481           1,331          2.19           221,778           798          1.43 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits         1,355,685           3,279          0.96           1,341,365           3,112          0.92           1,351,673           2,643          0.79           1,340,694           2,160          0.65           1,404,758           1,808          0.51 
Short-term borrowings         23,087           12          0.21           38,666           204          2.10           37,256           304          3.28           47,084           339          2.90           56,872           334          2.33 
Long-term borrowings         255,326           2,978          4.64           255,316           2,983          4.65           255,305           2,958          4.66           248,701           2,882          4.66           137,026           1,649          4.77 
Total Borrowings         278,413           2,990          4.27           293,982           3,187          4.31           292,561           3,262          4.48           295,785           3,221          4.38           193,898           1,983          4.06 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities         1,634,098           6,269          1.53           1,635,347           6,299          1.53           1,644,234           5,905          1.44           1,636,479           5,381          1.32           1,598,656           3,791          0.94 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits         464,949               477,350               485,351               486,648               519,797     
Other liabilities         27,887               29,946               28,348               26,904               21,648     
Stockholders’ Equity         306,008               297,473               281,365               279,019               266,799     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$        2,432,942      $        2,440,116      $        2,439,298      $        2,429,050      $        2,406,900     
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income           21,264               21,100               21,122               20,753               21,658   
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment           (152)              (158)              (158)              (160)              (165)  
Net Interest Income  $        21,112      $        20,942      $        20,964      $        20,593      $        21,493   
Cost of Funds    1.19%             1.19%             1.12%             1.02%     0.71%
FTE Net Interest Margin    3.81%             3.77%             3.82%             3.77%     3.93%


 
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
 
 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest10 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest10 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS           
Loans:           
Taxable$        1,605,976  $        90,547          5.64 % $        1,499,635  $        79,433          5.30 %
Tax-exempt         62,532           1,559          2.49            73,993           1,778          2.40  
Total Loans11         1,668,508           92,106          5.52            1,573,628           81,211          5.16  
Investment Securities:           
Taxable         445,531           11,718          2.63            491,208           11,316          2.30  
Tax-exempt         54,596           1,438          2.63            57,670           1,478          2.56  
Total Investments12         500,127           13,156          2.63            548,878           12,794          2.33  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks         53,482           2,832          5.30            66,246           3,318          5.01  
Total Earning Assets         2,222,117           108,094          4.86            2,188,752           97,323          4.45  
Cash and due from banks         20,920               30,684     
Premises and equipment         25,873               26,582     
Other assets         185,037               165,175     
Allowance for credit losses         (18,589)              (18,915)    
Total Assets$        2,435,358      $        2,392,278     
LIABILITIES           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$        516,033  $        1,603          0.31 % $        569,357  $        757          0.13 %
Money markets         248,733           2,588          1.04            283,918           1,192          0.42  
Savings deposits         324,034           118          0.04            377,498           122          0.03  
Time deposits         258,560           6,885          2.66            230,431           1,624          0.70  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits         1,347,360           11,194          0.83            1,461,204           3,695          0.25  
Short-term borrowings         36,492           859          2.35            49,433           898          1.82  
Long-term borrowings         253,671           11,801          4.65            78,262           3,727         4.76  
Total Borrowings         290,163           12,660          4.36            127,695           4,625          3.62  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities         1,637,523           23,854          1.46            1,588,899           8,320          0.52  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits         478,534               543,843     
Other liabilities         28,276               442     
Stockholders’ Equity         291,025               259,094     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$        2,435,358      $        2,392,278     
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income           84,240               89,003   
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment           (629)              (683)  
Net Interest Income  $        83,611      $        88,320   
Cost of Funds            1.13 %             0.39 %
FTE Net Interest Margin            3.79 %             4.07 %


Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Tangible book value per share         
Stockholders’ equity$        303,273   $        306,755   $        289,331   $        279,920   $        277,461  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets         (52,023)           (52,327)           (52,631)           (52,946)           (53,267) 
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)$        251,250   $        254,428   $        236,700   $        226,974   $        224,194  
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)         8,515,347            8,510,187            8,507,191            8,501,137            8,478,460  
Tangible book value per share$        29.51   $        29.90   $        27.82   $        26.70   $        26.44  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)         
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)$        251,250   $        254,428   $        236,700   $        226,974   $        224,194  
Total assets$        2,394,830   $        2,420,914   $        2,457,753   $        2,414,288   $        2,418,847  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets         (52,023)           (52,327)           (52,631)           (52,946)           (53,267) 
Total tangible assets (denominator)$        2,342,807   $        2,368,587   $        2,405,122   $        2,361,342   $        2,365,580  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets         10.72 %          10.74 %          9.84 %          9.61 %          9.48 %
Efficiency Ratio         
Noninterest expense$        18,388   $        18,244   $        16,391   $        17,662   $        17,173  
Less: Intangible amortization         304            304            315            321            352  
Less: Merger-related expense         885            1,137            23            —            —  
Noninterest expense (numerator)$        17,199   $        16,803   $        16,053   $        17,341   $        16,821  
Net interest income$        21,112   $        20,942   $        20,964   $        20,593   $        21,493  
Plus: Total noninterest income         5,803            6,833            6,427            5,667            970  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities                     —            —            69            (4,501) 
Less: Net (losses) gains on equity securities         (28)           28            1            (10)           40  
Total revenue (denominator)$        26,943   $        27,747   $        27,390   $        26,201   $        26,924  
Efficiency ratio         63.83 %          60.56 %          58.61 %          66.18 %          62.48 %


1  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
3  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
4  Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary.
5  Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
6  Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.
7  Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
8  Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
9  Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
10  Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
11  Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
12  Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

  
