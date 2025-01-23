Impact BioMedical Inc. to Present at The Microcap Conference

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting innovative healthcare solutions, today announced that Frank D. Heuszel, Chief Executive Officer, is pleased to announce his participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Mr. Heuszel will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with investors to discuss the company’s recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities. Details regarding his presentation are below.

Impact BioMedical Inc. Microcap Conference Presentation

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM ET



About Impact BioMedical, Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

Investor Relations:

info@impactbiomedinc.com