Martina Announces Debt Conversion

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martina Minerals Corp. (the “Corporation”) (NEX: MTN.H) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated various debt conversion agreements (collectively, the “Debt Agreements”) with six (6) creditors (collectively, the “Creditors”), all of which are arm’s length parties to the Corporation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreements, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 9,163,000 common shares (“Debt Shares”) to the Creditors in exchange for the cancellation of $274,890 in debt owing to the parties.

The issuance of the Debt Shares are subject to the approval of NEX. All securities issued pursuant to the debt conversion are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

The Corporation would also like to announce that on the closing of the proposed debt conversion, Mr. Edward Chan will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Chan is an accomplished business leader with extensive expertise in guiding companies through technology commercialization, strategic growth, and market expansion. With a proven track record across multiple industries and regions, Mr. Chan brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial vision and operational excellence to the companies he leads. Mr. Chan is currently the CEO of Quark Technology Global Inc., a private company focused on developing new technologies. Mr. Chan has also been involved in a number of going public transactions in North America and Hong Kong, procured financing for large-scale technology projects and corporate reorganizations and strategic debt restructuring.

