Blackrock Silver Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

The Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the “Company” or “Blackrock”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Raymond James Ltd. (“Raymond James”), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively the “Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 27,800,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.36 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $10,008,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase at the Issue Price up to such number of an additional Units as is equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. The Underwriters can elect to exercise the Over-Allotment Option to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used by the Company to advance exploration and development at the Company’s Tonopah West mineral project, for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The Company intends to complete the Offering pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated August 4, 2023 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Québec), and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and applicable state securities laws and other jurisdictions.

Copies of the applicable offering documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Delivery of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 30, 2025 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to market and other customary conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the entering into of an underwriting agreement among the Company and the Underwriters.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. persons” (as such term is defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

