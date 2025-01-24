Dermatology Group of Arkansas Welcomes a New Registered Nurse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatology Group of Arkansas is always seeking to give patients the best experience and results possible, and achieving that goal depends on building a team of outstanding professionals. With that in mind, the practice is excited to welcome Shelby Brady, a registered nurse, to the team. Brady joined Dermatology Group of Arkansas in November and has already integrated and proven herself to be a valuable addition when it comes to providing skin care in the Little Rock area.

Born in South Louisiana, Brady attended high school in Arkansas, after which she moved to Houston, Texas, to attend Paul Mitchell Beauty School. With her training completed, she began work as a cosmetologist, then took a turn and began nursing—with an emphasis on trauma in emergency medicine—in 2019.

This career choice helped her to shape her nursing skills, as the emergency room is a high stakes and fast-paced environment. After her stint in the ER, she transitioned to the surgical pavilion—and found that she had increasing interest once again in the cosmetic side of the industry.

Her next step was to become an aesthetic nurse, and the Dermatology Group of Arkansas team is delighted that she found a home at the Little Rock-area practice. Patients are already responding to her passion for skin health, as well as her connection and desire to improve patients’ confidence, self-image, and well-being.

Her ultimate goal is to blend the artistry of her creative eye with the science of her medical background in order to give patients results that can be literally life-changing.

When not working on skin treatments, Brady spends time with her husband and their lively young daughter. She also has a keen interest in fitness and personal health.

Dermatology Group of Arkansas is a longtime provider of both medical and cosmetic skin treatments, with offices throughout the Little Rock area. Patients can get diagnosis and treatment for a range of skin disorders, as well as enjoy the benefits of nonsurgical and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments.

To learn more about the treatments available at Dermatology Group of Arkansas, or to schedule a consultation with Shelby Brady, RN, contact the practice by calling 501-227-8422 or submitting a contact form online.