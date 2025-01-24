Dynex Honored with Multiple Renowned Awards and Nominations, Showcasing Leadership in Quantum Computing

Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynex , a global leader in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology, has been recognized with two major awards, the BIG Innovation Award 2025 (by Business Intelligence Group ) and Fast Company’s 2024 Technologist of the Year under the Next Big Things in Tech Award. Dynex is also recognized as one of five finalists for the SXSW Innovation Awards in the “WTF: What the Future” category, and will compete for the award title at the March 2025 conference in Austin, Texas. Additionally, Daniela Herrmann, Co-Founder of Dynex and Mission Leader of Dynex Moonshots has been nominated for the WomenTech Network Global Award in the category ‘Women-Led Startup in Tech of the Year’. These awards and nominations celebrate Dynex as a leader in Quantum, the next megacycle in computing, with its affordable, accessible and scalable Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology solving real-world problems at scale, underpinned by a robust commitment to ethical integrity.

From accelerating breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and pharmaceuticals to optimizing operations in finance, aerospace, and more, Dynex is addressing the increasing demand for advanced computational power with its groundbreaking Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology. Today, Dynex’s subscription model gives access to emulated quantum computing and the team will soon launch its first Apollo Silicon Quantum Chip coming in 2025, featuring 1,000 qubits and 1,000 quantum gates. Over the next decade, Dynex will also release advanced product versions, including Athene, Hera, Hades, Poseidon, and Zeus, scaling up to 1 million qubits by 2034. This series of silicon quantum chips will be integrated into Dynex’s decentralized Quantum Nodes architecture in 2025, giving users the possibility to choose between emulated and real-time computing through the subscription model. This approach enables easy access to quantum computing, ensuring its transformative solutions are accessible to industries and researchers worldwide. At the heart of its innovation is a robust commitment to ethical integrity.

“These awards and nominations are received with much gratitude and help us enable our mission even faster to make quantum computing become mainstream and accessible to everyone,” said Daniela Herrmann, Co-Founder of Dynex and Mission Leader of Dynex Moonshots. “As quantum, the next megacycle in computing has begun, Dynex is a leader with its accessible Quantum-as-a-Service technology, recognized globally for solving real-world problems at scale. These acknowledgements from the BIG Innovation Award 2025, Fast Company’s 2024 Next Big Thing in Tech Award, our current finalist position in the SXSW Innovation Awards and my nomination for the WomenTech Network Global Awards underscore the tangible impact we’re delivering today—reshaping industries and communities through, scalable, and transformative quantum technology upholding ethical integrity.”

Besides supporting industry transformations, Dynex clients such as the Heart Institute (InCor) at the University of São Paulo Medical School in Brazil, will leverage Dynex technology to train advanced AI models on healthcare datasets. Vee Technologies , Dynex’s Certified Integration Partner for India, is set to support Fortune 500 adoption of Dynex technology across markets. Dynex is also dedicated to applying its technology to co-develop pioneering breakthroughs across nature, health, society, and space through Dynex Moonshots ( https://www.dynexmoonshots.com/ ), Dynex’s Family Office and the strategic, investment, and ethical steward of the Dynex Ecosystem. By co-developing pioneering solutions using Dynex’s award-winning QaaS technology, Dynex Moonshots delivers transformative results, such as having developed a world-class curriculum on neuromorphic quantum computing ( textbook available here ) to educate the next generation of quantum engineers together with Sona College of Technology ( https://www.sonatech.ac.in/ ). Further examples include co-developing technology to better predict and reduce supply chain disruptions with AI assistance together with RecycleGO ( https://www.recyclego.com/ ) and producing an Earth simulator capable of comparing forecasted scenarios with historical patterns with the ALOHAS Regenerative Foundation ( https://www.alohas.bio/ ), along with several more examples.

