Medical Foam Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Rising Product Demand from the Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Devices and Packaging Application Segments Propel Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Foam Type, By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical foam market size is estimated to reach USD 48.10 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2030 .

The rising product demand from the bedding & cushioning, medical devices, packaging, and a few other application segments are expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the need for better healthcare facilities coupled with a rising number of hospitals has boosted the product demand in medical devices application, which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.







Medical foams are lightweight and have high flexibility, absorbency, and durability. Moreover, they offer excellent stain and fungal resistance and impact absorption. Due to these characteristics, medical foams are widely used in the healthcare sector in medical packaging, prosthetic padding, bedding and cushioning, wound dressing, medical aids, etc., which is also projected to drive the market.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market owing to the increasing demand for high-quality medical devices and components from hospitals in major economies, such as China, India, and Singapore. Furthermore, the rising expenditure of various governments on public & private health systems and the growing geriatric population are fueling the demand for improved healthcare services and infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to propel the product demand in the coming years.



Medical Foam Market Report Highlights

The flexible foam segment held the dominant position in the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.6% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to its affordability and versatility.

Polyurethane (PU) dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to its exceptional biocompatibility and versatility.

The bedding & cushioning application segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.2% in 2024, primarily driven by an increasing demand for patient comfort and support.

The North America medical foam market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.8% in 2024.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.52 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Medical Foam Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Medical Foam Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Product Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Medical Foam Market: Foam Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Medical Foam Market: Foam Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Flexible Foam

4.1.2. Rigid Foam

4.1.3. Spray Foam



Chapter 5. Medical Foam Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Medical Foam Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Polyurethane (PU)

5.1.2. Polystyrene (PS)

5.1.3. Polyolefin

5.1.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Medical Foam Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Medical Foam Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Bedding & Cushioning

6.1.2. Medical Packaging

6.1.3. Medical Devices & Components

6.1.4. Prosthetics & Wound Care

6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Medical Foam Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Regional Snapshot

7.2. Medical Foam Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.3. Competitive Dynamics

8.4. Company Profiles

3M

General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Huntsman International

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Zotefoams plc.

Probo Medical

Avery Dennison Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Foamtec Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evm6yq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment