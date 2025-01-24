Biosimulation Market Outlook 2025-2029: Key Trends Include Digital R&D Strategies, Biosimulation for Biomarker Identification, Digital Biomarkers and Endpoints & Advancements in Computational Biology

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimulation Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biosimulation market size is forecast to see rapid growth in the next few years, growing to $9.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biosimulation in rare disease research, focus on pharmacodynamics modeling, patient stratification in clinical trials, rapid growth in biopharmaceuticals, biosimulation for drug repurposing, demand for safer and more efficacious drugs.

Major trends in the forecast period include digital R&D strategies, technological advancements in simulation software, biosimulation for biomarker identification, optimization of clinical trial design, digital biomarkers and endpoints, continuous advancements in computational biology.





The rise in global healthcare expenditure is expected to bolster the biosimulation market during the forecast period. Increased healthcare spending is anticipated to lead to higher investments in drug development, thereby boosting the revenue generated from biosimulation solutions. Biosimulation software is increasingly being utilized in drug development to simulate diseases. This technology enables virtual clinical trials for new pharmaceutical drugs by using computers to run disease simulations. For example, in July 2024, the American Medical Association, a US-based organization, reported that U.S. healthcare spending increased by 4.1% in 2022, reaching $4.5 trillion, or $13,493 per person. Therefore, the surge in healthcare expenditure is driving the growth of the biosimulation market.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biosimulation market going forward. Chronic diseases are medical conditions that persist over an extended period of time, often for a person's lifetime. Biosimulation plays a crucial role in understanding the complex mechanisms underlying chronic diseases, aiding in drug development and personalized treatment strategies. For instance, in September 2023, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, there were 41 million fatalities, constituting 74% of the total deaths attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic conditions worldwide each year. These fatalities encompassed 17. 9 million deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, 9. 3 million deaths related to cancer, 4. 1 million deaths associated with chronic respiratory diseases, and 2. 0 million deaths from diabetes. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the biosimulation market.



Product innovation is becoming a key trend in the biosimulation market, with several companies focusing on developing new and advanced solutions. For example, in June 2023, Certara, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company that accelerates drug development using proprietary biosimulation software, technology, and services, launched its new Phoenix Biosimulation Software. This software enhances pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) modeling, improving the efficiency of drug development while reducing costs. It achieves this through streamlined workflows and integrated data analysis tools, offering a more efficient approach to traditional drug discovery and development.



Major companies operating in the biosimulation market are focusing on cloud-based biosimulation to gain a competitive edge in the market. Cloud-based biosimulation software enables researchers to model and analyze complex biological processes remotely, facilitating collaboration and scalability in life sciences. For instance, in October 2023, Optibrium, a UK-based developer of software solutions for small molecule design, optimization, and data analysis, launched a cloud-based version of its drug discovery platform, StarDrop. The updated version maintains the full range of features and user engagement found in the desktop application. Additionally, it enhances accessibility and reduces the overall cost of ownership for clients. StarDrop, now cloud-based, is accessible from any internet-connected device, offering users a flexible way to utilize the software.



In September 2022, Cadence Design Systems Inc., a US-based computer software company acquired OpenEye Scientific Software for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is focusing on enhancing its capabilities in the field of computational molecular modeling and simulation, particularly within the realm of drug discovery and design. OpenEye Scientific Software is a US-based software company providing bio simulations software tools.



Major companies operating in the biosimulation market include Certara, Dassault Systemes, Schrodinger, Simulations Plus, Rhenovia Pharma, Insilico Biotechnology, Genedata, Entelos, Physiomics, Rosa & Co., In Silico Biosciences, INOSIM Software, LeadInvent Technologies, Nuventra Pharma Sciences, Archimedes, VeriSIM Life, Compugen, Leadscope, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Advanced Chemistry Development, Chemical Computing Group, Immunetrics and PPD, Instem India Private Limited, Evidera, Biomodels, PhysioStim, Lhasa, SimBioSys, Cadence Design Systems and Allucent.



This report focuses on biosimulation market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Software; Services

By Application: Drug Development; Drug Discovery; Other Applications

By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Regulatory Authorities; Academic Research Institutions; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Pharmacokinetics (PK) Simulation Software; Pharmacodynamics (PD) Simulation Software; Toxicology Simulation Software; Disease Modeling Software; Integrated Biosimulation Platforms

By Services: Consulting Services; Model Development Services; Data Analysis And Interpretation Services; Training And Support Services; Custom Simulation Services.

Key Companies Mentioned: Certara Inc.; Dassault Systemes SE; Schrodinger Inc.; Simulations Plus Inc.; Rhenovia Pharma SAS





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biosimulation Market Characteristics



3. Biosimulation Market Trends and Strategies



4. Biosimulation Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics and Covid and Recovery on the Market



5. Global Biosimulation Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Biosimulation PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Biosimulation Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Biosimulation Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Biosimulation Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Biosimulation Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Biosimulation Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Biosimulation Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Software

Services

6.2. Global Biosimulation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Drug Development

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

6.3. Global Biosimulation Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regulatory Authorities

Academic Research Institutions

Other End Users

6.4. Global Biosimulation Market, Sub-Segmentation of by Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Pharmacokinetics (PK) Simulation Software

Pharmacodynamics (PD) Simulation Software

Toxicology Simulation Software

Disease Modeling Software

Integrated Biosimulation Platforms

6.5. Global Biosimulation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Consulting Services

Model Development Services

Data Analysis and Interpretation Services

Training and Support Services

Custom Simulation Services

7. Biosimulation Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Biosimulation Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Biosimulation Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Biosimulation Market Analysis



30. Biosimulation Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Biosimulation Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Biosimulation Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Certara Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Dassault Systemes SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Schrodinger Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Simulations Plus Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Rhenovia Pharma SAS Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Biosimulation Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Insilico Biotechnology AG

31.2. Genedata AG

31.3. Entelos Inc.

31.4. Physiomics PLC

31.5. Rosa & Co. LLC.

31.6. in Silico Biosciences Inc.

31.7. INOSIM Software GmbH

31.8. LeadInvent Technologies Limited

31.9. Nuventra Pharma Sciences Inc.

31.10. Archimedes Inc.

31.11. VeriSIM Life Inc.

31.12. Compugen Inc.

31.13. Leadscope Inc.

31.14. Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

31.15. Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.



32. Global Biosimulation Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Biosimulation Market



34. Recent Developments in the Biosimulation Market



35. Biosimulation Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Biosimulation Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Biosimulation Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Biosimulation Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies



