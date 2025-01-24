RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-01-24
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,425
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids14
Number of accepted bids9
Average yield2.073 %
Lowest yield2.054 %
Highest accepted yield2.084 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00 

 

Auction date2025-01-24
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,900 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500 
Number of bids20 
Number of accepted bids11 
Average yield2.197 %
Lowest yield2.186 %
Highest accepted yield2.204 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00 



 