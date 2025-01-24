RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-01-24
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,425
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|2.073 %
|Lowest yield
|2.054 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.084 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,900
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|20
|Number of accepted bids
|11
|Average yield
|2.197 %
|Lowest yield
|2.186 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.204 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00