Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Competitive Benchmarking Report 2025, Featuring Nestle, Danone, Unilever, Diageo, Britvic and AB InBev

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Focus on Products, Investments, Key Trends - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe non-alcoholic beverage market is projected to reach $519.2 billion by 2034 from $299.2 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The European market for non-alcoholic beverages offers a wide variety of goods, including juices, teas, coffees, soft drinks, bottled water, and functional beverages. Consumer preferences are changing in favor of healthier and more diverse drink options, which is driving this market.

The increasing demand for beverages with extra health benefits is being met by innovations in product development, such as plant-based waters and functional drinks.







With market leaders like The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, and Nestle controlling the sector, the market is extremely competitive. Consumer choices are being influenced by growing wellness and sustainability awareness, which is pushing businesses to spend money on natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.

Offering new, healthier substitutes for conventional beverages, this dynamic market keeps changing as it adjusts to the shifting tastes and lifestyles of its customers.



European consumers are placing a greater emphasis on wellness, and functional beverages provide advantages like increased energy, better hydration, and digestive health. The rising demand for plant-based and organic beverage options goes hand in hand with this trend.

To stay competitive in the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage market, businesses must adjust to these shifting consumer preferences and make investments in creative solutions.



Report Segmentation

Segmentation by Category

Water

Juices

Soft Drinks

Tea

Coffee

Dairy and Plant-Based Milk

Non-Alcoholic Beer and Wine

Functional Beverages

Specialty Drinks

By Water

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Flavored Water

By Juices

Fruit Juices

Vegetable Juices

Smoothies

By Soft Drinks

Sodas

Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks

By Tea

Traditional Tea

Herbal Tea

Iced Tea

By Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Espresso

Cold Brew Coffee

Decaffeinated Coffee

By Dairy and Plant-Based Milk

Raw Milk

Plant-Based Milk

Milk-Based Shakes and Drinks

By Non-Alcoholic Beer and Wine

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Non-Alcoholic Wine

By Functional Beverages

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Probiotic Drinks

Fortified Water and Juice

Others

By Specialty Drinks

Mocktails

Coconut Water

Kombucha

Others

Segmentation by Preparation

Retail Packaged: Ready-to-Drink, Pre-Mix Beverages, Syrups and Concentrates, and Mixers

Restaurants and Food Chain

Segmentation by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Rest-of-Europe

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the non-alcoholic beverage market by products based on category and preparation.

The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the non-alcoholic beverage market by products based on category and preparation. Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe non-alcoholic beverage market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-alcoholic beverage market.

The Europe non-alcoholic beverage market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-alcoholic beverage market. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe non-alcoholic beverage market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of non-alcoholic beverage products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the non-alcoholic beverage market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some prominent names established in the European Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market include:

Nestle

Danone

Unilever

Diageo

Britvic

AB InBev



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $299.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $519.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Beverage Trends

1.1.1.1 Rise of Functional Beverages

1.1.1.2 Personalized Beverages

1.1.1.3 Plant-Based Waters

1.1.1.4 Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

1.1.2 Consumer Preferences and Change in Drinking Habits

1.1.3 Trends Observed

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Growing Population and Urbanization

1.5.1.2 Growing Demand for Alcohol Alternatives

1.5.2 Market Challenges

1.5.2.1 Strict Government Regulations for the Food and Beverage Industry

1.5.2.2 Volatility in Ingredient Costs

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Growth of E-Commerce for the Beverage Industry

1.6 Startup Funding Summary



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Product

2.2.5 Germany

2.2.6 France

2.2.7 U.K.

2.2.8 Italy

2.2.9 Netherlands

2.2.10 Norway

2.2.11 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Nestle

Danone

Unilever

Diageo

Britvic

AB InBev

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r26utt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment