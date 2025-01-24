Mobile POS Terminals Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2030: Rising Adoption of Contactless Payments and Expansion of mPOS in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile POS Terminals Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mobile POS Terminals Market was valued at USD 36.07 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 113.49 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 20.87%.

The Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals market refers to a rapidly evolving segment within the global payments and retail technology ecosystem, characterized by portable and wireless devices that facilitate seamless transaction processing. These devices, often linked to smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular networks, serve as compact and cost-effective alternatives to traditional fixed POS systems.



Designed to meet the growing demand for mobility, convenience, and operational efficiency, mPOS terminals cater to a broad spectrum of industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and transportation. They enable businesses, regardless of size, to accept a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, digital wallets, and contactless payments, enhancing customer experiences.



Furthermore, mPOS systems integrate with business management tools, providing real-time analytics, inventory tracking, and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities. The market is driven by factors such as the global shift toward cashless economies, increasing adoption of e-commerce, and the need for flexible payment solutions in emerging markets. Technological advancements, such as NFC-enabled payments and cloud-based solutions, further propel the adoption of mPOS systems. As businesses seek to streamline operations and improve scalability, the Mobile POS Terminals market continues to experience robust growth, reshaping the future of payment processing globally.





Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Contactless Payments



The Mobile POS (mPOS) Terminals market is experiencing a significant shift with the growing adoption of contactless payment methods. Driven by consumer demand for convenience and safety, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payments have become a preferred mode of transaction worldwide. This trend is further supported by the proliferation of NFC-enabled mobile devices and wearable technologies, which facilitate seamless and secure payments. Retailers and businesses are increasingly integrating contactless payment capabilities into their mPOS systems to meet consumer expectations and stay competitive.



Furthermore, governments and financial institutions are actively promoting contactless payment methods through awareness campaigns and incentives, enhancing their adoption. The scalability and flexibility of mPOS systems enable businesses to handle high volumes of contactless transactions without investing in traditional infrastructure. Additionally, advancements in tokenization and encryption technologies are addressing security concerns, ensuring trust in contactless payments. This trend is particularly prominent in sectors such as retail, hospitality, and food services, where speed and convenience are critical. As consumers continue to embrace cashless transactions, the integration of contactless payment features is expected to remain a key driver of growth in the mPOS terminals market.



Expansion of mPOS in Emerging Markets



The Mobile POS (mPOS) Terminals market is witnessing rapid expansion in emerging markets, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and the growing adoption of digital payment systems. Regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing significant growth in mPOS adoption due to their large unbanked populations and the rising demand for financial inclusion. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in these regions are turning to mPOS solutions as a cost-effective alternative to traditional point-of-sale systems. The affordability and portability of mPOS terminals make them ideal for businesses operating in remote or underserved areas, where conventional banking and payment infrastructure may be lacking.



Governments and financial institutions in these regions are actively promoting digital payment initiatives, further boosting the adoption of mPOS technology. Additionally, advancements in mobile network connectivity and the availability of affordable smartphones are enabling businesses to implement mPOS systems seamlessly. The rise of e-commerce and mobile commerce in emerging markets also contributes to the growing demand for mPOS solutions, as businesses seek to offer convenient and flexible payment options. As these markets continue to embrace digital transformation, the expansion of mPOS technology is poised to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and financial inclusion.



Component Insights



The Hardware segment held the largest Market share in 2024. The hardware segment of the Mobile POS (mPOS) Terminals market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing adoption of mPOS systems in retail, hospitality, and other industries is primarily fueled by the need for flexibility and mobility in payment processing. Businesses are increasingly shifting to compact, portable devices that enable seamless transactions on the go, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.



Advancements in hardware technology, including the integration of contactless payment capabilities, biometric authentication, and IoT connectivity, are transforming mPOS devices into multifunctional tools that go beyond simple payment processing. These innovations cater to evolving consumer preferences for secure, fast, and convenient payment solutions.



Additionally, the rapid adoption of digital payment methods, spurred by government initiatives to promote cashless economies, has accelerated the demand for mPOS hardware. The proliferation of smartphones and tablets has further complemented this trend, with many hardware solutions designed to work seamlessly with these devices. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are a significant contributor to market growth, leveraging mPOS systems for affordability and ease of deployment. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing underscores the need for advanced mPOS hardware to bridge online and offline payment experiences, solidifying the segment's market position.



Key Market Players

HP Development Company

Fiserv

NEC

Samsung Electronics Co.

VeriFone

Panasonic

NVIDIA

TOSHIBA

Oracle

Posiflex Technology

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $36.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Mobile POS Terminals Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Mobile POS Terminals Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

Mobile POS Terminals Market, By Type:

Tablets

Others

Mobile POS Terminals Market, By Application:

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Mobile POS Terminals Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the following major companies present in the Global Mobile POS Terminals Market:

