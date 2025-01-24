Europe Data Converter Market Forecast to 2030: Rising Demand for Data Converters in Wireless Communications Drives Growth, with 8.6% CAGR Forecast During 2022-20230

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Converter Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis by Type, Resolution, Rate of Converter, and End user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European data converter market was valued at US$ 1.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.43 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.







Increasing Demand for Testing and Measurement by End Users Drives Europe Data Converter Market



Ensuring product quality, compliance, and efficiency remains a top priority for businesses across the world. The test and measurement (T&M) solution is a vital part of the electronic systems design & manufacturing (ESDM) sector, as it ensures the quality and performance of numerous electronic products. In the communications industry, enhanced voice quality and data services are the result of advanced modulation and antenna techniques. Radio frequency (RF) signal analysis equipment, logic analyzers, signal generators, cable testers, network analyzers, and other test and measurement tools are needed to comprehensively test various networking components, including routers, repeaters, and connections.



Analog-to-digital converters (ADC) and digital-to-analog converters (DAC) are frequently used in equipment for signal conversion. Growing use of ADCs and DACs in communication testing equipment propels the Europe data converter market growth. In the industrial sector, telecom service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and mobile device makers use test and measurement equipment to measure and keep an eye on a variety of parameters, including temperature, pressure, voltage, frequency signal, and product quality, as well as safety. ADCs play a pivotal role in modern test and measurement equipment. In addition, a majority of real-world signals exist in analog form.



The conversion of these analog signals into digital format becomes an indispensable step for subsequent processing, analysis, and storage. Test and measurement equipment finds extensive use across various industries, serving purposes such as design validation, troubleshooting, and data collection. Thus, the advantages of testing and measurement in various industries for enhanced quality drive the Europe data converter market growth.



Europe Data Converter Market Overview



The Europe data converter market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The rising automotive sector drives the market growth in the region. The automotive sector is one of the biggest sectors in Europe. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), the automotive sector represents over 7% of the region's GDP. Moreover, the increasing development and sales of electric vehicles and the presence of established car manufacturers and supplier bases with strong brand value and technological and financial capabilities are projected to boost the Europe data converter market growth in the coming years.



Russia is one of the leading providers of raw materials required for the manufacturing of semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and several other data converter manufacturers heavily spend on R&D to innovate and improve their product offerings. Furthermore, in January 2023, STMicroelectronics, one of the global semiconductor leaders serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it had again broadened access to its STM32 microcontroller (MCU) family by introducing the most affordable series: the STM32C0. STMicroelectronics targets the new STM32C0 series to equipment, including home appliances, industrial pumps, fans, and smoke detectors, typically served by simpler 8-bit and 16-bit MCUs.



The modern, 32-bit design of the STM32C0 permits improvements such as faster response, extra functions, and network connection at similar overall cost and power consumption. Thus, the rising procurement of electric household appliances, increasing adoption of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled smart appliances, and the emergence of smart homes due to technological advancements across Europe are boosting the Europe data converter market in the region. In addition, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), smart homes, smartphones, linked automobiles, and smart TVs is the key to the growth of robust consumer electronics industry growth, which is bolstering the growth of the market in Europe.



With the changing industrial outlook and rising demand for connected vehicles and consumer electronics, the penetration rate of data converters is projected to grow at an exponential rate. Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland are other top countries after Germany, the UK, and France, spending massively to strengthen their industrial sector.



In addition, telecommunication is another industry experiencing significant growth. Till March 2021, the 5G commercial services had been installed in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and other European countries. Increasing commercialization of 5G in European countries would drive the demand for data converters.

Market Highlights

Based on type, the Europe data converter market is bifurcated ADC and DAC. The ADC segment held 55.5% market share in 2022, amassing US$ 699.07 million. It is projected to garner US$ 1.29 billion by 2030 to register 8% CAGR during 2022-2030.

The others segment held 32.5% share of Europe data converter market in 2022, amassing US$ 408.75 million. It is anticipated to garner US$ 878.70 million by 2030 to expand at 10% CAGR during 2022-2030.

The 501 MSPs to 1 GSPs segment held 27.1% share of Europe data converter market in 2022, amassing US$ 341.23 million. It is projected to garner US$ 693.72 million by 2030 to expand at 9.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

In terms of end user, the Europe data converter market is segmented into automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and others. The consumer electronics segment held 30% share of Europe data converter market in 2022, amassing US$ 378.13 million. It is projected to garner US$ 665.36 million by 2030 to expand at 7.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

This analysis states that Germany captured 31.1% share of Europe's data converter market in 2022. It was assessed at US$ 390.91 million in 2022 and is likely to hit US$ 665.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2030.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe Data Converter Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain



5. Europe Data Converter Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Testing and Measurement by End Users

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Data Converters in Wireless Communications

5.1.3 Increasing Product Launches

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Design of ADCs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Potential Use of IoT Devices and Data Consumption

5.3.2 Growing Use of Data Converters in Developing Advanced 5G Infrastructure

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise of High-Speed Data Converters

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Data Converter Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Data Converter Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2020 - 2030

6.2 Europe Data Converter Market Forecast Analysis



7. Europe Data Converter Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 ADC

7.2 DAC



8. Europe Data Converter Market Analysis - by Resolution

8.1 10 Bit

8.2 12 Bit

8.3 14 Bit

8.4 16 Bit

8.5 Others

8.6 Europe Data Converter Market Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Mn) - Resolution, By Rate of Converter



9. Europe Data Converter Market Analysis - by Rate of Converter

9.1 Up to 50 MSPs

9.2 51 to 100 MSPs

9.3 101 to 200 MSPs

9.4 201 to 500 MSPs

9.5 501 MSPs to 1 GSPs

9.6 Above 1 GSPs



10. Europe Data Converter Market Analysis - by End user

10.1 Automotive

10.2 Communications

10.3 Consumer Electronics

10.4 Industrial

10.5 Medical

10.6 Others



11. Europe Data Converter Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Europe Data Converter Market Breakdown, by Key Countries, 2022 and 2030 (%)

11.1.1.1 Europe Data Converter Market - Revenue and Forecast Analysis - by Country

11.1.1.2 Germany: Europe Data Converter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Data Converter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.4 France: Europe Data Converter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.5 Italy: Europe Data Converter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.6 Russia: Europe Data Converter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.7 Rest of Europe Data Converter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiatives

13.3 Product Developments



14. Company Profiles

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Cirrus Logic

Microchip Technology

On Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

ROHM

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne Technologies

Texas Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ww9hr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment