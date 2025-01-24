China Consumer Profile Report 2025: Shanghai Dominates as Top Consumer Market, While Shenzhen Leads in Growth Rate

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China: Consumer Profile" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's consumer landscape reflects evolving demographic, economic and social trends. This report examines shifts in population, household structures, income and expenditure patterns while highlighting changing lifestyles influenced by technology and environmental awareness.

It provides insights into the strategies businesses must adopt to align with rising digital engagement, growing eco-consciousness and increased demand for personalised services as China moves towards 2040.



The China: Consumer Profile report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Key drivers affecting consumers in China

How developments today shape the consumers of tomorrow

Urbanisation accelerates as Shanghai, Tianjin, and Beijing face great population shifts

Opportunities for growth Rising preference for smaller, single person households Chinese consumers opt for smaller homes and smart features Households in China will be led by individuals aged 60+ Digital connectivity surges in Chinese households to fuel tech opportunities Low inflation sustained by modest growth in consumer prices Millennials lead in financial optimism and investment in education Digital natives and urban consumers lead wealth expansion by 2040 Shanghai dominates as top consumer market, while Shenzhen leads in growth rate

Key findings of consumer surveys Millennials prioritise health, quality and eco-friendliness more than other generations Chinese consumers less likely to buy fewer, higher quality products than global average Chinese consumers increasingly prioritize environmental impact in daily choices Chinese consumers show confidence in financial security Job security and skills development remain top priorities for Chinese workforce



