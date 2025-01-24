World Market for Apparel and Footwear 2025: AI, Sustainability and Consumer Engagement Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Apparel and Footwear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores how fashion players can redefine their value beyond price to attract shoppers, as budgeting among consumers has normalised. In the current context of geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and climate change, industry players need to continue diversifying and expanding in new growth markets, better segment consumer groups, and embed AI and tech in their business to improve customer engagement and efficiency, in order to build resilience in a fast-moving world.



The World Market for Apparel and Footwear global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Topics Covered:

State of the Industry

Companies and products

Channels

Future outlook

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



