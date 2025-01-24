United States Soft Drinks Trends: Health-Oriented Drinks, Sustainability and Evolving Consumer Preferences

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Drinks in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pressure on soft drinks volumes was front and centre in the US in 2024, with total volume sales expected to stabilise and see little growth, or even declines, in most categories, with limited exceptions. This dynamic came after price hikes were experienced in the category during late 2023, when most price increases in the industry outpaced general inflation (and food inflation) by a considerable margin.



Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Soft drinks in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CARBONATES IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Products that are functional and health-oriented continue to grow

Volumes decline due to price adjustments and overall inflation

Balancing growth with sweetness: The role of reduced sugar and natural sweeteners

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Affordability could create growth opportunities, but premiumisation will remain on the horizon

Carbonates will feel the pressure from lifestyle drinks such as sports drinks and energy drinks

On-trade growth expected to slow significantly, as it has reached 2019 volumes

JUICE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Coconut water continues to ride its wave of success

The way consumers perceive health is shaping juice

Consumers increasingly value sustainability claims in juice, and companies use this to achieve their goals

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Juice faces new challenges as consumers reassess their beverage choices

The future of juice is set to revolve around functionality and health

Innovation in juice likely to focus on blurring category lines

BOTTLED WATER IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Emerging trends in sparkling flavoured bottled water drive its growth

Innovation continues to drive growth

Economy brands close the price gap, affecting the competitive landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

New products expected in the niche of super premium bottled water

Bottled water is evolving towards more sustainable packaging solutions

Shift towards healthier, flavourful alternatives

SPORTS DRINKS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Sports drinks fails to achieve off-trade volume growth amidst rising competition and higher prices

Flying too close to the sun, Prime sees a significant sales decline

Competition for hydration as a need state is rising across categories

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

From sports-centric products to lifestyle drinks and back again?

Hydration is the first priority, but advanced need state positioning is on the horizon

Promotional activity and retail penetration will be key to ensure volume growth

ENERGY DRINKS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Reduced sugar energy drinks overtakes sales of regular energy drinks

Flavour innovation continues to drive dynamism in energy drinks

As volume sales start to suffer from high price growth, players take action

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

More flavour options could result in choice overload for consumers

Rising competition for retail space: The impact of distribution, partnerships, and scale

Integrating functional ingredients for enhanced performance and cognitive support

CONCENTRATES IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

A cost-effective and functional beverage solution

New brands bring innovation and growth

Concentrates attracts attention due to their emphasis on price, convenience, and margins

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

New players will continue to drive growth for concentrates

Flavour and functionality likely to accelerate moving forward

Affordability and sustainability will be key to continuing to develop the category

RTD TEA IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Reduced sugar RTD tea gains momentum amongst health-conscious consumers

Kombucha regains volume growth thanks to innovation and flavour expansion

Major players struggle to find growth, while new ones bring fresh air to the category

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Brands will focus on low sugar formulations and functional ingredients, yet they must address perceptions of sustainability to succeed

Brand extensions and hybrid products could bring growth to RTD tea

The rising caffeine levels in energy drinks and RTD coffee create a competitive challenge for RTD tea, but also opportunities

RTD COFFEE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Different routes to growth through different offerings within RTD coffee

US consumers are experiencing increased stress and anxiety, and paradoxically turn to caffeine

Nitro coffee struggles for acceptance due to competition from similar drinks

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Brands are likely to continue increasing caffeine levels in RTD coffee

Growing consumer interest in additional functional benefits

Could beanless coffee be a sustainable future for coffee?

