Global Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market Set for Tremendous Growth: Projected to Reach 15500.99 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics market around the world, looking at this new change, should be readied for tremendous growth as sales are now going to jump from USD 3881.93 million in 2025 to a projected USD 15500.99 million by 2035, resultant of a rocket CAGR of 14.9%. The reason is the developing demand for smarter, much more efficient energy management solutions powered by Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

Utility and energy analytics apply sophisticated data analytics to optimize power generation, distribution, and usage, which enables organizations to foresee requirements and create ways to improve productivity while enhancing the resilience of the grids in power supply systems. Renewable integration into traditional grids will inherently increase the demand for solutions that ensure sustainability, reduced operating costs, and enhanced system performance.

Key Market Drivers

Renewable Energy Investments: A sharp increase in the number of renewable energy sources, which include wind, solar, and hydroelectric power, has increased the importance of analytical tools capable of ensuring grid stability and having control over energy supply and demand.

A sharp increase in the number of renewable energy sources, which include wind, solar, and hydroelectric power, has increased the importance of analytical tools capable of ensuring grid stability and having control over energy supply and demand. Smart Grids and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI): A smart grid, coupled with IoT-enabled sensors and a smart AMI, is improving monitoring and energy distribution optimization. These technologies have become critical tools for collecting real-time data and using predictive maintenance for efficiency and decreased energy costs.

A smart grid, coupled with IoT-enabled sensors and a smart AMI, is improving monitoring and energy distribution optimization. These technologies have become critical tools for collecting real-time data and using predictive maintenance for efficiency and decreased energy costs. Operational Efficiency and Predictive Maintenance: As the utility infrastructure ages, there is a dire need for predictive maintenance solutions that would monitor equipment health and prevent failure. Analytics tools help in the extension of the lifespan of assets, reduction in downtime, and improved operational reliability.





Regional Insights into the Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market

Countries Value CAGR (2025 to 2035) USA 12.6% Germany 11.8% France 13.6% China 14.8% India 15.3%









Key Takeaways from the Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market

Smart grids, IoT-enabled sensors, and AMI are the growth drivers of the market, which increases the efficiency of energy distribution.

The higher integration of renewables, such as wind and solar power, is placing pressure on enhanced analytics solutions for their demand.

Predictive maintenance tools will be key in improving the operational efficiency and minimizing downtime in the old utility infrastructure.

Cloud-based deployment is the fastest-growing segment, with a 16.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

Predictive maintenance tools will be key in improving the operational efficiency and minimizing downtime in the old utility infrastructure.

Cloud-based deployment is the fastest-growing segment, with a 16.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

“The realm of utility analytics is expanding as the adoption of smart grids, IoT technologies, and the integration of renewable energy sources intensify. Prominent trends include the rise of cloud-based solutions, business analytics, and predictive maintenance, all of which enhance operational efficiency and informed decision-making.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market

Increasing Adoption of Smart Grids: Smart grids are being installed, allowing real-time monitoring and optimization of energy distribution to increase grid reliability and efficiency.

Smart grids are being installed, allowing real-time monitoring and optimization of energy distribution to increase grid reliability and efficiency. Integration of Renewable Energy Sources: The reliance on wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources is becoming increasingly high and requires advanced analytics to balance supply and demand and maintain grid stability.

The reliance on wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources is becoming increasingly high and requires advanced analytics to balance supply and demand and maintain grid stability. Advancements in IoT and Sensor Technologies: IoT and sensors proliferated the possibility to collect more precise data. More analytics solutions need to be introduced to handle these kinds of energy systems.

IoT and sensors proliferated the possibility to collect more precise data. More analytics solutions need to be introduced to handle these kinds of energy systems. Rise of Cloud-Based Solutions: Cloud technologies allow utilities to gain flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without having to make major investments in infrastructure for powerful analytics tools.

Cloud technologies allow utilities to gain flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without having to make major investments in infrastructure for powerful analytics tools. Focus on Operational Efficiency and Predictive Maintenance: Predictive maintenance tools powered by analytics help utilities monitor equipment health, reduce downtime, and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

Predictive maintenance tools powered by analytics help utilities monitor equipment health, reduce downtime, and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure. Government Regulations and Renewable Energy Mandates: Policies and regulations pushing carbon emissions reductions and renewable energy are driving utilities toward the use of advanced analytics to comply and optimize.

Challenges Faced by Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market

High Implementation Costs:

Policies and regulations pushing carbon emissions reductions and renewable energy are driving utilities toward the use of advanced analytics to comply and optimize. Integration with Legacy Systems: Many utilities face the integration of new analytics technologies into existing infrastructure, which leads to data silos, compatibility issues, and disruptions in operations.

Many utilities face the integration of new analytics technologies into existing infrastructure, which leads to data silos, compatibility issues, and disruptions in operations. Data Privacy and Security Concerns: Due to increased adoption of IoT and cloud-based solutions, data breach risks are heightened. Therefore, data privacy issues hinder the integration of analytics by a few organizations.

Due to increased adoption of IoT and cloud-based solutions, data breach risks are heightened. Therefore, data privacy issues hinder the integration of analytics by a few organizations. Lack of Standardization: No standardized frameworks and protocols are laid out in the industry that set common standards for data sharing, integration, or adoption of analytics tools across different utility systems.

No standardized frameworks and protocols are laid out in the industry that set common standards for data sharing, integration, or adoption of analytics tools across different utility systems. Skilled Workforce Shortage: The demand for skilled professionals to help in managing and interpreting various complex analytics solutions is rising. A shortage of this specialized talent is partly the reason these technologies are not widely adopted.

The demand for skilled professionals to help in managing and interpreting various complex analytics solutions is rising. A shortage of this specialized talent is partly the reason these technologies are not widely adopted. Regulatory and Compliance Barriers: Different regulatory requirements in each region can pose uncertainty for utilities, making it difficult to provide consistent and scalable analytics solutions.





Competitive Landscape of the Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market

The utility and energy analytics sector has high competition due to the technological advancements of top players in leading through AI, IoT, and big data technologies. Smaller and niche firms focus on special regional markets as well as specialized solutions, which sparks innovation and supports market growth throughout different segments.

Recent Industry Developments in Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market

In June 2024, Trilliant has introduced Analytics as a Service (AaaS), a cloud-based platform that enhances data analysis capabilities for utilities globally. It uses AI and machine learning to improve forecasting, resource management, and decision-making.

In September 2022, Itron and SmartThings collaborated together to provide the utility sector with energy analytic solutions for the purpose of carbon reduction. This will be done by using the IIoT solutions of Itron and energy services and solutions of SmartThings.

In July 2020, HEXStream and Disaster Tech aligned to create a partnership to provide emergency solutions to the utility sector and allow them to make better decisions. Disaster Tech’s end-to-end data aggregation platform was utilized by HEXStream to deliver the utility analytics support solution.



Key Players of Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Industry

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

General Electric (GE)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

ABB Ltd

Hitachi Energy

SAS Institute

Microsoft Corporation

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Itron Inc.

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

EnergyHub





Key Segments of Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Industry

By Type:

In terms of Type is segregated Business Analytics, Big Data Platform, Optimization Services and Information Integration and Governance.

By Deployment:

In terms of Component, is distributed into On-Premise and Cloud.

By Application:

In terms of Application, is segregated Billing Support, Energy Efficiency, Revenue Protection, Load Research and Forecasting, Distribution Planning and Operation and Others.

By Industry:

In terms of Industry, is segregated Oil & Gas, Energy, Utilities, Electricity, Water and Waste and Recycle.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik auf der ganzen Welt sollte angesichts dieser neuen Veränderung auf ein enormes Wachstum vorbereitet sein, da der Umsatz nun von 3881,93 Mio. USD im Jahr 2025 auf prognostizierte 15500,99 Mio. USD bis 2035 steigen wird, was einer raketenartigen CAGR von 14,9 % entspricht. Der Grund dafür ist die wachsende Nachfrage nach intelligenteren, viel effizienteren Energiemanagementlösungen, die auf Big Data, künstlicher Intelligenz und dem Internet der Dinge basieren.

Versorgungs- und Energieanalytik wendet ausgefeilte Datenanalysen an, um die Stromerzeugung, -verteilung und -nutzung zu optimieren, was es Unternehmen ermöglicht, Anforderungen vorherzusehen und Wege zur Verbesserung der Produktivität zu schaffen und gleichzeitig die Ausfallsicherheit der Netze in Stromversorgungssystemen zu erhöhen. Die Integration erneuerbarer Energien in traditionelle Netze wird die Nachfrage nach Lösungen erhöhen, die Nachhaltigkeit, reduzierte Betriebskosten und eine verbesserte Systemleistung gewährleisten.

Wichtige Markttreiber

 Investitionen in erneuerbare Energien: Ein starker Anstieg der Zahl erneuerbarer Energiequellen, zu denen Wind-, Solar- und Wasserkraft gehören, hat die Bedeutung von Analyseinstrumenten erhöht, die in der Lage sind, die Netzstabilität zu gewährleisten und Energieangebot und -nachfrage zu kontrollieren.

 Smart Grids und Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI): Ein Smart Grid, gekoppelt mit IoT-fähigen Sensoren und einem smarten AMI, verbessert die Überwachung und Optimierung der Energieverteilung. Diese Technologien sind zu wichtigen Werkzeugen für die Erfassung von Echtzeitdaten und den Einsatz von vorausschauender Wartung für Effizienz und Senkung der Energiekosten geworden.

 Betriebliche Effizienz und vorausschauende Wartung: Da die Versorgungsinfrastruktur altert, besteht ein dringender Bedarf an Lösungen für die vorausschauende Wartung, die den Zustand der Geräte überwachen und Ausfälle verhindern. Analysetools helfen bei der Verlängerung der Lebensdauer von Anlagen, der Reduzierung von Ausfallzeiten und der Verbesserung der Betriebszuverlässigkeit.

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik

Länder Wert-CAGR (2025 bis 2035) USA 12.6 % Deutschland 11.8 % Frankreich 13.6 % China 14.8 % Indien 15.3 %

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik

Intelligente Stromnetze, IoT-fähige Sensoren und AMI sind die Wachstumstreiber des Marktes, der die Effizienz der Energieverteilung erhöht.

Die stärkere Integration erneuerbarer Energien wie Wind- und Solarenergie übt Druck auf verbesserte Analyselösungen für deren Nachfrage aus.

Tools für die vorausschauende Wartung werden der Schlüssel zur Verbesserung der betrieblichen Effizienz und zur Minimierung von Ausfallzeiten in der alten Versorgungsinfrastruktur sein.

Die Cloud-basierte Bereitstellung ist mit einer CAGR von 16,7 % von 2025 bis 2035 das am schnellsten wachsende Segment.

Tools für die vorausschauende Wartung werden der Schlüssel zur Verbesserung der betrieblichen Effizienz und zur Minimierung von Ausfallzeiten in der alten Versorgungsinfrastruktur sein.



Die Cloud-basierte Bereitstellung ist mit einer CAGR von 16,7 % von 2025 bis 2035 das am schnellsten wachsende Segment.

"Der Bereich der Versorgungsanalytik erweitert sich, da die Einführung von Smart Grids, IoT-Technologien und die Integration erneuerbarer Energiequellen zunimmt. Zu den wichtigsten Trends gehören der Aufstieg von Cloud-basierten Lösungen, Business Analytics und Predictive Maintenance, die alle die betriebliche Effizienz und die fundierte Entscheidungsfindung verbessern." - sagt Sudip Saha, Managing Director und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik

Zunehmende Akzeptanz von Smart Grids: Smart Grids werden installiert, die eine Echtzeitüberwachung und Optimierung der Energieverteilung ermöglichen, um die Zuverlässigkeit und Effizienz des Netzes zu erhöhen.

Integration erneuerbarer Energiequellen: Die Abhängigkeit von Wind, Sonne und anderen erneuerbaren Energiequellen wird immer höher und erfordert fortschrittliche Analysen, um Angebot und Nachfrage auszugleichen und die Netzstabilität aufrechtzuerhalten.

Fortschritte im Bereich IoT und Sensortechnologien: IoT und Sensoren haben die Möglichkeit erweitert, präzisere Daten zu sammeln. Es müssen mehr Analyselösungen eingeführt werden, um diese Art von Energiesystemen zu handhaben.

Aufstieg von Cloud-basierten Lösungen: Cloud-Technologien ermöglichen es Versorgungsunternehmen, Flexibilität, Skalierbarkeit und Kosteneffizienz zu gewinnen, ohne große Investitionen in die Infrastruktur für leistungsstarke Analysetools tätigen zu müssen.

Fokus auf betriebliche Effizienz und vorausschauende Wartung: Vorausschauende Wartungstools, die auf Analysen basieren, helfen Versorgungsunternehmen, den Zustand ihrer Geräte zu überwachen, Ausfallzeiten zu reduzieren und die Lebensdauer kritischer Infrastrukturen zu verlängern.

Staatliche Vorschriften und Mandate für erneuerbare Energien: Richtlinien und Vorschriften, die die Reduzierung von Kohlenstoffemissionen und erneuerbare Energien vorantreiben, veranlassen Versorgungsunternehmen zum Einsatz fortschrittlicher Analysen, um die Vorschriften einzuhalten und zu optimieren.

Herausforderungen für den Markt für Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik

Hohe Implementierungskosten:

Integration mit Legacy-Systemen: Viele Versorgungsunternehmen sehen sich mit der Integration neuer Analysetechnologien in die bestehende Infrastruktur konfrontiert, was zu Datensilos, Kompatibilitätsproblemen und Betriebsunterbrechungen führt.

Datenschutz- und Sicherheitsbedenken: Aufgrund der zunehmenden Einführung von IoT- und Cloud-basierten Lösungen sind die Risiken von Datenschutzverletzungen erhöht. Daher behindern Datenschutzprobleme die Integration von Analysen durch einige wenige Unternehmen.

Mangelnde Standardisierung: In der Branche gibt es keine standardisierten Frameworks und Protokolle, die gemeinsame Standards für den Datenaustausch, die Integration oder die Einführung von Analysetools in verschiedenen Versorgungssystemen festlegen.

Fachkräftemangel: Die Nachfrage nach qualifizierten Fachkräften, die bei der Verwaltung und Interpretation verschiedener komplexer Analyselösungen helfen, steigt. Der Mangel an diesen spezialisierten Talenten ist zum Teil der Grund, warum diese Technologien nicht weit verbreitet sind.

Regulatorische und Compliance-Barrieren: Unterschiedliche regulatorische Anforderungen in jeder Region können für Versorgungsunternehmen zu Unsicherheiten führen und es schwierig machen, konsistente und skalierbare Analyselösungen bereitzustellen.

Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik

Der Sektor der Versorgungs- und Energieanalytik steht aufgrund der technologischen Fortschritte der Top-Player bei der Führung durch KI-, IoT- und Big-Data-Technologien einem starken Wettbewerb. Kleinere und Nischenunternehmen konzentrieren sich auf spezielle regionale Märkte sowie spezialisierte Lösungen, was Innovationen anregt und das Marktwachstum in verschiedenen Segmenten unterstützt.

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik

Im Juni 2024 hat Trilliant Analytics as a Service (AaaS) eingeführt, eine Cloud-basierte Plattform, die die Datenanalysefunktionen für Versorgungsunternehmen weltweit verbessert. Es nutzt KI und maschinelles Lernen, um Prognosen, Ressourcenmanagement und Entscheidungsfindung zu verbessern.

Im September 2022 arbeiteten Itron und SmartThings zusammen, um dem Versorgungssektor energieanalytische Lösungen zum Zwecke der Kohlenstoffreduzierung zur Verfügung zu stellen. Dies wird durch den Einsatz der IIoT-Lösungen von Itron und der Energiedienstleistungen und -lösungen von SmartThings erreicht.

Im Juli 2020 schlossen sich HEXStream und Disaster Tech zusammen, um eine Partnerschaft einzugehen, um Notfalllösungen für den Versorgungssektor bereitzustellen und es ihnen zu ermöglichen, bessere Entscheidungen zu treffen. Die End-to-End-Datenaggregationsplattform von Disaster Tech wurde von HEXStream genutzt, um die Supportlösung für die Versorgungsanalyse bereitzustellen.



Hauptakteure der Versorgungsanalytik und Energieanalytik

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

General Electric (GE)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

ABB AG

Hitachi Energie

SAS Institut

Microsoft Corporation

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Itron Inc.

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

EnergieHub



Schlüsselsegmente der Versorgungsanalytik- und Energieanalytikbranche

Nach Typ:

In Bezug auf den Typ ist Business Analytics, Big Data Plattform, Optimierungsdienste sowie Informationsintegration und Governance getrennt.

Nach Bereitstellung:

In Bezug auf die Komponente ist es in On-Premise und Cloud verteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung ist getrennte Abrechnungsunterstützung, Energieeffizienz, Ertragsschutz, Lastforschung und -prognose, Verteilungsplanung und -betrieb und andere.

Nach Branche:

In Bezug auf die Industrie wird Öl & Gas, Energie, Versorgungsunternehmen, Elektrizität, Wasser sowie Abfall getrennt und recycelt.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder wie Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik, Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA) wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

Authored By

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

