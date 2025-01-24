Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market Competitor Analysis of Top 10+ Major Market Players

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market by Product, by Test Cholesterol Tests, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cholesterol testing products and services market is estimated to be USD 19.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 48.50 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period 2025-2035. Technological developments in cholesterol testing, favorable government policies and reimbursement support, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, emerging markets, and unrealized potential will all propel market expansion.







Advancements in cholesterol testing technologies, including point-of-care (POC) devices, portable lipid analyzers, and rapid diagnostic kits, are significantly driving market growth. These innovations deliver accurate results within minutes, facilitating swift decision-making in clinical settings and enabling effective home-based testing. In October 2024, Novartis launched an innovative therapy in the Philippines designed to effectively reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, thereby helping to prevent heart attacks and responding to the pressing challenge of cardiovascular disease in the region. This commitment to enhancing cholesterol management is crucial in improving patient outcomes and addressing public health concerns.



By product, the testing kits segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cholesterol testing products and services market in 2024 owing to the increased demand for convenient, at-home testing options that provide rapid and accurate results. The growing trend of self-monitoring, coupled with technological advancements in test kits, has significantly boosted their adoption. For instance, in March 2024, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings revealed that it had paid USD 237.5 million to acquire a portion of BioReference Health's diagnostics business. This move would improve the company's network of laboratory services and increase access to high-quality testing across the country. Additionally, the testing strips segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for point-of-care diagnostics and the affordability of strips, which cater to a wide range of consumers, especially in emerging markets.



By test, the total cholesterol tests segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cholesterol testing products and services market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of these tests as a standard part of routine health check-ups and preventive screenings, driven by increased awareness of cardiovascular health. For instance, Verichem Laboratories improved laboratory quality assurance for total cholesterol, HDL, and LDL testing in October 2024 by introducing liquid-stable reference materials for cholesterol assay calibration. Additionally, the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol tests segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the heightened focus on monitoring LDL levels, given their strong association with cardiovascular risks, prompting healthcare providers to prioritize these tests in patient evaluations.



By application, the cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cholesterol testing products and services market in 2024 owing to the high prevalence of heart-related conditions globally, which necessitates regular cholesterol monitoring for early detection and management. For instance, Novartis AG reported in August 2024 that Leqvio had shown a significant reduction in LDL cholesterol in the Phase III V-MONO research, setting it up for possible extension as a preventive medication for atherosclerotic CVD. Additionally, the obesity segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing prevalence worldwide, which is linked to dyslipidemia, thereby increasing the need for frequent cholesterol assessments to prevent comorbidities.



By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cholesterol testing products and services market in 2024 owing to the increased volume of patient visits for routine cholesterol screenings and management of chronic diseases, supported by the availability of advanced testing equipment in these settings. For instance, the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings introduced its Weight Loss Management portfolio in March 2024, which includes easily accessible cholesterol testing and extensive health indicators to help patients and doctors make well-informed decisions about weight loss management and treatment. Additionally, the diagnostic laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding network of specialized labs offering comprehensive lipid profiling services, alongside growing collaborations with healthcare providers to support preventive health initiatives.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increased awareness of preventive healthcare, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about the importance of cholesterol management, and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes. For instance, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated completed the purchase of several laboratory assets from Allina Health in September 2024, giving patients in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the United States, better access to reasonably priced, high-quality lab services.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Market Forecast by Product, Test, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players Abbott Laboratories Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthineers Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Quest Diagnostics LabCorp Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Bio-Rad Laboratories DiaSorin Nova Biomedical Alere Akers Biosciences PTS Diagnostics Eurofins Scientific



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $48.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers Analysis

5.2. Restraints Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Threats Analysis

5.5. Trend Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Product Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Testing Kits

7.3. Testing Strips

7.4. Others



8. Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market: Test Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Test Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Total Cholesterol Tests

8.3. High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) Cholesterol Tests

8.4. Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Cholesterol Tests

8.5. Triglyceride Tests

8.6. Others



9. Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Application Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Cardiovascular Diseases

9.3. Diabetes

9.4. Obesity

9.5. Hyperlipidemia

9.6. Others



10. Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. End-user Segment Opportunity Analysis

10.2. Hospitals and Clinics

10.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

10.4. Ambulatory Care Centers

10.5. Others



11. Regional Market Analysis



12. North America Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market



13. Europe Global Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market



14. Asia Pacific Global Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market



15. Latin America Global Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market



16. MEA Global Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market



17. Competitor Analysis

17.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. Major Recent Developments



18. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

LabCorp

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DiaSorin

Nova Biomedical

Alere

Akers Biosciences

PTS Diagnostics

Eurofins Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92f2of

