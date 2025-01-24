Spatial Proteomics Market Report and Competitive Landscape 2025-2030, with 10X Genomics, Bruker, Fluidigm, Akoya Biosciences, PerkinElmer, Biotechne, S2 Genomics, Seven Bridges Genomics & More

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Proteomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By Technology, By Workflow, By Sample Type, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spatial proteomics market size is expected to reach USD 199.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.06% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for precision medicine and personalized therapies, particularly in oncology. As cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, as per NIH cancer statistics, over 1.9 million new cases were reported in the U.S. in 2023. There is a growing need for advanced technologies that can provide detailed insights into tumor biology and the tumor microenvironment. The growing focus on personalized medicine, advancements in genomics and proteomics, and rising investments in cancer research are key factors fueling the market growth of spatial proteomics over the forecast period.



In addition, spatial proteomics offers a unique advantage by allowing researchers to visualize protein interactions in their native tissue context, enabling the identification of specific biomarkers and therapeutic targets. This technology's ability to dissect cellular heterogeneity and understand disease mechanisms at a deeper level has led to its adoption in research and drug development, especially for complex diseases like cancer, thus boosting market growth.



Another key driver of the market is the growing investment in proteomics research from both government agencies and private sectors. The aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and autoimmune diseases, have increased the demand for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of people aged 60 years and older is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, driving the need for more advanced technologies like spatial proteomics to develop effective treatments tailored to this patient population. This surge in funding and collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions has accelerated technological advancements and expanded the application of spatial proteomics in various fields beyond oncology.



However, the market faces significant restraints, one of which is the high cost of advanced imaging and mass spectrometry equipment. These instruments require substantial capital investment, making them less accessible to smaller research institutions and laboratories with limited budgets.





Spatial Proteomics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, consumables for spatial proteomics accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.19% in 2024.

Based on technology, imaging-based technologies for spatial proteomics accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.92% in 2024.

Based on workflow, the instrumental analysis accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.2% in 2024.

Based on sample type, the FFPE accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.53% in 2024. The FFPE samples are extensively used in hospitals, biobanks, and research institutions, containing vast collections of archived tissues from diverse patient populations, disease states, and time periods.

Based on end-use, the academic & translational research institutes segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.92% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America spatial proteomics market dominated the global market in 2024 with a share of 49.13%. This is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investment in research and development (R&D), and the presence of key market players.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $87.5 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $199.8 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Demand for Precision Medicine and Personalized Therapies

3.2.1.2. Increasing Investment and Funding in Proteomics Research

3.2.1.3. Rising incidence of cancer

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Advanced Spatial Proteomics Technologies

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. Spatial proteomics market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Spatial proteomics market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.2. Automated

4.4.3. Semi-automated & Manual

4.5. Consumables

4.6. Software



Chapter 5. Technology Group Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.2. Spatial proteomics market Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Spatial proteomics market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Imaging-based Technologies

5.5. Mass Spectrometry-based Technologies

5.6. Sequencing-based Technologies

5.7. Other technologies



Chapter 6. Workflow Group Business Analysis

6.1. Workflow Segment Dashboard

6.2. Spatial proteomics market Workflow Movement Analysis

6.3. Spatial proteomics market Size & Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Sample Preparation

6.5. Instrumental Analysis

6.6. Data Analysis



Chapter 7. Sample Type Group Business Analysis

7.1. Sample Type Segment Dashboard

7.2. Spatial proteomics market Sample Type Movement Analysis

7.3. Spatial proteomics market Size & Trend Analysis, by Sample Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. FFPE

7.5. Fresh Frozen



Chapter 8. End Use Business Analysis

8.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

8.2. Spatial proteomics market End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. Spatial proteomics market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Academic & Translational Research Institutes

8.5. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.6. Other End Use



Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis by Product, Technology, Workflow, Sample Type, End Use

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size & Forecast and Trend Analysis, 2024 & 2030

9.3. North America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.6. Latin America

9.7. MEA



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Strategy Mapping

10.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

10.4. Company Profiles

10X Genomics

Bruker

Fluidigm Corporation

NanoString Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

PerkinElmer

Danaher

Biotechne

S2 Genomics

Seven Bridges Genomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7po0h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment