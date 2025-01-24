Live Cell Imaging Market Report 2025, with Competitor Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Cell Imaging Market by Product, By Application, By Technology, By End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global live cell imaging market size was estimated to be USD 2.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.11 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to technological advancements, increased cell biology research, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a rising desire for personalized medication.







The emergence of advanced imaging technologies, including high-content screening (HCS), fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), and super-resolution microscopy, has significantly transformed the field of live cell imaging. These innovations enable precise real-time monitoring of cellular processes, thereby enhancing research capabilities in drug discovery, cell biology, and disease modeling. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into image analysis is propelling the field forward, providing deeper insights into complex cellular behaviors. A prime example of this advancement is Thrive Bioscience's CellAssist Software Release 5.0, which was showcased at Cell Bio 2023. Scheduled for beta release in mid-2024, this software offers cutting-edge features for live cell imaging and data analysis, aiming to accelerate research through improved image processing and AI-driven insights. Such technological advancements serve as critical drivers of the global live cell imaging market, fostering growth and expanding applications across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.



By product, the equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global live cell imaging market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of advanced imaging technologies and continuous innovations in microscopy and imaging systems. For instance, in February 2023, Nikon Corporation developed the Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) detector for AXE systems. This detector enables for high-resolution imaging of live tissue with minimal phototoxicity. Additionally, the consumable segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for reagents, assay kits, and media used in live cell imaging experiments.



By application, the stem cell & drug discovery segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global live cell imaging market in 2023 owing to the increasing use of live cell imaging in stem cell research and its critical role in accelerating drug discovery and development. For instance, in January 2023, Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH, a leader in big-data management solutions for bioimaging and high-content microscopy. This acquisition offers high-performance on-premise processing, secure storage, and networking technology to Bruker's advanced fluorescence microscopy imaging solutions, such as light-sheet and super-resolution microscopy, which create large amounts of information. Additionally, the developmental biology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need to study cellular processes in real-time for understanding organismal development and disease progression.



By technology, the high content screening (HCS) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global live cell imaging market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for automated imaging and analysis in drug discovery and cell biology research. For instance, in June 2023, Nanolive announced the 3D Cell Explorer 96focus, a one-of-a-kind platform that allows for label-free live cell imaging and unlimited high-content analysis. The 3D Cell Explorer 96focus simplifies the imaging procedure with AI-powered digital assays and an automated workflow, giving researchers a cost-effective and dependable way to conduct cell imaging studies. Additionally, the time-lapse microscopy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for real-time monitoring of dynamic cellular processes over extended periods.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global live cell imaging market in 2023 owing to the extensive use of live cell imaging in drug discovery, development, and testing of new therapies. For instance, in January 2023, Biognosys and Bruker partnered to offer advanced proteomics CRO services to global biopharma and biomarker customers. This collaboration intends to increase access to Biognosys' CRO services and Spectronaut software tools, enabling more objective proteomics and epiproteomics research. Additionally, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of research and drug development activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



North American is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, robust research funding, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in healthcare research, rising demand for advanced imaging technologies, and growing biopharmaceutical industries. For instance, BD introduced BD CellViewTM Image Technology in August 2023, which is integrated into their cell sorting devices. Thanks to this advancement, scientists can now view and categorize live cells in real time according to their visual properties. Through the use of full-spectrum technology, the system improves cellular detail and offers more insights into the activity and function of cells during live cell research.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Product, Application, Technology, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players Carl Zeiss Leica Microsystems Olympus Nikon Thermo Fisher Scientific PerkinElmer Merck Bio-Rad Laboratories Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) GE Healthcare Cell Signaling Technology Hamamatsu Photonics Andor Technology Sutter Instrument Company



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation

Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Equipment

Consumable

Software

Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Cell Biology

Developmental Biology

Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

Others

Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Time-Lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP)

Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

High Content Screening (HCS)

Others

Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffsm97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment