Smart Home and Security Tracker: Industry News, Market Sizing and Quarterly Insights

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home and Security Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Home and Security Tracker provides market intelligence on the competitive US Smart Home and Security landscape by sizing and forecasting the overlapping markets and providing an analysis of key industry trends, market shifts, and player announcements on an ongoing basis.

Market Trends & Competitor News

The monthly report covers announcements from major industry players and highlights the potential impact it will have on the market.

It helps competing brands understand how the actions of different companies may impact their own bottom-line.

It includes insight on the activity of major tech giants in the smart home space, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung

It includes insight on the activity of and the major smart security providers and platforms ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, SimpliSafe, and others.

The Smart Home and Security Market Tracker helps companies stay informed with Market Sizing and Quarterly Updates focused on the smart home market.

Key Topics Covered:

The State of the Home Security Market

Home security: No longer just systems

The demographics determine the security solution

Pro-monitoring is still preferred by consumers

To sell security, sell the smart home

ADT is the home security leader by customer base, along with other national brands

Industry News & Competitor Moves

Smart Home

Homey Releases Pro Mini Smart Home Hub and Customizable Dashboards

LG makes ThinQ API available to developers

EU enacts cybersecurity rules for smart devices

Home Security Market

Snap One adds Qolsys and DSC security products to its portfolio

Origin AI and Verisure announce partnership to improve monitored security

AITX's RAD-R introduces package theft prevention in RADCam

Home Energy Management

Athom adds energy management feature for smart homes to the Homey app

Elecq launches smart EV charger on Amazon US

Schneider Electric unveils solutions for AI-driven energy challenges

TELUS partners with Penticton on SmartEnergy program

AI, Networking, & Standards

Google rolls out Gemini-powered Assistant on Nest smart speakers

Shelly adds SmartThings certifications and releases new devices

Meross launches Matter-compatible smart thermostat

M&A, Funding, Partnerships, and Business Models

Kidde Global Solutions acquired by affiliate of Lone Star Funds

Haier Smart Home completes acquisition of Kwikot

Graham Partners acquires Becklar

Perspectives

Regulation is beginning to catch up with consumer concerns

US consumers want energy insights

Smart safety is a longer term bet for investors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzqtp2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.