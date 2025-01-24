Smart Home and Security Tracker: Industry News, Market Sizing and Quarterly Insights

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home and Security Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Home and Security Tracker provides market intelligence on the competitive US Smart Home and Security landscape by sizing and forecasting the overlapping markets and providing an analysis of key industry trends, market shifts, and player announcements on an ongoing basis.
Market Trends & Competitor News
The monthly report covers announcements from major industry players and highlights the potential impact it will have on the market.
- It helps competing brands understand how the actions of different companies may impact their own bottom-line.
- It includes insight on the activity of major tech giants in the smart home space, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung
- It includes insight on the activity of and the major smart security providers and platforms ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, SimpliSafe, and others.
- The Smart Home and Security Market Tracker helps companies stay informed with Market Sizing and Quarterly Updates focused on the smart home market.
Key Topics Covered:
The State of the Home Security Market
- Home security: No longer just systems
- The demographics determine the security solution
- Pro-monitoring is still preferred by consumers
- To sell security, sell the smart home
- ADT is the home security leader by customer base, along with other national brands
Industry News & Competitor Moves
Smart Home
- Homey Releases Pro Mini Smart Home Hub and Customizable Dashboards
- LG makes ThinQ API available to developers
- EU enacts cybersecurity rules for smart devices
Home Security Market
- Snap One adds Qolsys and DSC security products to its portfolio
- Origin AI and Verisure announce partnership to improve monitored security
- AITX's RAD-R introduces package theft prevention in RADCam
Home Energy Management
- Athom adds energy management feature for smart homes to the Homey app
- Elecq launches smart EV charger on Amazon US
- Schneider Electric unveils solutions for AI-driven energy challenges
- TELUS partners with Penticton on SmartEnergy program
AI, Networking, & Standards
- Google rolls out Gemini-powered Assistant on Nest smart speakers
- Shelly adds SmartThings certifications and releases new devices
- Meross launches Matter-compatible smart thermostat
M&A, Funding, Partnerships, and Business Models
- Kidde Global Solutions acquired by affiliate of Lone Star Funds
- Haier Smart Home completes acquisition of Kwikot
- Graham Partners acquires Becklar
Perspectives
- Regulation is beginning to catch up with consumer concerns
- US consumers want energy insights
- Smart safety is a longer term bet for investors
