Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Key Players Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Ceva, BioZyme, Annamaet Petfoods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Blue Buffalo & More

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Animal, By Mode, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market size was valued at USD 3.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is primarily driven by rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in animals, particularly in dogs, increasing humanization of pets, and ongoing advancements in veterinary diagnostics and treatments. Furthermore, poor diet or abrupt changes in diet is one of the factors contributing to GERD in pets. Overweight pets are more likely to develop GERD. For instance, according to a June 2024 study by ScienceDirect, the prevalence of obesity in dogs was estimated to be 35%. Certain breeds, especially brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds, are more susceptible to GERD. However, younger pups and brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs are at greater risk.



In addition, the trend towards overall pet health and wellness, coupled with development of specialized diets, is driving demand for products that manage gastrointestinal issues. Economic factors, such as rising disposable incomes and the growth of pet insurance, are also enabling pet owners to afford comprehensive veterinary care. According to a recent survey conducted by USA Today, a significant proportion of Americans are dedicating a substantial portion of their monthly income to pet care. A 26% of respondents spend between USD 51 and USD 100 per month on their dogs, while an equal percentage 26% allocate between USD 101 and USD 250 for their canine companions needs. In some cases, the total cost of dog ownership can reach as high as USD 5,000. Notably, two-thirds of respondents (66%) reported having to sacrifice their own needs to keep up with the rising expenses associated with pet ownership. Some individuals have resorted to taking out loans or seeking financial assistance to cover the costs of caring for their pets.



The market is further characterized by advancements in technology that have significantly improved the ability to detect and manage these conditions. Veterinarians now have access to more sophisticated imaging techniques, such as fluoroscopy and high-resolution endoscopy, which allow for real-time visualization of the esophagus and stomach during swallowing and digestion. Additionally, esophageal pH monitoring and impedance testing have been adapted for use in pets, providing valuable data on acid exposure and reflux events. Biomarker analysis, including measurement of pepsin in saliva or respiratory secretions, is emerging as a non-invasive diagnostic tool. These developments, combined with an improved understanding of breed-specific predispositions and risk factors, have enhanced early detection and treatment strategies for GERD in dogs and cats, leading to better outcomes and improved quality of life for affected animals.



Governments often fund collaborative research programs that bring together universities, research institutions, and private companies to tackle veterinary health issues, including GERD. These programs facilitate the sharing of knowledge and resources to accelerate advancements. Governments sponsor campaigns to raise awareness about GERD in animals among pet owners and veterinarians. These campaigns aim to educate the public on recognizing symptoms and seeking timely veterinary care.





Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market report based on product, animal, mode, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Companies Profiled:

McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim.

Zoetis

Merck

Elanco

Ceva

BioZyme

Annamaet Petfoods

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Blue Buffalo Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.33 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.23 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Pet Population & Expenditure

3.2.1.2. Rising Prevalence Of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) in Animals

3.2.1.3. Growing Advancement In Veterinary Medicine

3.2.1.4. Increase in RD Expenditure

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Requirements

3.2.2.2. Lack of awareness in developing regions.

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Analysis Tools

3.4. COVID-19 Analysis

3.5. Estimated Pet Population, by key countries



Chapter 4. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Diagnostics

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Laboratory Tests

4.4.3. Veterinary Imaging

4.5. Treatment



Chapter 5. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Companion Animal

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Dogs

5.4.3. Cats

5.4.4. Horses

5.4.5. Other Companion Animal

5.5. Production Animal

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Cattle

5.5.3. Poultry

5.5.4. Swine

5.5.5. Sheep & Goats

5.5.6. Other Production Animal



Chapter 6. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Mode, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. OTC

6.5. Prescription



Chapter 7. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Oral

7.5. Injectable



Chapter 8. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

8.5. Retail Pharmacies

8.6. E-Commerce



Chapter 9. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 North America



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Participant Categorization

10.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heat Map Analysis

10.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

10.4. Strategy Mapping

10.5. Company Profiles

McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim.

Zoetis

Merck

Elanco

Ceva

BioZyme

Annamaet Petfoods

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Blue Buffalo Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j6lq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment