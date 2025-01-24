Dental Cement Market Forecasts 2025-2030: A $3 Billion Market by 2030, with a Projected CAGR of 6.6%

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Cement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental cement market size is estimated to reach USD 3 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030 . Increasing incidence of dental cavities & other dental diseases and introduction of new formulations are major drivers of the market.



Unhealthy eating & drinking habits, plaque formation, poor oral hygiene, fluoride deficiency, and disorders such as heartburn & dry mouth are some of the major predisposing factors. These factors have resulted in an increase in the number of dental procedures. For instance, according to an article published by PubMed, individuals who consume one sugary drink occasionally are at an increased risk of dental caries and tooth loss by nearly 44% as compared to ones who do not consume any.



Moreover, advancements in these cements and material technology have led to introduction of more durable and stronger cements, fueling growth. For instance, resin-modified ionomer cement demonstrated improved adhesion, higher tensile strength, and reduced post-cementation sensitivity when compared to conventional glass ionomer.





Dental Cement Market Report Highlights

The resin-based segment holds the highest market share of 19.7% in 2024. It is also the fastest growing segment within the market due to its superior properties, including excellent adhesion, aesthetic appeal, and enhanced mechanical strength.

The resin-based segment's dominance in the market can also be attributed to its adaptability across various dental procedures, including bonding, luting, and therapeutic applications.

The permanent segment of the market accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.5% in 2024. It is also the fastest growing segment in 2024 due to its critical role in restoraive dentistry, particularly for procedures involving crowns, bridges, and other long-term dental restorations.

The luting segment holds the largest revenue share of 38.7% in 2024 in the market, primarily due to its critical role in securing dental restorations such as crowns, bridges, and inlays to tooth structures.

The restoration segment of the market is experiencing the fastest-growing CAGR due to several key drivers, including an increasing prevalence of dental diseases, a rising senior population, and advancements in dental technology.

The dental cement market in North America dominated the market with a 39.0% market share in 2024, driven by an increasing demand for aesthetic dental solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Dental Cement Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising dental procedures

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements

3.2.1.3. Growing aesthetic dentistry

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost

3.2.2.2. Alternatives availability

3.3. Dental Cement Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Dental Cement Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Dental Cement Market: Material Dashboard

4.2. Global Dental Cement Market: Material Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Dental Cement Market by Material, Revenue

4.4. Zinc-oxide eugenol

4.5. Polycarboxylate

4.6. Zinc phosphate

4.7. Glass ionomer

4.8. Resin based

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. Dental Cement Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Dental Cement Market: Type Dashboard

5.2. Global Dental Cement Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Dental Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Type, Revenue (USD Million)

5.4. Permanent

5.5. Temporary



Chapter 6. Dental Cement Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Dental Cement Market: Application Dashboard

6.2. Global Dental Cement Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Dental Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Application, Revenue (USD Million)

6.4. Pulpal protection

6.5. Luting

6.6. Restorations

6.7. Surgical dressing



Chapter 7. Dental Cement Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Material, Application and Type

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. Key company market share analysis, 2024

3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

SHOFU Dental

BISCO, Inc.

SDI Limited

DMG America LLC

FGM Dental Group

Medental International

