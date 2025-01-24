Lipids Industry Trends and Company Analysis 2025-2033, Featuring NOF Corporation, Stepan Company, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Kerry Group, BASF, Merck, Koninklijke DSM

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Market Global Report by Product, Types, Source, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Lipids Market is expected to reach US$ 26.38 billion in 2033 from US$ 14.62 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2025 to 2033. The market is being supported by the increased requirement to incorporate adequate nutrition into the daily diet as well as the growing demand for healthy foods and supplements.







Numerous reasons are driving the notable expansion of the lipid market. The demand for functional lipids, such omega-3 fatty acids and plant-based oils, which are known for their cardiovascular and cognitive benefits, has increased as a result of growing consumer awareness of health and wellbeing. Clean-label products and plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular, which helps the market grow.

The market is also expanding as a result of the rising demand for lipids in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as their application in functional foods, supplements, and skincare products. The availability and quality of products are further improved by technological developments in lipid extraction and processing.



Growth Drivers for the Lipid Market

Increasing the Number of Cardiovascular Disease Management Options

Developments in the Standardization of Lipid Testing

Growing Need for Delivery of Nucleic Acids

Challenges in the Lipid Market

Regulatory Compliance

Sustainability

Triglycerides, a key component of dietary fats and oils, are driving growth in the global market



Triglycerides are popular in the lipid market. The surge is because of a growing customer base searching for healthier meal options and purposeful components. They are essential in offering strength, taste, and texture to numerous food products, thus maintaining significance in the food section. Furthermore, the growing occurrence of chronic illnesses consisting of weight problems and cardiovascular issues has initiated a shift in the direction of healthier fats, driving demand for triglycerides sourced from plant-based oils and other alternatives.



Phospholipids play a crucial role in the lipids market



Phospholipids are experiencing an increase in the lipid market. Essential cell membrane additives contribute to structural integrity and cell structure. Also, phospholipids are applied in numerous industries, including food, prescribed drugs, and cosmetics, to combine and stabilize. With growing customer consciousness of health and well-being, the demand for products enriched with phospholipids is rising, propelling their increase in the market.



Plant-based sources are gaining popularity in the global market, offering sustainable and healthier alternatives for consumers



Plant-based sources are growing in the global lipid market due to increasing consumer demand for healthier and sustainable alternatives. These sources offer dietary benefits, including essential fatty acids and advanced flavor and texture. Consumers are increasingly privy to the health benefits of plant-based lipids. Moreover, the developing emphasis on sustainability drives the choice for plant-based alternatives, which regularly have lower environmental influences than traditional lipid assets.



Growing consumer preferences and industry trends will drive the lipids sector in food and beverage applications



The food and beverages segment is set for extensive enlargement in the international lipids market. Lipids enhance flavor, texture, and mouthfeel in diverse food products, contributing to their desirability. As fitness-aware customers search for functional and nutritious ingredients, lipids derived from sources like plant-based oils align with those wishes. Moreover, the developing reputation of comfort ingredients and processed systems similarly propels the demand for lipids, as they are critical to the appliance of those products.



Lipid Market Overview by Region



The demand for functional and health-focused lipids is highest in North America and Europe, and the lipid market is expanding globally. Growing health consciousness is driving the Asia-Pacific region's rapid expansion, and rising markets are also fueling market expansion.



United States Lipid Market



Growing health consciousness and the need for functional ingredients are driving the robust expansion of the US lipid market. Because of their advantages for the heart and brain, consumers are looking for healthier fats including plant-based oils and omega-3 fatty acids. Clean-label products and plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular, which has an impact on the market. Lipids' market is further expanded by their extensive application in food, medicine, and cosmetics. The future of the U.S. lipid market is being shaped by technological developments in lipid extraction and processing, as well as an emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing.



In March 2024, CordenPharma introduced Lipid NanoParticle (LNP) Starter Kits for mRNA-based therapeutics. These kits include essential lipids for mRNA delivery and optimize LNP formulation, thereby ensuring efficient transfection across various cell types and applications, from R&D to clinical phases.



Germany Lipid Market



The growing demand for plant-based oils and omega-3s, two types of healthy fats, is driving the growth of the lipid market in Germany. Cleaner, more sustainable solutions are becoming more popular as consumers become more aware of the health benefits. The market is supported by the increasing usage of lipids in cosmetics, medications, and food. Germany's robust regulatory environment and emphasis on developing innovative methods for lipid extraction and processing also support market expansion. The region's consumer choices are also influenced by the need for sustainable sources.



Furthermore, with 23.9% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2020, Europe became the second-largest seller of pharmaceutical products, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). Market expansion is anticipated to benefit from the widespread use of lipids in vaccine manufacturing as well as the large-scale internal production that is carried out by numerous European companies.



Japan Lipid Market



Growing consumer awareness of health and wellbeing is fueling the growth of the lipid industry in Japan. Omega-3 fatty acids in particular, which are prized for their cardiovascular and cognitive advantages, are in high demand as functional lipids. As more people look for sustainable, healthier options, plant-based oils and fats are becoming increasingly popular. The food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors in Japan make extensive use of lipids, with a focus on premium, clean-label goods. The market is also being shaped by developments in lipid extraction and processing technologies as well as an emphasis on sustainability. The need for lipid-based products that promote health is further increased by Japan's aging population.



UAE Lipid Market



Growing health consciousness and the need for high-quality, useful fats are driving the UAE's lipid market's expansion. Because of their nutritional advantages, consumers are looking for healthier options including plant-based oils and omega-3 fatty acids. Growing disposable earnings and a trend toward healthier eating are driving the industry. The food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors all make extensive use of lipids. With an emphasis on cleaner, more ethical products, sustainability trends and innovations in lipid extraction and processing are also influencing the industry.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $26.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Lipid Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Type

6.3 By Source

6.4 By Application

6.5 By Countries



7. Product

7.1 Triglycerides

7.2 Phospholipids

7.3 Sphingolipids

7.4 Ionizable Lipids

7.5 Others



8. Type

8.1 Omega-3 and Omega-6

8.2 Phospholipids

8.3 Medium Chain Triglycerides

8.4 Sterols



9. Source

9.1 Animal

9.2 Plant



10. Application

10.1 Food & Beverages

10.2 Pharmaceuticals

10.3 Nutrition & Supplements

10.4 Others



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherland

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 NOF Corporation

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Recent Developments

14.1.3 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Stepan Company

14.3 Archer Daniels Midland

14.4 Cargill

14.5 Kerry Group

14.6 BASF AG

14.7 Merck KGaA

14.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.



