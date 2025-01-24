Wireless Connectivity Market Research 2025-2033: Global Revenues Reached $135.8 Billion in 2024, Forecast to Exceed $335 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Connectivity Market by Technology, Network Type, End User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless connectivity market size reached USD 135.8 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 335.2 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.56% during 2025-2033. The heightened proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices, increasing availability of internet connection in rural and remote areas, and rising advancements in 5G technology are some of the factors impelling the growth of the market.
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wireless connectivity market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on technology, network type and end user.
Wireless Connectivity Market Trends
The growing proliferation of the internet and smartphone users, the widespread adoption of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled platforms, and the large-scale installation of wireless sensors in smart infrastructure are primarily driving the market growth. This is further influenced by the surging consumer awareness regarding the benefits of wireless connectivity and the escalating demand for low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks.
In line with this, the favorable initiatives by governments to develop smart cities have prompted manufacturers to incorporate various wireless surveillance cameras for asset monitoring and smart lighting technologies, which are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and the extensive integration of near-field communication (NFC), ZigBee, and thread technologies are propelling the market growth.
Apart from this, the emergence of fifth-generation (5G) cellular networks, the escalating need for Wi-Fi in residential and commercial areas, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global wireless connectivity market in 2024?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global wireless connectivity market during 2025-2033?
3. What are the key factors driving the global wireless connectivity market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless connectivity market?
5. What is the breakup of the global wireless connectivity market based on the technology?
6. What is the breakup of the global wireless connectivity market based on the end user?
7. What are the key regions in the global wireless connectivity market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global wireless connectivity market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Wireless Connectivity Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Bluetooth
6.2 Wi-Fi
6.3 Ultra-Wide Band
6.4 NFC
6.5 Cellular
6.6 Zigbee
6.7 GPS
6.8 Others
7 Market Breakup by Network Type
7.1 Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)
7.2 Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)
7.3 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Automotive and Transportation
8.2 Building Automation
8.3 Consumer Electronics and Wearables
8.4 Energy and Utilities
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Industrial
8.7 IT and Telecom
8.8 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Broadcom Inc.
14.3.2 Infineon Technologies AG
14.3.3 Intel Corporation
14.3.4 MediaTek Inc.
14.3.5 Microchip Technology Inc.
14.3.6 Nordic Semiconductor
14.3.7 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
14.3.8 Panasonic Holdings Corporation
14.3.9 STMicroelectronics N.V.
14.3.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated
