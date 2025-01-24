|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|01/29/2025
|01/29/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,005
|3,915
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.600
|/
|7.670
|102.300
|/
|6.680
|Total Number of Bids Received
|31
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,405
|5,005
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|27
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|27
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.600
|/
|7.670
|102.300
|/
|6.680
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.760
|/
|7.590
|102.560
|/
|6.650
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.600
|/
|7.670
|102.300
|/
|6.680
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.661
|/
|7.640
|102.436
|/
|6.670
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.760
|/
|7.590
|102.560
|/
|6.650
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.559
|/
|7.690
|102.100
|/
|6.710
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.642
|/
|7.650
|102.382
|/
|6.670
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.28
|1.28
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management