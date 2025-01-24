Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 01/29/202501/29/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,0053,915
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.600/7.670102.300/6.680
Total Number of Bids Received 3122
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,4055,005
Total Number of Successful Bids 2717
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2717
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.600/7.670102.300/6.680
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.760/7.590102.560/6.650
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.600/7.670102.300/6.680
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.661/7.640102.436/6.670
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.760/7.590102.560/6.650
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.559/7.690102.100/6.710
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.642/7.650102.382/6.670
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.281.28