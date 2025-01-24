Alpha Liquid Terminal and AIQuant.fun Join Forces to Redefine Digital Asset Trading with AI-Powered Innovation

Miami, FL, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance), a leading provider of comprehensive financial tools for digital asset management, and AIQuant.fun ($AIQ), a platform where automation and advanced AI innovation redefine digital asset trading, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the digital asset landscape. By leveraging autonomous AI quant traders that operate 24/7, AIQuant.fun eliminates human emotion from trading, streamlining finance management with precision and scalability. This collaboration will combine strengths to enhance liquidity, introduce gamified growth mechanisms, and drive broader adoption of decentralized finance systems.

As part of the partnership, both companies will integrate their cutting-edge technologies to offer a seamless, more secure, and transparent way for users to manage their digital assets through an agentic interface. AIQuant.fun’s platform provides users with advanced AI-driven tools, enabling autonomous agents to trade around the clock. These AI quants are designed to minimize emotional bias in trading, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and the ability to scale trading strategies effectively. This includes innovative tools like customizable trading parameters, gamified growth mechanisms, and tokenized AI agents designed to maximize efficiency and profitability.





Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Seamless Integration: Alpha Liquid Terminal's advanced asset tracking and analytics tools will integrate with AIQuant.fun's agentic decentralized finance features, providing a comprehensive, user-friendly dashboard for real-time management of digital portfolios.

Value Unlocked Through Collaboration: By combining their resources, Alpha Liquid Terminal and AIQuant.fun will significantly boost adoption across DeFi ecosystems. AIQuant.fun's AI quant agents, integrated with Alpha Liquid Terminal's advanced datasets, will have access to unique market insights and analytics, enabling them to execute complex, data-driven trading strategies. This will not only improve liquidity but also help users achieve better pricing and faster transaction execution.

Innovative Financial Solutions: This partnership represents the next evolution of high-frequency trading bots by combining AIQuant.fun's cutting-edge AI quants with Alpha Liquid Terminal's proprietary data tools. Users can leverage AI-driven trading strategies, optimized algorithms, and tokenized AI agents to unlock unprecedented financial opportunities. These solutions are designed to empower users to maximize earnings through automated yield farming and advanced gamified incentives.

Security and Transparency: Both platforms prioritize security and user accessibility through robust systems. Alpha Liquid Terminal's advanced wallet infrastructure ensures that user transactions and data are protected with industry-leading security measures. Meanwhile, AIQuant.fun's easy-to-use control center empowers users to manage their AI quant agents with dynamic user oversight.

"Partnering with AIQuant.fun marks a pivotal moment for Alpha Liquid Terminal. We believe that the future of finance lies in decentralized systems that are easy to use, transparent, and efficient. By combining our expertise in asset management and analytics with AIQuant.fun’s innovative AI-driven trading tools, we are confident this partnership will set new standards in digital finance and DeFAI accessibility," said Enzo Villani, Founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal.

"AIQuant.fun is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in decentralized finance, and this partnership with Alpha Liquid Terminal is a major step forward. Together, we are not just simplifying access to DeFi but also creating smarter, more automated solutions for users around the world. By integrating autonomous AI agents and gamified financial growth, this collaboration strengthens our vision of building a truly open and efficient financial ecosystem," said Marlon Williams, the founder of AIQuant.fun.

About Alpha Liquid Terminal

Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance) is a leading platform providing advanced financial analytics, asset tracking, and liquidity solutions for users engaged in digital asset management. The platform offers innovative tools leveraging AI and agentic technologies designed to enhance transparency, optimize trading strategies, and support risk management in the fast-evolving digital finance space. Watch our video here

About AIQuant.fun

AIQuant.fun ($AIQ) is where innovation meets automation, transforming the way users trade and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to create tokenized AI agents, or AI quants, that autonomously execute trades based on customizable parameters. Through gamified growth mechanisms, advanced yield strategies, and tokenomics powered by $AIQ, AIQuant.fun is dedicated to democratizing finance by making decentralized technologies accessible and profitable for users at all levels.

Contact Information:

Alpha Liquid Terminal:

www.youtube.com/@ALTx.Finance

investors@altx.finance

https://altx.finance

AIQuant.fun:

Join the Beta

https://aiquant.fun/home





