CareCloud Shareholders Tentatively Approve Proposal to Increase Authorized Common Shares with Record Voter Turnout

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company” or “CareCloud”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leading provider of healthcare information technology and generative AI solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that shareholders have tentatively approved the proposal to increase the number of authorized common shares.

Approximately 10.4 million votes by proxy have been returned (the “votes”) in favor of increasing the authorized number of shares of common stock from 35 million to 85 million shares, marking one of the highest levels of positive votes in the Company’s history. The votes in favor represent over 80% of the total votes submitted.

“We truly appreciate the shareholders’ confidence in the Company’s direction, reflected in the nearly record-breaking number of ‘yes’ votes received by proxy,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud.

The final vote count will be announced after the Common Stock Shareholder Special Meeting, scheduled for January 27, 2025.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health at www.carecloud.com .

